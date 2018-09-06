MUSIC/DANCE

Bonneville Chamber Music Festival, Sept. 7-8, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, $4.50-$7 (weberstatetickets.com)

Maroon 5, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $46-$146+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $43, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

“MJ Live” the Michael Jackson Tribute, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $17-$25 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Mushroomhead, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $32 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Scotty Haze, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

J. Cole, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $56-$96+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Sweet Potato Pie: “Songs of the South,” Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Jurassic Park in Concert” with the Utah Symphony, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$80 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

One Night in Memphis, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $19-$39 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Peter Breinholt, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $12-$18 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

The Johnny Utahs and the Gringos, Sept. 9, noon, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

“Singing With the Birds: Kate McLeod and Friends,” Sept. 9, 2 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students and military with ID and seniors, $7.95 for children under age 13 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Joy and Eric with Basil Katz, Sept. 9, 5 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lawn, 8841 N. Alpine Loop, Sundance, free (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

Lake Street Dive with Robert Finley, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$55 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Salute to Youth, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $12 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

City Jazz, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Patriotic Gala, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., 21eleven, 2111 N. Main, Cedar City, $8 for adults, $5 for students (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

Soheil Nasseri, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Daynes Music, Steinway Recital Hall, 6935 S. State, Midvale, $30 (soheilnasseri.com)

Corey Christiansen, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Utah Philharmonia: “Promenade,” Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12.50 for general, $6.50 for students, seniors and U. staff with ID (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

King Princess and Flora Cash, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $10-$50 (801-524-2600 or twilightconcerts.com)

“Bernstein on Broadway,” Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $15-$46 for adults, $5 for children under age 12 (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)

“Carmen,” Sept. 13, 7 p.m.; Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, University of Utah, $20 for general, $10 for youths ages 18 and younger and non-U. students with ID, $5 for U. students with ID (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Romeo Santos, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $39.50-$500 (801-988-8800 or maverik center.com)

Moab Music Festival, through Sept. 13, dates, times and locations vary, Moab, prices vary (moabmusicfest.org)

GETTING OUT

Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, Sept. 7-8, times vary, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $8-$50 (801-426-8660 or timpfest.org)

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, $15-$250 (fanxsaltlake.com)

Utah Hammock Festival, Sept. 7, 6 p.m., CLAS Ropes Course, 3606 W. Center, Provo, $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 (facebook.com/hammocktower)

2018 Salt Lake City Walk for Apraxia, Sept. 8, 9 a.m., Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, $20 for adults, $15 for students ages 18 and older, $10 for children under age 18 (apraxia-kids.org)

TEDxSaltLakeCity, Sept. 8, 9 a.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, University of Utah, $35-$75 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, children under age 6 not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Millcreek Arts Festival, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Baldwin Radio Factory, 3474 S. 2300 East, Millcreek, free (801-706-3344 or millcreekartscouncil.weebly.com)

“Paws at the Bark-beque” ITA 25th Anniversary Fundraiser, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m., This Is the Place Garden Center, 2601 Sunnyside Ave., $150 (801-631-8478 or therapyanimals.org)

Nitya Nritya Festival, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, 1 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$25 for adults, $10-$15 for students under age 12 (nityanritya.com)

Salt Contemporary Dance Masquerade Party, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, Rooftop Lounge, 50 W. 200 South, $25 per person, $40 per couple, for ages 17 and older (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Immigration, DREAMers and the Right to Belong,” Sept. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

The Utah State Fair, through Sept. 16, times vary, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for youth ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (utahstatefair.com)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Oliver,” Sept. 7-16, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$45 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Mr. Helmer’s Wife,” Sept. 13-15, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Nelke Theatre, BYU, Provo, $5 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” Sept 7-8, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Sept 7-8, 7:30 p.m.; Sept, 8, 2 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Litt’l Red and the Red Ryders in Troubled Times in Cactus Gulch,” Sept. 7, 8 p.m.; Sept. 8 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $6 for general, $25 for immediate family up to 6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” Sept. 7-8, 8 p.m.; Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m., Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Crazy for You,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Urinetown the Musical,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Daddy Long Legs,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“South Pacific,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Coco,” Sept. 12, 6 p.m., West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, free, in Spanish (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“College,” Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Dolores,” Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., WSU Davis, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton, free; Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., and Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m., Shepherd Union Wildcat Theater, WSU, Ogden, free (weber.edu)

DocUtah International Documentary Film Festival, Sept. 7-8, times and locations vary, St. George, $10 per film (docutah.com)

“Funny Face,” Sept. 10 and 12, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Greatest Showman,” Sept. 11, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Sept. 8, dusk, City Pool, 750 N. 200 West, Hurricane, Washington County, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“Isle of Dogs,” Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Swanny Park, 400 N. 150 West, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events)

“La Misma Luna,” Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, U., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“The Lorax,” Sept. 7-13, times vary, Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.75-$2.25 (cinemark.com)

“Louis Cyr,” Sept. 12, 12:30 p.m., WSU, Elizabeth Hall, Room 229, Ogden, free (weber.edu/wsutoday)

“Moses,” Sept. 13, 15 and 20, times vary, select Megaplex and Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.75 (mosesevent.com)

“Perfect Blue,” Sept. 10, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12.82 (megaplextheatres.com)

“A Quiet Place,” Sept. 12, 2 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

“Where Eagles Dare,” Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo (801-852-6650 or provolibrary.com)

“Yours, Mine and Ours,” Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense classes, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Bryce Beattie, author of “Once Upon and Through the Mountain,” Sept. 8, 1 p.m.; and Colleen Houck, author of “The Lantern’s Ember,” Sept. 11, 7 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Colleen Houck, author of “The Lantern’s Ember,” Sept. 10, 7 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, Rob Carney, author of “The Book of Sharks,” Sept. 11, 7 p.m. (801-521-3819 or kensandersbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Michele Mendelssohn, author of “Making Oscar Wilde,” Sept. 13, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Sun Party at SUMA, Sept. 7, noon-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu)

