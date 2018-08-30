MUSIC/DANCE

Gov’t Mule with the Magpie Salute, Aug. 31, 6 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $38-$70 (435-649-1000 or deervalley.com)

“American Idol: Live! 2018,” Aug. 31, 7 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $55-$85 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Alex Melecio: “Make Me Sway,” Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Jack Johnson with Bahamas, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$80 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” Utah Lyric Opera, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $16.50 for adults, $14.50 for students with ID and seniors, children under age 12 not admitted (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Bad Bunny, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $63.50-$143.50 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Peter Yarrow, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 8 p.m.; Sept. 2, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$45 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Scotty Haze, Sept. 1, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Megan Hilty with Utah Valley Symphony, Sept. 1, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $25-$40 for adults, $20-$35 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Amy Helm with Leftover Salmon, Dead Winter Carpenters and Michelle Moonshine, Sept. 2, noon, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

Triggers and Slips, Sept. 2, 5 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lawn, 8841 N. Alpine Loop, free (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

Jason Mraz, Sept. 3, 6 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $62-$110 (435-649-1000 or deervalley.com)

The Smashing Pumpkins, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $26-$122+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $39.50-$65 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Scott R. Mills and B.D. Howes, Sept. 5, noon, First United Methodist Church, 203 S. 200 East, free (facebook.com/thebdhowesband)

“No Expectations,” Sept. 5, 1:30 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

David Halliday New Orleans Project, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Boz Scaggs, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $49-$79 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Midge Ure and Paul Young, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $32, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, sold out, call for details (801-524-2600 or twilightconcerts.com)

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $40-$67.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Moab Music Festival, through Sept. 13, dates, times and locations vary, Moab, prices vary (moabmusicfest.org)

GETTING OUT

Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.; 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway, $11-$17 for adults, $6-$10 for youths, $10-$15 for seniors (435-654-2002 or soldierhollowclassic.com)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

International Vulture Awareness Day, Sept. 1, 9:30 a.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students, military with ID and seniors, $7.95 for children under age 13 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Mark Miller Subaru Express Service Exhibit, Sept. 1, 10 a.m-7 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Chalk the Walk, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org/chalkthewalk)

Grand Opening of Ezekiel R. Jr. and Katherine W. Dumke Center for Interprofessional Education in Healthcare, Sept. 4, 2-5 p.m., Weber State University, Ogden, free (weber.edu/WSUtoday)

Preview of Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, Sept. 6, 2-9 p.m.; Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, $15-$250 (fanxsaltlake.com)

The Utah State Fair, Sept. 6-16, times vary, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for youth ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (utahstatefair.com)

Oktoberfest, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21, noon-6:30 p.m., Snowbird, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, free, $5 for parking (snowbird.com/oktoberfest)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Urinetown the Musical,” Aug. 31-Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Litt’l Red and the Red Ryders in Troubled Times in Cactus Gulch,” Sept. 6-7, 8 p.m.; Sept. 8 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $6 for general, $25 for immediate family up to 6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Newsies,” Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, 12:30 p.m., Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Mary Poppins,” Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3, 3 p.m., Payson High School, 1050 S. Main, Payson, $10 (paysoncommunitytheater.com)

“Oliver,” Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“The Pirates of Penzance,” Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Big River,” Aug. 31, 8 p.m.; Sept. 1, 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Tarzan,” Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, call for details (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Henry VI Part One,” Sept. 3 and 6, 8 p.m., Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Crazy for You,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Daddy Long Legs,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“South Pacific,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“College,” Sept. 6-7, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Generation Wealth,” Sept. 4, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“God Bless the Broken Road,” Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., Pineview Megaplex, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $7.18-$9.57 (435-627-9700 or megaplextheatres.com)

Marvel 10th Anniversary Film Festival, through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, prices vary (megaplextheatres.com/i/marvelfilmfest)

“National Treasure,” Aug. 31, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“Perfect Blue,” Sept. 6, 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $12.82, children 5 and younger not admitted (801-304-4577 or megaplextheatres.com)

“The Princess Bride,” Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Shepherd of the Hills,” Sept. 4, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Wizarding World Week, Aug. 31-Sept, 6, dates and times vary, select Cinemark Theatres, $5 (cinemark.com/wizardingworld)

“The Yellow Submarine,” Aug. 31, 8:30 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or slcpl.org)

FOOD CLASS

USU Extension Food Sense class, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Bruce Van Orden, author of “We’ll Sing and We’ll Shout: The Life and Times of W.W. Phelps,” Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Julia Corbett, author of “Out of the Woods: Seeing Nature in the Everyday,” Sept. 5, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Friends of the Library book sale, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. for members, 10:30 a.m. for general public (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Kathryn Elizabeth Jones, author of “Light Shade,” Aug. 31, 7 p.m.; and Michaelle Martial, author of “The Nightingale’s New Song: A Black Woman’s Poetic Notes,” Sept. 1, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Ellen Hopkins, author of “People Kill People,” Sept. 4, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Wasatch Presbyterian Church, 1626 S. 1700 East, Amos N. Guiora, author of “The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust,” Sept. 6, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake Tribune humorist Robert Kirby, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. (slcolibrary.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Marilyn Vicchrilli; on display Sept. 1-30 (801-763-3070)

