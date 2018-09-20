MUSIC/DANCE

Boy George and Culture Club with the B-52s and Tom Bailey, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $49.50-$149.50 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

David Liebe Hart, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $12-$14 (kilbycourt.com)

Luke Bryan, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29-$120 (smithstix.com)

“BRINE NaCl,” Sept. 21-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 22, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” Sept. 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $31-$75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“A Grand Night for Singing” with Southern Utah Heritage Choir, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $15 (435-652-7500 or tickets.dsutix.com)

Tabernacle Organist Roy Darley Centennial Gala Concert, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Thriller” by Odyssey Dance Theatre, Sept. 21-Oct. 7, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $28-$45 for adults, $23-$33 for children ages 12 and younger (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

World of Dance, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, deJong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $9-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Stonefield with Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Sept. 21, 9 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $12 (801-596-3560 or thestateroom.com)

David Kim, Sept. 22, 4 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., free (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

“Duality,” Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$15 for adults, $5-$9 for children (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Autumn Equinox Benefit Concert with The National Parks, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Antelope Island, North White Rock Bay, Syracuse, $23 (friendsofantelopeisland.com)

Beck with the Voidz, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $39.50-$69.50 (801-988-8800 or maverik center.com)

Gabriel Trumpets, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Hectic Hobo, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Second Dam, Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students, free for children ages 12 and younger (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Queensryche, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $35-$75 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Night Marcher with Crook and the Bluff, Sept. 23, 12:30 p.m., Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

Incite, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $12-$15 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

Iron and Wine, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $25-$35 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Avant Vespers 4, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 50 W. 200 North, Provo, free, suggested donation (christianasplund.xyz)

Jennifer Bate and Hannah Neeleman, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Late Summer Serenades” with Melissa Heath, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 203 S. 200 East, $20 for general, $10 for students and seniors (sinfoniasaltlake.com)

Def Leppard with Journey, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $46-$176+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Jazz Ensemble with Jazz Repertory Ensemble and Michie Jazz Ensemble, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts West, U., free (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

“Lines of Lineage,” Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., 21eleven, 2111 N. Main, Cedar City, $8 for adults, $5 for students; pre-recital supper, $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 12 and younger (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

Phoenix Jazz, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Hot House West, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Graham Nash, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $88, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

“Splice,” Sept. 27-29, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $35 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Sundance Trio, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

GETTING OUT

RDT’s “Dance All Day,” Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Celebrating Women Conference, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., WSU Davis Campus, 2750 University Park Blvd., Building D3, Layton, $25 (801-399-8207 or celebratingwomen.usu.edu)

Outdoor FitFest, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $10 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (outdoorfitfest.com)

Hispanic Heritage Parade, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Gateway, 18 N. Rio Grande St., free (facebook.com/utahhispanicheritageparade)

Conversation with KUER’s Doug Fabrizio and “Oslo” playwright J.T. Rogers, Sept. 22, 5 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, free (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Elvis Rocks Ogden 2018,” Sept. 22, 6-11 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $10-$15 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Speaker: Ganel-Lyn Condie, Sept. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m., CrossPoint Church Taylorsville Campus, 5445 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free; and Sept. 23, 5-6 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 909 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo, free (ganellyn.com/events)

The Little Gym of Park City open house, Sept. 23, 2-5 p.m., The Little Gym of Park City, 1205 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, free (thelittlegym.com/parkcityut)

Dog Days in the Gardens, Sept. 24-29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Ashton Gardens, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members and children ages 3 and younger (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

2018 McMurrin Professorship: Phil Neisser and Jacob Hess, Sept. 25-27, times and locations vary, University of Utah, free, register online (801-581-6888 or communication.utah.edu)

John Ward Plaza Park Dedication, Sept. 27, 6-8:30 p.m., Mountain View Village, 4500 W. 13400 South, Riverton, free (search Mountain View Village, Riverton on Facebook)

Tanner Lecture on Human Values: Anita Hill, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Eccles Alumni House, 155 S. Central Campus Drive, free (801-581-7989 or thc.utah.edu)

“Cirque du Soleil: Corteo,” Sept. 27-30, times vary, Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley, $39-$125 (801-988-8800 or maverik center.com)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Oklahoma!” Sept. 21-29, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $17-$25 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Waitress,” Sept. 25-30, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$150, contains mature content, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Women of Trachis,” Sept. 24, 5 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, deJong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $8-$12 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Daddy Long Legs,” Sept. 21-22, times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Oslo,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $30-$50, contains strong language, according to Pioneer Theatre Company (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“South Pacific,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Wizard of Oz,” through Oct. 6, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12-$14 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Liar,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains some adult language and humor and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” through Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Ryan Hamilton, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $32.50, children under age 6 not permitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Black Panther,” Sept. 22, 12:30 and 3 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (801-943-4636 or slcls.libnet.info)

