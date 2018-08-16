Click here for a list of county fairs in Utah.

MUSIC/DANCE

Gentri, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $29-$49 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Utah COPA and Odyssey 2 Open House, Aug. 18, 3-5 p.m., Utah COPA/Odyssey Studios, 352 W. 12300 South, Suite 400, Draper, free (utahcopa.com)

Ashberry Jams, Aug. 18, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real with M. Ward and Elise Davis, Aug. 18, 6 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $37-$68 (435-649-1000 or deervalley.com)

Firefall and Pablo Cruise, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $20-$42 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Beehive Statesmen, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

New Century Dance Project Festival Concert, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Gentri, Aug. 18, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $25-$55 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Troubadour 77, Aug. 18, 8 p.m., Holladay City Hall Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (troubadour77.com)

Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death, Aug. 19, 5 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$85 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

The Fabulous Flynnstones, Aug. 19, 4 p.m., Solitude Resort, 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Solitude, free (801-706-3344 or flynnstones.net)

Nate Robinson Trio, Aug. 19, 5 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lawn, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, free (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

Hit ‘N’ Miss, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Stone Temple Pilots with Bush, The Cult and Bones, Aug. 20, 5 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $28.50-$199.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Memphis McCool, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Canyon Rim Park Amphitheater, 3100 S. 2900 East, free (801-706-3344 or memphismccool.com)

Sonali Loomba and Pasifika Enriching Arts of Utah, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Liberty Park Chase Home Museum, 900 S. 600 East, free (heritage.utah.gov)

Under the Streetlamp, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $15-$35 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Deseret String Quartet, Aug. 21-24, 7 p.m., Madsen Recital Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Our Roots: A Celebration of Who We Are,” Aug. 21-24, 7:30 p.m., de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Phoenix Big Band, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Sam Payne, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Under the Streetlamp, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $18-$35 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $39.50-$125 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Alicia Wrigley and Melanie Shore, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Lettermen, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $19-$45 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Sam Smith, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $22-$122 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Robert DeLong, Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $10-$50 (twilightconcerts.com)

Lash LaRue, Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

The Long Run, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $15 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Ambrosia, Aug. 23-25, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

GETTING OUT

“Historic Adventures,” Aug. 17-18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Sharktastic Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving Point Museum of Ancient Life, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Party in the Park,” Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m., Conservation Garden Park, 8275 S. 1300 West, West Jordan, free (801-256-4400 or conservationgardenpark.org)

Welcome Week Patio Party, Aug. 20-23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

2 Buck Tuesdays, Tuesdays through Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $2 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“A Night of Classic Theatre,” Scaffold Theatre, Aug. 17-18, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, Regent Street Black Box, 144 S. Regent St., $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Twelfth Night,” Aug. 18-Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Daddy Long Legs,” Aug. 23-Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$16 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Mary Poppins,” Aug. 23-Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Payson High School, 1050 S. Main, Payson, $10 (paysoncommunitytheater.com)

”Beauty and the Fantastic Beast,” Aug. 23-Nov. 3, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“South Pacific,” Aug. 23-Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Law and Disorder,” Aug. 17-18, 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m., Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Biloxi Blues,” Aug. 17-18, 8 p.m.; Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $15-$29, contains some adult language and situations, according to Egyptian Theatre Company (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Bye Bye Birdie,” Aug. 17-18, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $10-$16 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Nerd,” through Aug. 25, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” through Aug. 25, dates vary, 7 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $9-$12 for seniors, students and military, $7-$10 for children 12 and under (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Oliver,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“The Pirates of Penzance,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Sept. 1, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

COMEDY

Random Tangent, Aug. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Thanksgiving Point Museum of Natural Curiosity, 3605 Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

David Cross, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $35, children under age 6 not permitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Beauty and the Beast,” Aug. 18, dusk, Heritage Park, 250 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville, free (kaysvillecity.com)

“The Bleeding Edge,” Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Cars 3,” Aug. 17, dusk, Oquirrh Shadows Park, 10300 S. 4000 West, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