“Family Art Saturday: Fold, Cut, Collage … ’Zine,” Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, free (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, “Make and Take String Art” class, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $15; jewelry making class, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., $35 per class (801-399-2787 or localartisancollective.com)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Marilyn Vicchrilli, opening reception Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.; on display through Sept. 30 (801-763-3070)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “The Abstract,” by Michael Pulley, opening reception Sept. 13, 7 p.m.; on display Sept. 13-Oct. 25 (801-594-8611)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Here and There,” on display Sept. 11-Oct. 13 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “International Dot Display,” by children from local daycare centers, closing reception, Sept. 15, 4 p.m.; on display through Sept. 15 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Avenues,” by Craig Nielsen, opening reception Sept. 8, 3 p.m.; on display Sept. 8-Oct. 27 (801-594-8651)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Shifting Seasons,” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter; on display through Sept. 29 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Origins,” by Emilia Wing, opening reception Sept. 15, 4 p.m.; on display Sept. 10-Oct. 19 (801-594-8680)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Color Explosion,” by various artists; on display Sept. 7-Oct. 25 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Design Arts ’18,” by various artists; on display Sept. 10-Oct. 21 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Moments in Time,” by Lynn Nichols; on display Sept. 10-Oct. 19 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Practical Contact,” by Emily Call; on display through Oct. 6 (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Run Happy,” by Cindy McConkie, through Sept. 12 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Appendages of Sense,” by Justin Chouinard and “I’m Floating in a Most Peculiar Way,” by Trent Alvey, through Sept. 21 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, through Sept. 20 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Space Available,” by Lou Shafer, through Sept. 15 (801-596-3370)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer group show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, through Oct. 5; and “Children’s Expression Through Painting,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 12 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., Skate Deck Challenge, by various artists; through Sept. 30 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Utah Travels,” by various photographers, through Oct. 17 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Spontaneous Memorial: A Commemorative Installation,” by Frank McEntire; “Beyond the Visible,” by Jason Lanegan and Adam Larsen; and art by Vincent Mattina and Rod Heiss, through Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, through Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith, through Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26 (801-852-6650)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics,” by various artists, through Sept. 15 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Silly Sandwiches and Veggies” with Harmons, Sept. 7, 11 a.m-1 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Zoo Just for Little You,” Sept. 8, 10-11 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per child ages 2-5 with special needs and accompanying adult (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

Puppet Shows, through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $5 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Waffle Party, Saturdays through Sept. 29, 9:15 and 10:15 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $10 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “The Ugly Duckling” puppet show, Sept. 7, 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. (801-943-4636)

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, “Homeschool Hour: Flight,” Sept. 7, 1 p.m. (801-944-7634)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Manga Club, Sept. 7, 3 p.m.; No Bake Cooking Club for teens, Sept. 8, 2 p.m.; and “Garden Fundamentals Workshop: Herbalism,” Sept. 8, 5 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “STEAM Fridays: Trash to Treasure,” Sept. 7, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “The Great Chapman Oreo Taste-Off,” Sept. 8, 1 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Scientific Saturdays: Soda Pop Battery,” Sept. 8, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Mia and the Migoo,” Sept. 8, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse will host auditions through Sept. 7 at Utah Performance Studio, 555 E. Main, American Fork. Local student musicians can audition for jazz, pop and rock ensembles. Auditions are by appointment only. For more information, call 801-763-0200 or visit ccsoundhouse.com.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, will host auditions for “Wonderland” the evening of Tuesday, Sept 11. The musical will run for five shows the first weekend in December. Auditioners ages 8-18 are invited to tryout. Call 435-723-0740 or visit bcfineartscenter.org for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company, located at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions on Sept. 14 for two upcoming productions. Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 11 a.m.-noon and general auditions will be held noon-3 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” are Nov. 5-29. Performance dates will be Nov. 30-Dec. 15. Rehearsals for “The Lion in the Winter” will be Dec. 10-Jan. 3 with performance dates Jan. 4-19. Auditions will be held in Room 245 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Sides will be available one week prior to auditions. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in Room 325 on Sept. 7. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

The Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council recently announced the 2018 finalists for its ninth annual “Get Wild With Wild Rice” recipe contest. RaChelle Hubsmith of North Logan, Cache County, created two recipes that are finalists. More than 100 recipes were entered and 11 finalists were chosen, including Hubsmith’s creamy tortellini and wild rice Italian soup and her moo shu chicken wild rice skillet. People can view Hubsmith’s recipe and vote for their favorite wild rice recipe through Sept. 30 at mnwildrice.org.

The Wasatch Cooperative Market’s “Perfectly Wild Produce” contest will be Saturday, Sept. 8, at their booth at the Downtown Farmers Market. All commercial and backyard growers of fruits and vegetables are invited to enter their imperfect produce, according to a news release. Entries may be dropped off at the booth, located mid-block on the east side of Pioneer Park, on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. Voting will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and winners in the commercial and home-grown categories will be announced at 1:30 p.m. All entries will be donated to Utah Food Bank. Visit wasatch.coop for contest details and for more information about Wasatch Cooperative Market.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched its pie recipe contest. In celebration of the restaurant’s 70th anniversary, bakers were invited to submit an original pie recipe for a chance to have their pie featured on the company’s website, according to a news release. Fans can vote for their favorite pie through Sept. 9. The grand prize winner will be announced Sept. 10 and will receive a $500 gift card. The winning pie will also be featured on Marie Callender’s menu. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information and vote at facebook.com/mariecallenders.