“Coco,” Sept. 25, 3 p.m., Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, free, in Spanish at 6:30 p.m.; and Sept. 26, 6 p.m., West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, free, in Spanish (801-943-4636 or slcls.libnet.info)

“Eating Animals,” Sept. 25, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-321-0310 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Field of Dreams,” Sept. 24 and 26, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Gone With the Wind,” Sept. 25-26, 6 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Halloween,” Sept. 27-29, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $7.16-$10.95 (megaplextheatres.com)

Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Sept. 27-29, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $25 for series, $5 for each movie (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Mark of Zorro,” Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“McLintock!,” Sept. 22, dusk, Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Washington County, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“The Odd Couple,” Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Ready Player One,” Sept. 26, 2 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or events.slcpl.org)

“Rebel Without a Cause,” Sept. 23 and 26, 2 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.50-$9.75 (cinemark.com)

“Romeo and Juliet,” Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Transformers: The Movie,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12.82 (megaplextheatres.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, Jessica Day George, author of “The Rose Legacy,” Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Barnes and Noble, 1780 N. Woodland Park, Layton, Rubin Pingk, author of “Samurai Scarecrow: A Very Ninja Halloween,” Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m. (801-773-9973 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Beau Peterson, author of “Slayer of the Sea,” Sept. 22, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, James A. McLaughlin, author of “Bearskin,” Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

Finch Lane Art Gallery, 1340 E. 100 South, Todd Robert Petersen, author of “It Needs to Look Like We Tried,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Laurie Forest, author of “The Iron Flower,” Sept. 25, 7 p.m.; Tessa Fontaine, author of “The Electric Woman: A Memoir in Death-Defying Acts,” Sept. 25, 7 p.m.; authors Alexander London, Margaret Stohl and Mackenzi Lee, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.; and Andrea Hollander, author of “Blue Mistaken for Sky,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Rosina Lozano, author of “An American Language: The History of Spanish in the United States,” Sept. 25, 7 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Jill Bowers, author of “Immortal Creators,” Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; and Scott Fulmer, author of “Confessions of a Private Eye,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Camron Wright, author of “Christmas by Accident,” Sept. 25, 7 p.m.; Marianne Monson, author of “Women of the Blue and Gray,” Sept. 26, 7 p.m.; and Gregory Hudnall, author of “Hope Squad,” Sept. 27, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Kathy Kirkpatrick, author of “American Prisoner of War Camps in Arizona and Nevada,” Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; Jason Heller, author of “Strange Stars: David Bowie, Pop Music and the Decade Sci-Fi Exploded,” Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.; and Deeton Charles, author of “Memoirs of a Fallen Angel,” Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. 7000 South, Jessica Day George, author of “The Rose Legacy,” Sept. 26, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, Sept. 25, 9 a.m., Department of Workforce Services Metro, 720 S. 200 East, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Mahonri Young, opening reception Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; on display through Oct. 31 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Here and There,” by Terrece Beesley and Adrian Bangerter, artist receptions Sept. 21, 6 p.m., and Sept. 22, 2 p.m.; on display through Oct. 13 (801-363-4088)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists; on display Sept. 22-Jan. 12 (801-422-8287)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Appendages of Sense,” by Justin Chouinard, and “I’m Floating in a Most Peculiar Way,” by Trent Alvey, artists reception Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 21 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Lucia Volker, opening reception Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 21-Oct. 13 (801-666-8968)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, opening reception Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 29 (801-910-2088)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by John Berry, opening reception Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 21-Oct. 13 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Oonju Chun and Steve Dayton, opening reception Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 21-Oct. 12 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Design Arts ’18,” by various artists, opening reception Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; on display through Oct. 19 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Moments in Time,” by Lynn Nichols, opening reception Sept. 21, 7 p.m.; on display through Oct. 19 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Urban Plein Air,” by various artists, on display Sept. 19-29; “Practical Contact,” by Emily Call, on display through Oct. 6; and “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, on display Sept. 19-Jan. 12, 2019; artists reception Sept. 21, 7 p.m. (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey, through Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Abstract,” by Michael Pulley, through Oct. 25 (801-594-8611)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Avenues,” by Craig Nielsen, through Oct. 27 (801-594-8651)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, “Pat Bagley Draws a Crowd,” by Pat Bagley, through Sept. 29 (801-581-6961)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Origins,” by Emilia Wing, through Oct. 19 (801-594-8680)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Jeff Clay, through Oct. 7 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, through Oct. 5; and Children’s Expression Through Painting,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 12 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., Skate Deck Challenge, by various artists; through Sept. 30 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Utah Travels,” by various photographers, through Oct. 17 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Marilyn Vicchrilli, through Sept. 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Debbie Bice, through Sept. 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists, through Oct. 25 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, through Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