“Coco,” Aug. 17, dusk, Peteetneet Amphitheater, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, free (paysonsantaquinarea.com); and Aug. 18, dusk, Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Washington County, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“Election,” Aug. 17-18, 11 p.m.; Aug. 19, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Electric Horseman,” Aug. 17, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Elvis ’68 Comeback Special,” Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6-$14 (cinemark.com)

“Enchanted,” Aug. 17, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“Forbidden Planet,” Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (oremlibrary.org)

“The Greatest Showman,” Aug. 17, dusk, across from Hatch Family Chocolates, 376 E. 8th Ave., free (hatchfamilychocolates.com); and Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave, Vernal, free (uintahrecreation.org)

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

“The Incredibles” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Aug. 17, dusk, Nephi City Park, 600 N. Main, Nephi, free (nephirecreation.com)

“An Interview With God,” Aug. 20 and 22, 7 p.m., Megaplex at University, 1225 N. 200 East, Logan, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com); and Aug. 20-22, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Krull,” Aug. 23, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Mele Murals,” Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, U., free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Moana,” Aug. 20, dusk, J. Lynn Crane Park, 5355 W. Main, Herriman, free (herriman.org)

“Remember the Titans,” Aug. 17, dusk, Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com)

“The Road to El Dorado,” Aug. 17, dusk, Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (wvc-ut.gov)

“Seeing Allred,” Aug. 22, dusk, Red Butte Amphitheater, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, free (redbuttegarden.org)

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (oremlibrary.org)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $5 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“A Wrinkle in Time,” Aug. 17, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Keira Drake, author of “The Continent,” Aug. 18, 2 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, Ned Wolf, author of the “Nandia Trilogy,” Aug. 18, noon (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Leta Greene, author of “How to Embrace Your Inner Hotness,” Aug. 18, 1 p.m.; and Ned Wolf, author of the “Nandia Trilogy,” Aug. 19, 11 a.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Scott Graham, author of “Yosemite Fall,” Aug. 17, 1 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Cindy Baldwin, author of “Where the Watermelons Grow,” with Shelly Brown and Lindsay Eagar, Aug. 18, 2 p.m.; Amber Tamblyn, author of “Any Man,” Aug. 22, 7 p.m.; J.M. Mitchell, author of “Killing Godiva’s Horse,” Aug. 22, 7 p.m.; Michael G. Snarr, author of “Long Shots and Layups: Memories and Stories from the Golden Era of the Utah Jazz,” Aug. 23, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Ned Wolf, author of the “Nandia Trilogy,” Aug. 18, 6 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Camille Andros, author of “The Dress and the Girl,” Aug. 21, 7 p.m.; and Jennifer A. Nielsen, author of “Resistance,” Aug. 23, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Ned Wolf, author of the “Nandia Trilogy,” Aug. 19, 2 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Art Fitness,” Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, $15 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

“Third Saturday for Families: Abstract Canvas Painting,” Aug. 18, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Polynesian Cultural Showcase, Aug. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Cheers to Charcoal,” Aug. 22, 6-9 p.m., The Ruin, 1215 Wilmington Ave., Sugar House, $20, for adults ages 21 and older (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Hot Hot Hot!” by various artists, reception Aug. 17, 6 p.m., and Aug. 18, 2 p.m.; on display through Sept. 8 (801-363-4088)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Justin Chouinard and Trent Alvey, opening reception Aug. 17, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 21 (801-596-5000)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Space Available,” by Lou Shafer, opening reception Aug. 17, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 15 (801-596-3370)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Chase McCleary, opening reception Aug. 18, 1 p.m.; on display Aug. 17-Sept. 9 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Utah Utah,” by Leslie Thomas and Mark Knudsen, opening reception Aug. 18, 4 p.m.; on display Aug. 18-Oct. 5 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Protect/Disarm,” by local artists, opening reception Aug. 17, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 2 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Impossible Bouquets: After Jan van Huysum,” by Nancy Rivera, reception Aug. 17, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 1; “Georhythmic Drift Music,” by Ryan Ruehlen, opening reception Aug. 17, 6 p.m.; on display through Nov. 3 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn; on display through Dec. 9 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists, through Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Cliffs and Canyons: Utah’s National Parks,” by Bessann Swanson, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, private collection of early pioneer furniture, on display through Aug. 31 (801-328-2231)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill; and Minoyki China Art by Sel Heidel 777, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, through Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Run Happy,” by Cindy McConkie, through Sept. 12 (801-594-8632)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “The Perfect 10,” by various artists, through Sept. 8 (435-649-3001)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, through Sept. 20 (801-666-8968)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through Sept. 1 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “The Quietude of Silence,” by Larry Cohen, through Sept. 7 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “West: The Effect of Land and Space,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer group show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556) OR: Sept. 14

