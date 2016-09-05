The summer of 2018 may be fading into memory, but the time to start planning for the summer of 2019 is now — especially if your plans include holding a family reunion.

Family reunions warm some people’s hearts while striking fear into others’. And those tasked with the responsibility of planning family reunions are often burdened with the duty of deciding the logistics of when, where and what to do, all while trying to please the majority.

Depending on the size and scope of your family, finding something that appeals to teenagers, little children and elderly aunts and uncles can be tricky — but not impossible.

Here are some tips for planning a summer reunion your whole family will love.

Book early

As mentioned above, the time to plan for next summer is now. Planning a year in advance allows you to book a desirable location before spots are full and prices are higher. Popular sites like Beaver Creek Lodge in Logan Canyon fill quickly.

Plus, booking early provides family members need plenty of notice to get time off work and ensure plans don’t conflict with other summer events.

No matter when it is, there will inevitably be at least one or two people who won’t be able to attend. Whatever date you choose, stick to the plan once it’s set, even if your favorite uncle can’t be there.

Conduct a family survey ahead of time

While it’s impossible to please everyone, one way to make the date, location and activities to most people’s liking is to allow family members to complete a survey or vote on activities ahead of time. This is especially helpful in the early stages of planning, as it will help you to know where to start.

Find a scenic place with lots of activities

As with real estate, your success will depend heavily on “location, location, location.”

Choosing a scenic place with a variety of activities can help provide something for everyone — from adventure seekers to those who prefer to take it slowly and relax.

Delegate activities

If you have a particularly large family or plan a longer reunion, it may help to delegate some of the planning. Having a different family be in charge of each day’s events or meals can help ease stress and diversify the schedule without having it fall on one person’s shoulders.

Don’t overschedule

While it’s important to have a plan, remember that people enjoy free time as much as scheduled activities. Make sure there’s plenty of room for everyone to do their own thing.

Be flexible

One thing you can expect with a large family gathering is that not everything will go as expected. Whether inclement weather or illness hits, you’ll want to have a backup plan just in case you need to make adjustments to the schedule.

If you need ideas that will entertain the whole family, the Deseret News recently published an article about 13 board games to play at your summer family reunion.

Don’t forget the food

No family reunion can be truly successful without one key ingredient: good food. FamilySearch's blog offers three suggestions, depending on the length and size of your family reunion.

Potlucks are a good idea if the reunion is a one-day, close-to-home event. Catering or takeout also works well for a one-meal event, or for the main meal of a longer event. For longer reunions, the divide-and-conquer method, which allows specific families to be in charge of certain meals, is a great way to bond as a family and share the load for mealtimes.

For a low-stress planning process and a great location with all the amenities and activities your family could ask for, consider having your next summer reunion at Beaver Creek Lodge. Book your reservation today.