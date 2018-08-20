WEST VALLEY CITY — Thousands of family members, friends and firefighters from across Utah and the country are expected to say farewell today to veteran firefighter Matthew Burchett.

The funeral for Burchett is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the Maverik Center. Firefighters were up before daylight placing flags around the arena, putting fire engines in place, and making other final preparations for the arrival of Burchett’s casket.

Burchett, 42, was killed in the line of duty in California while helping with the raging wildfires in that state.

“Our hearts are aching with your parting from this earth. The thought of another day without your smile, the sound of your voice, or your presence is more than we can bear. It is so unbelievably hard to admit that you are gone from this world.

"We know we must continue and carry forward the gifts you have given us during your life: service, kindness, generosity, and humility,” his obituary, published on Monday, says.

Burchett served 20 years with the Unified Fire Authority before recently accepting a battalion chief position with the newly formed Draper Fire Department.

Two lines of firefighters saluted as Burchett's American flag covered casket was carried into the Maverik Center, while "Amazing Grace" was played on a bagpipe.

Burchett was raised in Midway and had three siblings.

“You made rope swings and bike ramps and challenged your sense of fear and that of those around you. We believe this was the first inkling of your call to be a firefighter,” the family wrote in the obituary.

Family members recalled lovingly the bike crashes he had with his siblings while growing up and helping to “improve” his youngest sister’s sprinting skills by firing a BB gun at her.

“You had a way of helping us see what was possible, what we might be capable of, even if we had to suffer a little pain to get there,” the obituary says.

Burchett attended Judge Memorial High School and began what would become a life-long passion for service by becoming a wildland firefighter in 1994. He also worked for Solitude Ski Patrol as he pursued another passion, skiing.

Burchett is survived by his wife, Heather, and his son Griffin, born in 2011.

“You were a patient and gentle father. You taught him the importance of kindness, generosity, acceptance, and many skills for life. Skiing, multiplication tables, mountain biking, and how to build and run a gourmet lemonade stand were just a few. You taught Griff how to "Matt-Gyver" the world,” the obituary states.

“You loved to be outdoors, and never missed a chance to take us with you — to ski, hike, run, fish, ride a bike or anything that involved fresh air and mountains. We know this is what fed your passion and drive to fight forest fires — you loved to be out there, in nature, among the mountains and the trees, being brave and helping people at the same time.

"A fantastic life most would agree — and yet, your quiet and unassuming presence shied away from public recognition or praise. You were humble, quiet; you did things because you were called to do them and because they were right, not for attention. Matty. We love you, and we will only try to be stronger now that you are not on this journey with us. We will celebrate your life and will cherish what you offered us.”

The interment will be held this afternoon in Provo. The funeral procession is expected to last possibly up to two hours.

To ensure that firefighters from Draper and Unified Fire Authority can attend the funeral, nearly 100 firefighters from 27 agencies throughout Utah and one from Spokane, Washington, arrived in Salt Lake County on Sunday to help cover shifts on Monday.

This story will be updated throughout the day.