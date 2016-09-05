Autumn can either be a tearful farewell to summer or an exciting glimpse of things to come. But if you’re mourning the loss of days in the sun, don’t be so sure it’s impossible to have fun in the fall.

Cache Valley is home to some of the most historic landmarks in Utah and southern Idaho, and there’s plenty to see and do. Whether you like to taste the fruits of the harvest or go see a good theatrical production, there’s something for everyone to experience. Here’s a list of surefire ways to get that fall feeling:

Farmers markets

Several farmers markets exist in Cache Valley, so you can pick and choose or even go to both; you’ve got several Saturdays left in the season. The first market worth going to is in Richmond, Utah, at the Rockhill Creamery. This Harvest Market takes place every Saturday from 10-1 p.m. Livestock lounge while live music plays and you can eat your fill of artisan bread and fresh fruits and vegetables.

The music schedule for the fall season is as follows: Sept. 15: New Folk Revival; Sept. 22: Half the Harvest; Sept. 29: Robert Linton. Find out more at richmond-utah.com/harvest. If you’re in the Logan metro area, you can also experience the Gardener’s Market at the Historic Cache County Courthouse on Saturday mornings.

Football games

You don’t have to be an Aggie alumni to love a Utah State football game. Between the fans, the players and the game day atmosphere, it’s quite the exciting event. You can come early and eat some delicious tailgating specials before the game or show up after kickoff, either way.

Upcoming games of interest include USU vs. Tennessee Tech University on Sept. 13, Air Force on Sept. 22, and USU plays at BYU on Oct. 5. To help you plan your next fall sports outing, see which games are coming up by visiting utahstateaggies.com for a full football game schedule.

Fim and art festival

The Block Film & Art Festival takes place Sept. 28-29. There's more than one way to get back in touch with your cultured side, but attending the Block Film & Art Festival is definitely one of the best ways. The Block Film & Art Festival is a celebration and display of independent artistic expression from the downtown Logan area. Locally sponsored and run, there are countless ways to lend support. Festival passes are $30 with student passes available at half price. You can also purchase individual show tickets as well. Get tickets here.

North Logan Pumpkin Walk

North Logan Pumpkin Walk will be Oct. 18-20; 22-23 from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Admission is free, and there's plenty to enjoy with your family. What is it exactly? Well, if you've ever wondered what pumpkin world would look like, the pumpkin walk comes pretty close. You can also enjoy viewing more than 700 carved and lit pumpkins lining the park path.

Visit the witch to get a treat provided by Lee's Market Place and don't forget to get a photo op at the areas provided before you leave. Each year, the pumpkin walk has a theme, with past ones including American icons. Displays and activities abound for the whole family to experience, so there's no better way to get into the fun of Halloween than by witnessing the pumpkin walk in all its glory.

The pumpkin walk has been a much-loved community tradition since 1983 through the help of countless volunteers, business sponsors and a dedicated committee.

AWHC Fall Harvest Festival

There’s nothing like a fall festival or a harvest festival to brighten up the cooler nights and quickly changing seasons. The Annual Fall Harvest Festival hosted by the American West Heritage Center will take place Oct. 19-20 from 10-5 p.m. Come enjoy all that makes fall and the harvest season great: explore a corn maze, get goose bumps in the haunted hollow, and make and taste freshly pressed cider.

Take a ride on the train, a pony or the hay wagon on your way to learn to make candles. If you're a history buff, you can also enjoy a steam engine demonstration or come pick corn while learning about its huge role in the expansion of the American West. Food and knick-knack vendors will be present to add to the fun. Ticket prices are $9 adults, $8 kids ages 3-11. Come join the fun.

'Crazy for You'

If you’re looking for the perfect event to take that special someone to, the Heritage Theater in Perry, Utah, has "Crazy for You" playing until Sept. 15. Fall doesn’t have to be all about pumpkins and ghosts; it can also have some excuses to snuggle a little closer while you and your sweetheart share a laugh. This comedic musical uses the Gershwins' timeless sung masterpieces to craft a slapstick act that's also full of romance and feeling. Get tickets at heritagetheatreutah.com.

If the above list didn’t quite satisfy your appetite for fall fun, just visit explorelogan.com for a complete calendar list of events in the Cache Valley area happening this fall. Happy autumn.