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “postmodernposh,” by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn, on display through Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Science of Lost Futures,” by Andrew Rice, through Sept. 3 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face Of Utah Sculpture XIV,” by various artists, through Aug. 29 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, '“Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Gayle Stratford, through Aug. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Spontaneous Memorial: A Commemorative Installation,” by Frank McEntire; “Beyond the Visible,” by Jason Lanegan and Adam Larsen; and art by Vincent Mattina and Rod Heiss, through Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein, “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer, “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; and “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Affirmations,” by Ron Russon and Cristall Harper, through Aug. 18 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Currents,” by Audra Weaser; on display through Aug. 28 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Reclaimed,” by Erin Westenskow Berrett, through Sept. 2; and “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, through Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Peteetneet Gallery, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, photographs by Steve Parsons, through Aug. 31 (801-310-3995)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics,” by various artists, through Sept. 15 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Historic Adventures,” Aug. 17-18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

“Girl’s Night Out,” Aug. 17-18, 6 p.m.-8:30 a.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $50 per Girl Scout, $20 for attending adult (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free admission (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“The Dinosaur Egg” puppet show, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, included with admission, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Utah COPA and Odyssey 2 Open House, Aug. 18, 3-5 p.m., Utah COPA/Odyssey Studios, 352 W. 12300 South, Suite 400, Draper, free (utahcopa.com)

“Wild Wednesday: Who’s a Buteo,” Aug. 22, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Puppet Shows, through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $5 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Twelfth Night,” through Sept. 29, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

Waffle Party, Saturdays, through Sept. 29, 9:15 and 10:15 a.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $10 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “The Dinosaur Egg” puppet show, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.; and “Pajama Monsters” storytime, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, yarn-wrapped letters craft for youths ages 12-18, Aug. 17, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. 7000 South, DazzleDogzz, Aug. 17, 3 p.m. (801-664-0433)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen DIY: Salad Spinner T-shirt Art,” Aug. 17, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “A School Day of Wizardry,” for youths ages 9-12, Aug. 18, 11 a.m., ticket required (801-852-6650)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “A Wrinkle in Time” for teens, Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, Clark Planetarium, Aug. 20, 4 p.m.; and “College-bound: Writing Scholarship Essays,” for teens and adults, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., read to a dog, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, evening storytime, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, Gold Spike Train, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, a free screening of “The Ring” for teens, Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, “Ready 4 Kindergarten,” Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, “The Dinosaur Egg,” Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Teen DIY: Zentangle Designs,” Aug. 23, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Pleasant Grove Players will host auditions for “Lucky Stiff” Aug. 21-22, 7-9 p.m., in the Keith Christeson Theater at the Pleasant Grove Library, 30 E. Center, Pleasant Grove. Five adult men and four adult women are needed. Auditioners should come prepared to sing 16 bars of an upbeat Broadway song. An accompanist will be provided, or participants may bring a minus track. Performances will run Oct. 18-Nov. 5. Call 801-836-8104 or visit pgplayers.com for more information.

Wasatch Chorale will host auditions for the 2018-19 season Aug. 22, 7-9 p.m., at the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 175 N. University Ave., Provo. Singers ages 18 and older are invited to audition. All vocal parts are needed but there is a specific need for tenors and basses. To schedule an audition, visit wasatchchorale.org or email [email protected] for more information.

