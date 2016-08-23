If you’ve watched the news or seen a billboard on the freeway lately, you’ve probably heard: Utah has a drug problem.

But it may surprise you to learn just how bad the problem is.

While the opioid crisis affects the nation at large, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Utah’s drug overdose mortality rate was higher than the national average.

In fact, prescription drug overdoses cause more deaths in Utah than firearms, falls and motor vehicle crashes, according to the Utah Department of Health. From 2013-15, Utah ranked No. 7 in deaths from prescription drug overdoses.

But opioids aren’t the only issue. Despite its label as a “stone cold sober” state, Utah also ranked seventh in the nation for the number of alcohol poisoning deaths.

Because of its prevalence in society, virtually everyone in this state knows someone suffering from addiction.

Here’s what you can do to help.

Treatment options

While treatment is readily available, there is no quick fix when it comes to drug addiction.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse classifies drug addiction as a “chronic disease” that requires long-term or repeated care in order for individuals to successfully stop using drugs.

Among many successful treatment options, the NIDA recommends the following:

Behavioral counseling

Medication

Medical devices and applications used to treat withdrawal symptoms or deliver skills training

Evaluation and treatment for co-occurring mental health issues such as depression and anxiety

Long-term follow-up to prevent relapse

Because there is no one-size-fits-all solution, treatment will vary from person to person, depending on his or her needs and circumstances. However, attending to both the medical and mental health needs of an addict is crucial in helping a person toward full recovery.

Detoxification

Helping to get the addictive substance out of a person’s system is the first step in recovery. While the NIDA makes it clear that detoxification itself isn’t a treatment, it’s a necessary step in helping a person to overcome addiction.

Depending on the substance in question, certain medications may be prescribed to help suppress withdrawal symptoms and the urge to relapse. Over time, these medications are tapered down until the patient is no longer physically dependent on the drug.

Additionally, medication may be prescribed for co-occurring conditions such as depression and anxiety that may contribute to a person’s addiction.

Inpatient behavioral treatment

Many people find behavioral therapies to be effective forms of treatment because they help modify a person’s attitude and behaviors toward drug abuse, increase healthy life skills and persist with other forms of treatment, such as medication.

If an addiction is particularly severe or is accompanied with co-occurring conditions, it may require inpatient rehabilitation services.

In this setting, licensed residential treatment facilities offer 24-hour intensive care and medical attention aimed at empowering patients toward self-reliance and preparing them for a smooth transition into drug-free life after treatment.

Outpatient behavioral treatment

Outpatient behavioral treatment involves many of the same forms of treatment as inpatient facilities, but patients are allowed to live at home during the recovery process.

Through cognitive-behavioral therapy, patients learn to recognize, avoid and cope with situations where they’re likely to use drugs.

If an adolescent is suffering from drug abuse, multidimensional family therapy offers assistance with addressing drug abuse patterns and improving family functioning.

Recovery support groups offer continued encouragement and assistance in helping addicts maintain their drug-free lifestyle.

Advice for loved ones

For friends and family, helping loved ones overcome addiction requires love and support above all else.

If someone close to you suffers from drug addiction, remember you are not alone and help is available. The road to addiction recovery isn’t easy, but with the right resources, it’s possible.

