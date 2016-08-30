Comic conventions have been all the rage for several years, and for good reason. After all, it’s not every day you get to meet the star of your favorite fandom. Whether you’re a fan of "Game of Thrones" or "Star Trek," there’s something for everyone.

Authors, artists, illustrators and actors will be present for photo opportunities, question panels and more. The cosplayers alone are reason enough to attend. If you’ve ever wanted to meet the people from your favorite show or movie franchise, now is your chance at this year’s FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Each year provides a new lineup of guests, and although the name of FanX might be different, the spirit of fandom and excitement is still very much the same. Here are some of the celebrity highlights and events to not miss at this years FanX:

'Justice League'

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa from “Justice League" are some of the biggest name stars that will be present at this year’s FanX. While Affleck is a well-known actor outside of “Justice League,” he’s also been a director and producer. Some career credits include “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Argo," “The Town," “Pearl Harbor” and “Good Will Hunting” among countless others.

As for Momoa, he originally made waves as an actor in “Stargate: Atlantis” as well as his successful role as Khal Drogo in HBO’s “Game of Thrones." Either way, Momoa’s characters create an intimidating figure of musculature. To make sure you don’t miss anything (or anyone) important, consult the FanX schedule.

Favorites and new faces

Old comic convention favorites like David Tennant will certainly draw a crowd since he has multiple fandoms; Whovians, Potterheads and cult followers of “Jessica Jones” or even “Broadchurch."

If you enjoy Middle-Earth, you’ll be excited to know that Evangeline Lilly of “The Hobbit” will also be a guest. Her roles include fan favorites such as “Ant-Man” and “Lost." Karl Urban is also a special guest who holds a place in multiple fandoms, including Middle-Earth for his role in several “Lord of The Rings” films.

Fans of “The Office” can rejoice as well since Rainn Wilson will be attending the convention this year. Aside from “The Office” Rainn’s credits include “Super,” “Juno,” “The Death of Superman,” and “My Super Ex-Girlfriend."

Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time”), Tom Welling (“Smallville”) and Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) are some other exciting guests that will be present.

Old-school actors

You don’t have to be in your 20s to have a supportive fan base, and the following actors are no exception. Legends like Dick Van Dyke and Tim Curry always attract large numbers of fans, perhaps due to timeless performances from “Mary Poppins” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Convention goers will enjoy hearing panels with stars like Ian McDiarmid “Star Wars," and Brent Spiner of “Star Trek." Don’t forget to go see the greatest legend of them all: Chuck Norris. See the full guest list here.

Fandom attractions

Whether you’re looking to meet your favorite actor or you just want to get to know other fans, there really is a panel or activity for every fandom to enjoy. Actors Tricia Helfer, Katee Sackhoff and Lucy Lawless of "Battlestar Galactica" will be presenting a panel. Game of Thrones, DC Comics, Marvel and more will all have various panels. If you have a question about the panels or the convention, visit its FAQ page.

Authors and artists

Over 65 authors will be present at this year’s FanX, including Brandon Sanderson, author of the Mistborn series, The Stormlight Archive, Reckoners Trilogy and more. Come enjoy meeting favorite fantasy and sci-fi authors such as Jonathan Maberry, David Farland, Colleen Houck and more.

One lesser-known side of FanX is the art side. In addition to some truly artistic costuming from cosplayers, visitors of the convention can meet comic artists, painters, illustrators and animators. Come witness the beauty and culture of comic art.

Programs and parodies

Speaking of art, if you enjoy the art of parody at all, you’re in for a treat. "The Hillywood Show," a popular YouTube Parody Show will be present and ready to participate in the full FanX experience. Whether you’re there as a participant or a volunteer, take the opportunity to become a part of the FanX community. Volunteers of The League of Utah Volunteers can participate and support various groups at the convention.

In addition, the convention will host a S.T.E.A.M. competition encouraging students to focus on technology, science, engineering, art and math in the comic books and sci-fi stories they love. Finalists of the competitions will be judged at FanX Sept. 6-8 with the opportunity to earn prizes. Buy tickets online at https://www.fanxsaltlake.com/tickets/.

