MUSIC/DANCE

Florence and the Machine, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $39.50-$79.50 (801-988-8800 or maverik center.com)

“Bernstein on Broadway” with Morgan James, Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$68 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Carmen,” Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, University of Utah, $20 for general, $10 for youths ages 18 and younger and non-U. students with ID, $5 for U. students with ID (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Organ Fest XI, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Sean Jones Quartet, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $8-$10 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

Cafe Tacvba with the Marias, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$40 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Sean Hayes, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Secret Stage, 8841 N. Alpine Loop, Sundance, $50 (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

The Marcus King Band, Sept. 14, 9 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $26, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Mark Dee, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Chick Corea Trio, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $39.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Elliott Cheney with Lawrence Gee and Susan Goodfellow, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Timpanogos Big Band, Sept. 15, 7:30 pm., Grantsville City Park Stage, East Cherry Street, free (385-743-0146 or at excellenceconcerts.org)

Candlebox, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $25-$85 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Umbrella Brothers, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Second Dam, Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students, free for children ages 12 and younger (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Handmouth, Sept. 15, 9 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $27, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Folk Hogan and Timmy the Teeth, Sept. 16, 12:30 p.m., Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2280 E. Red Butte Canyon Road, $46-$53 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Mariachi de mi Tierra with Ballet Folklorico de las Americas, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Australian Pink Floyd, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$95 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Lark String Quartet, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12.50 for general, $6.50 for students, staff and seniors (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

The Record Company with Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $23 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

“Musical Menu,” Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., 21eleven, 2111 N. Main, Cedar City, $8 for adults, $5 for students; pre-recital supper, $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 12 and younger (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

Timpanogos Big Band, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Devin Maxwell and Katie Porter, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, U., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“BRINE NaCl,” Sept. 20-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 22, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Posh Rhythm Quartet, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

World of Dance, Sept. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, deJong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $9-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

GETTING OUT

The Utah State Fair, Sept. 14-15, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for youths ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (utahstatefair.com)

2018 Utah Environmental Education Conference, Sept. 14-15, times vary, Wasatch Retreat & Conference Center, 75 S. 200 East, $100-$200 for general, $75-$150 for students, retirees and veterans (801-328-1549 or usee.org)

Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival, Sept. 15-16, 8 a.m., North 40 Fields, 2530 Kearns Blvd., Park City, free (autumnaloft.com)

Mini Maker Faire, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $6-$10 for adults, $4.50-$8 for children (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Vintage Trailer Rally, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cherry Hill Campground, 1325 S. Main, Kaysville, free (tincantourists.com)

“Science Friday Live,” Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$65 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Parenting the Love and Logic Way,” Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Department of Workforce Services, 720 S. 200 East, free (extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

Aggie Chocolate Factory open house, Sept. 18, 3-4 p.m., Aggie Blue Square, 1111 N. 800 East, Logan, free (caas.usu.edu/week)

Cowboy/Cowgirl Poetry and Music, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Babcock Performing Readers, Union Little Theatre, 200 S. Central Campus Drive, University of Utah, free (babcockperformingreaders.com)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Liar,” Sept. 14-Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains some adult language and humor and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Oslo,” Sept. 14-29, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $30-$50, contains strong language according to Pioneer Theatre Company (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“The Wizard of Oz,” Sept. 14-Oct. 6, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12-$14 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Scarlet Pimpernel,” Sept. 17-Nov. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Women of Trachis,” Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Theatre, Weber State University, Ogden, $8-$10 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Aliens, Immigrants and Other Evildoers,” Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, $12 (385-202-5504 or thesugarspace.com)

“Crazy for You,” Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Mr. Helmer’s Wife,” Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Nelke Theatre, BYU, Provo, $5 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Oliver,” Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 16, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$45 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Urinetown the Musical,” Sept. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Daddy Long Legs,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“South Pacific,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Nov. 17, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$44 for adults, $18-$20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“An American in Paris,” Sept. 20, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12.82-$16.03 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Awake, a Dream From Standing Rock,” Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (801-594-8660 or slcpl.org)

“Beauty and the Beast,” Sept. 14, dusk, Detention Pond, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale, free (bluffdale.com)

“Before Your Time,” Sept. 14-20, times vary, Pineview Megaplex, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $5.32-$9.57 (435-627-9700 or megaplextheatres.com)

