Six hundred executives, entrepreneurs and marketers will assemble in Salt Lake City on Oct. 13 for this year’s Impact Summit, a personal brand-building and thought leadership collaboration organized by Influencer Inc.

What can patrons of the event expect? “Powerful keynotes and disruptive work sessions connect you with world-changing influencers, including a blend of Top 50 Thinkers, CEOs, entrepreneurs, NY Times best-sellers, innovators, thought leaders, gold medal Olympians, nonprofit and startup founders, social media experts, LinkedIn influencers, podcast experts, former NFL and NBA players and more,” according to the Utah Digital Entertainment Network.

The theme of the summit is to help business professionals find the power to lead, influence and inspire. Proceeds of the event are being donated to Operation Underground Railroad to aid in the fight against child sex trafficking.

Keynote speakers at the summit will include:

Ancestry.com founder Paul Allen;

Former Patriot Super Bowl champion and BYU player Setema Gali;

Best-selling author of “Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less” Greg McKeown;

Guinness World Record holder and extreme athlete James Lawrence (the Iron Cowboy), who completed 50 triathlons in 50 states in 50 days;

Co-founder and CEO at Bell and Ivy, Cynthia Johnson;

Operation Underground Railroad representative Jenni Morse;

Co-founder of the RBL Group and best-selling author Dave Ulrich;

TEDx presenter Ryan Foland.

Breakout sessions will include many more expert speakers and panelists offering insights into foundational brand-building elements that will include building effective site design, leveraging the power of LinkedIn, constructing a targeted email distribution strategy, launching a podcast, publishing a book, landing paid speaking opportunities and beginning a coaching career.

“No matter who you are, at Impact Summit you'll find practical advice on how to reach your goals using the power of personal branding and thought leadership,” according to Influencer Inc. “Help your team members to maximize their potential and bring positive attention to your business by sending them to Impact Summit, where they’ll learn what to do (and not do) on social media and how to become experts whose personal brands will bring customers to your door.”

Attendees of Impact Summit will have access to keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking (and food) in a one-day event designed to propel today’s forward-thinking leaders to the forefront of their industries and spheres of influence.

To register for one of the three ticket options and learn more about the 2018 Impact Summit, go to influencerinc.co/impactsummit. Groups of 20 or more will receive 30 percent off ticket prices by contacting [email protected] for a discount code.