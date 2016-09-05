According to Medicinenet.com, nearly 40 million Americans are affected by arthritis, with more than 21 million suffering from osteoarthritis, the most common form. This joint disorder creates inflammation and pain and isn't just something that the elderly deal with; arthritis can affect people of all ages.

Joint pain sounds vague, but this condition affects day-to-day life in such a way that any movement might be difficult or painful. How then do you combat such a condition?

Here are six tips for overcoming arthritis pain so that you can get back to enjoying life.

Exercise

Exercise, when performed correctly and with a specific plan in mind, can help our bodies overcome a variety of aches and pains. Although you might feel like exercise worsens your pain, it can relieve pain when done properly, according to the American Academy of Rheumatology. Ask your physician or physical therapist for a list of low-impact exercises to do that will help with your pain.

Extra weight can add to the toll on your aching joints, so a healthy exercise routine that results in weight loss can be extra helpful for some. Not only can exercise help with weight loss, but it will also improve your flexibility, circulation and muscle strength. Non- or light weight-bearing exercises include walking, swimming and water aerobics are great places to start. After all, the stronger your muscles are, the better they will support your joints and relieve pain.

Remember to start a new exercise routine slowly and increase your activity level gradually with the approval of your physical therapist or physician.

Hot and cold therapy

These types of therapies work for many types of injuries or pain, and best of all, they offer temporary pain relief with no side effects. When used frequently before or after an activity, heat and cold therapies can improve overall pain relief in the long term as well. Arthritis-health.com explains more about when heat versus cold therapies are appropriate and most effective.

As always, proper use is important. Heat pads can soothe aching joints but should be used only under 20 minutes at a time to avoid burns or skin irritation. Hot baths or showers can also be helpful, but shouldn't be overused because hot water is hard on your skin.

Cold therapies can also be a comforting pain reliever. Ice packs can be especially useful after long walks or other forms of exercise to prevent inflammation and relieve pain. If using an ice pack, be sure to have something in between the pack and your skin for protection.

Injections

Several kinds of injection treatments exist to help with arthritis pain. Corticosteroid injections can be inserted into affected joints to temporarily relieve pain. Often referred to as steroid shots, this type of treatment is commonly used to treat multiple types of inflammation.

Hyaluronic acid injections or viscosupplements can also be used to replace naturally occurring fluid that lubricates your joints. Trigger point injections are also an option and should be used in tandem with gentle exercise and stretching to prolong the effects of the treatment. Arthritis.org has an informative list of injections and other treatments here, including potential side effects and how each treatment works.

Anti-inflammatory diet

Although your diet doesn’t control everything, it definitely has the power to increase or decrease inflammation, which is one of the main causes of pain for those with arthritis. As you consider what changes to make, it’s important to limit fried food intake, processed (especially overly salty and sugary) foods, fruit juice and artificial flavorings.

Focus on increasing your intake of healthy omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and nuts. Foods like flaxseed, leafy green vegetables and healthy oils such as canola and olive oil will also help. Healthy fats cannot be emphasized enough because they will also help with to naturally lubricate your body's joints. See a complete list of arthritis nutrition suggestions at health.harvard.edu.

Relaxation therapies

Although no pain will go away with relaxation alone, many relaxation techniques play a large role in overall pain relief. For thousands of years, solutions like massage, meditation and yoga have brought countless people peace and comfort — even amid chronic physical pain. Massage especially can help your muscles release tension and better support the joints in your body.

According to Tiffany Field, a Ph.D quoted on Arthritis.org, “Any type of full-body massage therapy that involves moderate pressure, including self-massage, should help relieve arthritis pain and ease tension.”

There’s also plenty to be gained through alternative solutions such as music therapy, outdoor therapy, writing and painting. Anything that helps take your mind away from your pain can be helpful, and there’s a fair amount of research into the mind’s ability to heal the body.

Meredith Knight, a writer for The Scientific American, discusses this phenomenon in her article on Erik Vance’s book, "Suggestible You." Our brains can stop us from feeling pain if they are only taught how. As Vance puts it, “I participated in a placebo experiment where I was electrically shocked. The researchers essentially blocked my pain just by showing me a green light before delivering it… That experience really got my attention. It taught me that this is not about being gullible or stupid: this is about brain chemistry.”

When you do something as simple as breathing exercises that help your brain release important pain-relieving hormones, you can find real pain relief.

Pain-relieving cream

Many creams exist to help with pain relief but few are able to really help those with arthritis overcome their pain on a daily basis. Luckily, thanks to products like Arthritis Wonder, people can obtain fast and affordable relief. Arthritis Wonder Cream has Wogonin, a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient.

Fast-acting and FDA compliant, Arthritis Wonder cream helps many achieve daily pain relief. Although arthritis is typically treated with anti-inflammatories and other painkillers, any easy long-term solution includes using a natural product like Arthritis Wonder Pain Relieving Cream.

Arthritis patients might want to try combining any and all of these methods as a means to find relief from their symptoms. Of course, consultation with a medical professional is always advised.