“Blackbeard’s Ghost,” Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Boxtrolls,” Sept. 14-20, times vary, Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.25-$2.25 (cinemark.com)

“Canelo vs. GGG 2,” Sept. 15, 6 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $21.37 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Dawn Wall,” Sept. 19, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $12.82 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Digimon Adventure: Tri-Future,” Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m, select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan,” Sept. 15 and 17, times vary, The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, $9.64-$11.78 (megaplextheatres.com); and Sept. 15, 12:55 p.m., and Sept. 17, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Far Out,” Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2280 E. Red Butte Canyon Road, $20 for general, $10 for children ages 3-16 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

“Haikyuu: The Battle of Concepts,” Sept. 19, 22 and 23, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $7.21-$11.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Incredibles,” Sept. 14, dusk, Santaquin City Park, 45 W. 100 South, Santaquin (paysonsantaquinarea.com)

“The Insufferable Groo,” Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“King in the Wilderness,” Sept. 18, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-321-0310 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Leave No Trace,” Sept. 14-15, 8 p.m.; Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

“The Lion in the Winter,” Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Mama,” Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (801-594-8632 or slcpl.org)

“The Mark of Zorro,” Sept. 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Moses,” Sept. 15 and 20, times vary, select Megaplex and Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.75 (mosesevent.com)

“The Vikings,” Sept. 18, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Scott W. Taylor, author of “Chaser: An Interplanetary Tale of a Boy and His Dog,” Sept. 15, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Blair Van Dyke, Brian Birch and Boyd Petersen, editors of “The Expanded Canon: Perspectives on Mormonism and Sacred Texts,” Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Dr. Karen Gedney, author of “30 Years Behind Bars: Trials of a Prison Doctor,” Sept. 19, 7 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., authors Carol Williams and Alison Woods, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. (801-594-8660 or slcpl.org)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Christian McKay Heidicker, author of “Attack of the 50 Foot Wallflower,” Sept. 14, 6 p.m.; authors Scott Westerfeld and Shannon Hale, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.; and Klancy Clark de Nevers, author of “Lessons in Printing,” Sept. 20, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Radha Agrawal, author of “Belong: Find Your People, Create Community and Live a More Connected Life,” Sept. 19, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Patagonia Outlet, 2292 S. Highland Drive, Jim Williams, author of “Path of the Puma,” Sept. 19, 7 p.m. (westernwildlifeconservancy.org)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, J.S. Kirkland, author of “Bestow,” Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; and John M. Olsen, author of “Crystal Queen,” Sept. 20, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Sundance Mountain Resort, Tree Room, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, Sen. Jeff Flake, author of “Conscience of a Conservative,” Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m., $85, reservation required (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Frederic Block, author of “Race to Judgment,” Sept. 14, 7 p.m.; and Lynell Marie Garfield, author of “The Secret Life of Streams,” Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, Sept. 20, 6 p.m., Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art by Jan Andrews and Trent Alvey; on display Sept. 14-Nov. 2 (801-245-7270)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Debbie Bice, opening reception Sept. 14, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 30 (801-628-9592)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “International Dot Display,” by children from local daycare centers, closing reception, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, “Pat Bagley Draws a Crowd,” by Pat Bagley; on display Sept. 14-29 (801-581-6961)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Origins,” by Emilia Wing, opening reception Sept. 15, 4 p.m.; on display through Oct. 19 (801-594-8680)

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, 650 N. 1100 East, Logan, “Collecting on the Edge,” works by 172 artists, opening reception Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; on display through Dec. 15 (435-797-0163)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Jeff Clay, opening reception Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.; on display Sept. 14-Oct. 7 (801-585-0556)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, biennial faculty exhibition, opening reception Sept. 14, 7 p.m.; on display Sept 14-Nov. 10 (801-626-6420)

Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, Sundance Plein Air Art by various artists, opening reception, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Abstract,” by Michael Pulley, through Oct. 25 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Mahonri Young, through Oct. 13 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Here and There,” by Terrece Beesley and Adrian Bangerter, through Oct. 13 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Avenues,” by Craig Nielsen, through Oct. 27 (801-594-8651)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Appendages of Sense,” by Justin Chouinard, and “I’m Floating in a Most Peculiar Way,” by Trent Alvey, through Sept. 21 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through Sept. 29 (801-910-2088)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Design Arts ’18,” by various artists, through Oct. 19 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, through Oct. 5; and Children’s Expression Through Painting,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 12 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., Skate Deck Challenge, by various artists; through Sept. 30 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Utah Travels,” by various photographers, through Oct. 17 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Marilyn Vicchrilli, through Sept. 30 (801-763-3070)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Kirt Harmon, through Oct. 31 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists, through Oct. 25 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Plein Air Art Festival, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $45 for artist registration (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Third Saturday for Families: Sculptures,” Sept. 15, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Jewelry making class, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, $35 per class (801-399-2787 or localartisancollective.com)

“Art Insights: James Surls,” Sept. 20, 7 p.m., Hunter Conference Center, Great Hall, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Fairytale Festival, Sept. 14, 4-7 p.m.; Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, free (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

Daddy Daughter Dance, Sept. 14-15, 6-8 p.m., South Jordan Community Center, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, $15 per couple (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

“Zoo Just for Little You: On Top of Spaghetti,” Sept. 15, 10-11 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per child ages 2-5 with accompanying adult (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

“Lunch With a Keeper,” Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $38, ages 6 and older (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“The Ugly Duckling” puppet show, Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Third Saturday for Families: Sculptures,” Sept. 15, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Puppet Shows, through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $5 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Waffle Party, Saturdays through Sept. 29, 9:15 and 10:15 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $10 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, stuffed animal sleepover drop-off, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Bad Art Night” for teens, Sept. 14, 3 p.m.; and “Teen DIY: Harry Potter,” Sept. 14, 4 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Slop: A Musical Storytime Feast,” Sept. 14, 4 p.m.; and International Dot Day, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, back-to-school pizza party, Sept. 14, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, ACT study session for teens, Sept. 15, 1 p.m (801-594-8680)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, laser tag for teens, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., registration required (801-852-6650)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Jurassic Park” for teens, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Pioneer Theatre Company, located at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions on Sept. 14 for two upcoming productions. Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 11 a.m.-noon, and general auditions will be held noon-3 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” are Nov. 5-29. Performance dates will be Nov. 30-Dec. 15. Rehearsals for “The Lion in the Winter” will be Dec. 10, 2018-Jan. 3, 2019 with performance dates Jan. 4-19, 2019. Auditions will be held in Room 245 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Sides will be available one week prior to auditions. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in Room 325. Pioneer Theatre Company will also host auditions for “Once” on Friday, Sept. 21. Auditions for Actors' Equity Association members will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. General auditions will be 1:30-4:30 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. All roles are available and all characters, except the child, Ivanka, must play a musical instrument. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in Room 325 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on Friday, Sept. 14, and auditions will be held in Room 245. Rehearsal dates will be Jan. 21-Feb. 14, 2019, with performance dates Feb. 15-March 2, 2019. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

The McCarthey Family Foundation invites Utah students to compete in a statewide essay competition. Through Sept. 21, youths in grades 6-12 and undergraduate and graduate students in Utah are invited to submit an original essay on “why a free press matters in a democracy.” University students can submit a 1,000 word essay. Youths in grades 9-12 can submit a 750 word essay, and children in grades 6-8 can submit a 500 word essay. The cash prize is $1,500 for middle school students, $2,500 for high school and $4,000 for college students. Entries should be sent by email in a Word document that is typed and double-spaced to [email protected]. The deadline for entries is Sept. 21. Entries must include the student’s name, phone number, email address, name and department of the university or college or name of the school and grade in which the student is currently enrolled. The winning essayist will receive the cash prize at the annual lecture on Nov. 10 at Rowland Hall. For more information, call 801-328-8899 or visit rowlandhall.org.

The Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks Program recently announced that the Salt Lake County Council approved $2.2 million funding at the end of August. According to a news release, the funding is split between 183 organizations for the 2018 ZAP Tier II funding cycle. Those organizations include community symphonies, historical museums, dance companies, visual arts programs, theater companies, art and ethnic festivals, folk arts groups and botanical gardens. The ZAP Program has been voted on and renewed by county residents since 1996. Visit slco.org/zap for more information about the ZAP Program.