Ballet West will host children’s auditions for “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South. Open auditions for youths ages 8-18 will be by registration only, according to a news release. Girls between 4 feet to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and boys 4 to 6 feet tall are invited to audition. Parents and guardians can register students, and at least one year’s experience of dance training is recommended. For more information and to register for a time slot, visit balletwest.org.

Universal Studios Japan will host auditions on Monday, Aug. 27, at the Salt Lake City Community College Arts and Facilities Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. Needed are individuals with a range of performance skills to fill positions at the park, including male and female actors, dancers who sing well, female dancers with technical training and stunt performers, according to a news release. All performers need to be over the age of 18, and there is no age limit as there are some roles that require older performers. A resume, headshot and full length shot is required to submit registration. Compensation packages include paid round-trip airfares, accommodation, per diem allowance for food, train pass, bicycle, mobile phone, gym membership and travel insurance. Visit universalauditions.com/japan for more information.

The Cedar City Arts Council is seeking individual artists and arts organizations to apply for the Artists’ Mini-Grants Awards, according to a news release. Applications and samples of previous work are due Aug. 31. Mini-grant funds may be used to purchase supplies or equipment and rent displays or performance venues, according to the news release. Ideas should have a positive connection to the community and a demonstrable benefit for the Cedar City/Iron County public. Visit cedarcityartscouncil.org for more information.

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, invites Utahns to participate in the “Nature All Around Us” photo contest. Participants may enter up to three images of photos taken in a Utah city or town, according to a news release. Files submitted must be no larger than 4032 by 4023 pixels and no more than 4 MB, according to the release. Photos should accurately reflect a wild plant or animal as it naturally appeared. Entries may originate in any format and must be submitted electronically in a JPEG or PNG format. Photos may be submitted online until Sept. 4 at nhmu.utah.edu/photocontest.

CoreLife Eatery, with locations across the U.S., recently opened a new location at the downtown City Creek Center, 51 S. Main. The active lifestyle restaurant will offer a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes, according to a news release. Menu items include rice bowls, protein plates, green bowls, grain bowls and bone broth. All foods are free of trans fat, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMOs, according to the release. Visit corelifeeatery.com or call 385-259-0395 for more information.

Marie Callender's recently announced its burger combo menu and core menu. The core menu includes spicy beef and chicken skillet, farmhouse sunrise skillet, Thai shrimp skillet, Southern fried chicken sandwich, banana cream pie pancakes along with an all-day breakfast menu. The burger and pie combo menu includes a side of fries and a slice of pie with the choice of burger. Options include the Cabo San Lucas, breakfast burger, south of the border, cheeseburger, “The Works” Frisco, traditional Frisco and sweet and spicy Sriracha bacon burger. For more information, visit mariecallenders.com.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1871 W. 5300 South, Roy, is hosting a 20th birthday celebration this month. Now through Aug. 24, guests are invited to vote for a new flavor for the Nebraska-based company. The options include Toasted Coconut Caramelicious, Peanut Butter Mocha Caramelicious and Cinnamon Roll Caramelicious. The winner will be announced on Aug. 31 in Omaha and also via Facebook live. The new Caramelicious flavor will be featured on the 2019 menu. Visit scooterscoffee.com/vote for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. The restaurant is offering specials leading up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in August, guests purchasing one regular dinner will receive $20 off an accompanying dinner purchase, according to a news release. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer or white gift cards and does not include salad area only dinners, discounted children’s prices or lunch. The offer is valid for regular dinner purchases only, and guests must mention the offer to the server. Also in August, up to two children ages 12 and younger can dine for free with the purchase of one regular adult dinner. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers or with the salad area only dinners, according to the release. Texas de Brazil guests can also help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions of any dollar amount may be added at the bottom of the check. For every $5 donated, the guest will receive a $5 certificate to use at a later date, according to a news release. The incentive will be doubled on Mondays when guests will receive $10 in certificates for every $5 donated. The maximum potential of $50 may be redeemed during a future visit. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change.

