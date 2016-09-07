Most people feel anxious about one thing or another during any given day, which is normal. Perhaps you are running late for a meeting, or you’re not sure how to get to a place you’ve never been; no matter the cause, anxiety has its purpose in the human psyche. However, anxiety becomes a diagnosable condition when it affects your work life, social life or even day-to-day activities in a negative way. If your ability to function and your relationships have been negatively impacted by your anxiety, you’re not alone.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults in the United States. But just under 40 percent of affected persons seek treatment. Whether you’ve never sought out treatment or you haven’t had success with traditional medications in the past, perhaps it’s time to try some natural methods of combating your anxiety. Here are six natural ways to help you feel calm and in control once again.

Diet

If our bodies aren’t getting the nutrients they need, our minds can't fulfill their given tasks as well. Unsurprisingly, your diet can greatly affect your mental health. That’s not to say that eating complex carbohydrates and plenty of fruits and veggies will automatically cure any illness you may have, but it certainly gets you on the right track. Stick to fresh, nutrient-dense foods and go easy on the alcohol and caffeine, as both substances can exacerbate symptoms of anxiety, according to healthline.com. While there are certain healthy foods you should add to your diet, there are plenty to remove, as well. Preservatives, artificial flavorings and colorings and too much salt or sugar are all elements that can affect mood (not to mention your health). If you have questions about what you should eat, view these quick nutritional strategies to ease anxiety by Uma Naidoo, a contributor for Harvard Health Publishing.

Herbal supplements

Herbs are nature’s medicine, which is why many doctors are seeing improvements from herbs such as passionflower, lemon balm and chamomile. The Mayo Clinic gives a rundown of recent discoveries and benefits found in specific herbs here. If you’re looking for one thing you could take each day to aid you in overcoming your anxiety, Nature Advanced has an anti-anxiety supplement that can reduce stress, improve nerve health and help you maintain a calm sense of control and peace each day. This particular herbal supplement has all the above-mentioned herbs in addition to GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), an ingredient shown in at least one study to have stress-relieving effects. Try it today to see how you can live anxiety-free.

Exercise

Exercise is one simple way to increase endorphins in your body, which has both a calming and uplifting effect. Not only will you be promoting a healthier physical body, but your mind benefits from exercise, as well. The mental health benefits of exercise aren’t mythical; for instance, a 2016 study found that adults trying to quit smoking who suffered from anxiety greatly benefited from vigorous exercise. Don’t worry; you don’t have to run a marathon or lift every day at the gym to achieve these desired results. Just find an exercise routine that is enjoyable to you, and stay consistent. Swimming laps, hiking, biking or even walking are all good exercise options.

Adequate sleep

Insomnia is a common symptom of anxiety, but this doesn’t mean those with the condition cannot obtain restful and consistent sleep. If you make sleep a priority, you’ll find that the benefits gained are well worth the effort. Try these tips to make your sleep more restful:

Always retire to bed at the same time each night.

Keep your bedroom cool and dark.

Avoid technology usage in bed, including phones, tablets, computers and TV.

Avoid large meals, caffeine or nicotine before bedtime.

Only sleep at night when you’re tired; don’t take naps during the day.

If you can’t sleep, get up and go to another room until you feel sleepy.

These tips might seem obvious, but they are essential to help you obtain consistent and restful sleep.

Meditation

Something as simple as closing your eyes and taking deep breaths can help you calm down immediately, no matter the time of day. One example of simple meditation you can do as needed is called “grounding,” which you can read more about at livingwell.org. Essentially, grounding helps your mind regain its focus on the present rather than the thing(s) making you anxious. Meditation is a proven remedy for countless conditions, not just anxiety, as shown by research by Johns Hopkins Medicine. Whether you meditate before bed each night or take a yoga class once a week, find ways to ground yourself, rest your mind and focus on relaxation.

Peer outreach

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by your anxiety, but a good way of minimizing the negative effects is by talking with others who are experiencing the same or similar things. Online support groups via social media are available, and in-person support groups are even more beneficial to helping you feel less alone and more understood. If you are struggling despite these efforts, consider getting in touch with a licensed therapist. Mental health therapists have specialized training to help you identify and control the causes of your anxiety and can help you learn effective techniques to manage the condition.

Whether or not you've sought professional treatment to deal with stress and anxiety, you might be able to benefit from trying natural alternatives that have worked for many.