Cedar City Friday Art Walk, participating locations in downtown Cedar City, Aug. 31, 5 p.m. (cedarcityartscouncil.org)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “International Dot Display,” by children from local day care centers; on display Sept. 1-15 (801-594-8623)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, art by Patricia Smith; on display Sept. 1-Nov. 30 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Parowan Canyon, Utah State Route 143, Parowan, “Regeneration,” by Sean Noyce, Aug. 31, 8:30 p.m., weather permitting (noyskyprojects.com)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., Skate Deck Challenge, by various artists; on display Sept. 4-30 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Utah Travels,” by various photographers, opening reception Sept. 6, 6 p.m.; on display Sept. 6-Oct. 17 (culturalcelebration.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists, through Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, private collection of early pioneer furniture, on display through Aug. 31 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Hot Hot Hot!” by various artists, through Sept. 8 (801-363-4088)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Run Happy,” by Cindy McConkie, through Sept. 12 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Appendages of Sense,” by Justin Chouinard and “I’m Floating in a Most Peculiar Way,” by Trent Alvey, through Sept. 21 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, through Sept. 20 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Space Available,” by Lou Shafer, through Sept. 15 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through Sept. 1 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “The Quietude of Silence,” by Larry Cohen, through Sept. 7 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “West: The Effect of Land and Space,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer group show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Chase McCleary, through Sept. 9; and “Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “postmodernposh,” by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn, on display through Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Science of Lost Futures,” by Andrew Rice, through Sept. 3; “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, through Oct. 5; and “Children’s Expression Through Painting,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 12 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Protect/Disarm,” by local artists, through Sept. 2 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Impossible Bouquets: After Jan van Huysum,” by Nancy Rivera, through Sept. 1; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, through Nov. 3; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2; and “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, through Dec. 9 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Gayle Stratford, through Aug. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Spontaneous Memorial: A Commemorative Installation,” by Frank McEntire; “Beyond the Visible,” by Jason Lanegan and Adam Larsen; and art by Vincent Mattina and Rod Heiss, through Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Reclaimed,” by Erin Westenskow Berrett, through Sept. 2; and “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, through Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “All in the Family,” by Shirley McKay Britsch, Kerry Soper and Lanny Britsch, through Oct. 26 (801-852-6650)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics,” by various artists, through Sept. 15 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

International Vulture Awareness Day, Sept. 1, 9:30 a.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students, military with ID and seniors, $7.95 for children under age 13 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Chalk the Walk, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org/chalkthewalk)

Puppet Shows, through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $5 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Waffle Party, Saturdays through Sept. 29, 9:15 and 10:15 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $10 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, paper circuits craft for teens, Aug. 31, 3 p.m.; and card games for teens, Sept. 1, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Salt Lake Symphonic Choir will host auditions for the choir’s 70th season on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Parleys Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1870 E. Parleys Canyon Blvd. Rehearsal begins at 7 p.m., followed by auditions at 9 p.m. Participants ages 18-65 are invited to join. Auditioners should bring a completed membership form that is available at slschoir.com under the the membership section. After singing with the group during rehearsal, participants will meet with the artistic director. Auditioners should prepare a short song or hymn to sing. Visit slschoir.com/membership for more information and to download a form.

Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse will host auditions through Sept. 7 at Utah Performance Studio, 555 E. Main, American Fork. Local student musicians can audition for jazz, pop and rock ensembles. Auditions are by appointment only. For more information, call 801-763-0200 or visit ccsoundhouse.com.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, will host auditions for “Wonderland” the evening of Tuesday, Sept 11. The musical will run for five shows the first weekend in December. Auditioners ages 8-18 are invited to tryout. Call 435-723-0740 or visit bcfineartscenter.org for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company, located at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions on Sept. 14 for two upcoming productions. Auditions for Actors’ Equity Association members will be 11 a.m.-noon and general auditions will be held noon-3 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Rehearsal dates for “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” are Nov. 5-29. Performance dates will be Nov. 30-Dec. 15. Rehearsals for “The Lion in the Winter” will be Dec. 10-Jan. 3 with performance dates Jan. 4-19. Auditions will be held in Room 245 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Sides will be available one week prior to auditions. The audition sign-up sheet will be posted in Room 325 on Sept. 7. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Blues Street BBQ Co., 648 E. State, American Fork, recently reopened. The Utah County restaurant features local, live music on weekends and hosts car shows and motorcycle rides. Blues Street BBQ is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Call 801-692-7700 or visit bluesstreetbbq.com for more information.

Caffè Niche, 779 E. 300 South, is offering a $30 three-course dinner this month. Through Sept. 6, the special will be lamb sliders. A choice of soup and dessert is also included. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com to make a reservation.

Marie Callender’s, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched its pie recipe contest. In celebration of the restaurant’s 70th anniversary, bakers were invited to submit an original pie recipe for a chance to have their pie featured on the company’s website, according to a news release. Fans can vote for their favorite pie through Sept. 9. The grand prize winner will be announced Sept. 10 and will receive a $500 gift card. The winning pie will also be featured on Marie Callender’s menu. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information and vote at facebook.com/mariecallenders.

Zulu Piri Piri Chicken Grille, 2951 W. Clubhouse Drive, Lehi, will host a grand opening on Sept. 6, noon-8:30 p.m. The new African-fusion fast casual restaurant features the native piri piri pepper. For every purchase at the restaurant, a meal is provided for an African child in need, according to a news release. Call 801-901-6492 or visit facebook.com/zulugrille.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected].

Email: [email protected]