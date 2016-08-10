Feeling stuck in a dating rut? Before you throw your hands up in despair and resort to the old standby of “dinner and a movie,” you should know there are plenty of fun and affordable things to do right here in your backyard.

Whether you’re looking to rekindle the romance in your marriage, impress a first date or just have a fun time with friends, here are a few ideas for an unforgettable date in the Salt Lake City area.

Hiking

If you live in Utah and have never gone hiking, you haven’t really lived in Utah. In addition to good exercise and an opportunity for conversation, you and your date will enjoy the breathtaking scenery many of the state’s trails have to offer.

A good place to start would be the “Living Room” hike, so named for the chair-shaped rocks where you can sit and take in a beautiful panoramic view of the Salt Lake Valley.

Twilight Concert Series

For music fans with a small budget, the Twilight Concert Series in downtown Salt Lake City offers an easy way to enjoy world-class entertainment without breaking the bank.

Running Thursday nights through the summer, you can attend a $10 concert featuring local and national talent. Previous guests artists include The Black Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Decemberists, Sonic Youth and Beck, just to name a few.

DI dress up

This idea requires a lot of creativity and self-confidence but not a lot of money. Take your date to your local Deseret Industries and shop for the most outrageous outfits you can find. To make it even more fun, choose each other’s outfits. Up the ante by venturing into a public place – such as dinner, a sporting event or simply walking downtown – and see how many heads you can turn.

The funny looks will be well worth the laughs you’ll share and the priceless memories you’re sure to make.

Escape rooms

Being locked in a room may not sound like the best idea for a date night, but what better way to determine how well you and your date work together? Put your problem-solving skills to the test by visiting one of the many escape rooms along the Wasatch Front.

Stargazing parties

If you want something that will really put stars in your date’s eyes, consider taking your sweetheart to a stargazing party. The South Physics Observatory at the University of Utah offers free public stargazing parties on Wednesday nights.

In addition to stars, you’ll see galaxies, nebulae, planets, moons and clusters, and may even have your questions about the universe answered by one of the experts on hand.

Ghost tours

Who would’ve thought that scary things could be romantic? According to science, there may be some correlation between physical attraction and conditions of high anxiety, so going on a ghost tour might just give your relationship the spark it needs.

Visit Salt Lake City's most haunted locations and hear spooky stories of the ghosts that have lingered in the city through the years.

While having fun on your date, remember to stay safe.