“Fiesta for Nature,” Sept. 22, 4-8 p.m., Great Salt Lake Shoreland Preserve, south end of 3200 West, Layton, free (nature.org)

The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, “Flo Painting,” Sept. 22, noon-2 p.m., $30; “Clay Art: Turtle Bowl,” Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m., $15; and jewelry making class, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., $35 per class (801-399-2787 or localartisancollective.com)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Puppet Shows, through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $5 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Waffle Party, Saturdays through Sept. 29, 9:15 and 10:15 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $10 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, Taylor’s Traveling Troupe, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen DIY: Pet Rocks,” Sept. 21, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Welcoming Week,” Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The McCarthey Family Foundation invites Utah students to compete in a statewide essay competition. Through Sept. 21, youths in grades 6-12 and undergraduate and graduate students in Utah are invited to submit an original essay on “why a free press matters in a democracy.” College students can submit a 1,000 word essay. Youths in grades 9-12 can submit at 750 word essay, and children in grades 6-8 can submit a 500 word essay. The cash prize is $1,500 for middle school students, $2,500 for high school and $4,000 for college/university students. Entries should be sent by email in a Word document that is typed and double-spaced to [email protected]. The deadline for entries is Sept. 21. Entries must include the student’s name, phone number, email address, name and department of the university or college or name of the school and grade in which the student is currently enrolled. The winning essayist will receive the cash prize at the annual lecture on Nov. 10 at Rowland Hall. For more information, call 801-328-8899 or visit rowlandhall.org.

Pioneer Theatre Company, located at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Once” on Friday, Sept. 21. Auditions for Actors Equity Association members will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. General auditions will be 1:30-4:30 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. All roles are available and all characters, except the child, Ivanka, must play a musical instrument. The audition sign-up sheet is posted in Room 325 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, and auditions will be held in Room 245. Rehearsal dates will be Jan. 21-Feb. 14, 2019, with performance dates Feb. 15-March 2, 2019. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, will host auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Sept. 26-27, 7-9 p.m. All roles are available for adults and children ages 8-13. Auditioners should come prepared to sing 16 bars from an upbeat Broadway musical. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available, but participants should bring their own music. Audition times are available online, and auditioners should submit a completed audition form, headshot and resume online at scera.org/auditions. Rehearsals will begin Oct. 1. The play will run Nov. 30-Dec. 15. Visit scera.org for more information.

The Orchestra of Southern Utah will host auditions for its 2018 “Messiah” concert on Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m., at Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City. Soloists should be prepared to sing one full aria or air from “Messiah” and 16 bars of another piece. An accompanist will be provided. The score that will be used is the Novello version and can be purchased at Cedar Music Store. No appointments are required. Rehearsals will begin Oct. 14. Visit osucedarcity.blogspot.com for more information or call 435-592-6051.

Alpine Community Theater will host auditions for “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” Sept. 29 at the Valentine Theater, 895 N. 900 East, American Fork. Children ages 8-12 are invited to audition 9 a.m.-noon. The audition time for teens ages 13-18 is 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Adults ages 19 and older can audition 12:30-4:30 p.m. Auditioners should bring their own sheet music and be prepared to sing 16 measures from an upbeat Broadway musical, except songs from “Wicked” and “Hamilton.” Participants should also be prepared to dance, read lines and do improvisation. Anyone with special skills such as gymnastics or acrobatics are encouraged to share those talents. Callbacks will be by invitation. The play will run Nov. 26-Dec. 5. Call 801-404-0736 or visit alpinecommunitytheater.org for more information.

The Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council recently announced the 2018 finalists for their 9th annual “Get Wild With Wild Rice” recipe contest. RaChelle Hubsmith of North Logan, Cache County, created two recipes that are finalists. More than 100 recipes were entered and 11 finalists were chosen, including Hubsmith’s creamy tortellini and wild rice Italian soup and her moo shu chicken wild rice skillet. People can view Hubsmith’s recipe and vote for their favorite wild rice recipe through Sept. 30 at mnwildrice.org.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].

Email: [email protected]