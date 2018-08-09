Click here for a list of county fairs in Utah.

MUSIC/DANCE

Angelique Kidjo with Femi Kuti, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, $45-$52 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

“Around the World with Song and Dance,” Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Gohar Vardanyan, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” with Cache Theatre Company, Aug. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $12.50 (artsaltlake.org)

Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Violin Concerto, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $37-$67 for general, $15 for students (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Edgar Winter Band, Aug. 10-11, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$70 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Oslo with Shadowkatz benefit concert, Aug. 10, 9 p.m., Creekside Park, 100 S. 600 East, Alpine, free with food donation (instagram.com/olsomusic)

Chris Stapleton with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $34.75-$89.75 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Mark Dee, Aug. 11, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

“An Evening of Romantic Songs and Opera” with Robin Jeffcoat, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“The Music of Pink Floyd” with the Utah Symphony, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $39-$96 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Crescent Super Band, Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Holladay City Hall Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Timpanogos Big Band, Aug. 11, 8:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Kenley Revue Company, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

G Brown Quintet, Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lawn, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, free (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

Robert Earl Keen, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $40, for ages 21 and up (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Turkish Whirling Dervishes with James Romero y Los Amigos, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Liberty Park Chase Home Museum, 900 S. 600 East, free (heritage.utah.gov)

Punch Brothers, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $38, for ages 21 and up (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Caleb Chapman’s Little Big Band and Voodoo Orchestra, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons at 7 p.m. (ccsoundhouse.com)

Wasatch and District Pipe Band, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

The Secret Sisters, Aug. 14, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $10-$25 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

“Chinese Music Celebration” with American Mountain West Piano Festival, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Every Moment a Song” with Katrina Cannon, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Diplo, Aug. 16, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $10-$75 (twilightconcerts.com)

Cory Mon, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Gentri, Aug. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $29-$49 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

The Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, $60-$67 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

GETTING OUT

Salt Lake County Fair, Aug. 10, 1-9 p.m.; Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Fairgrounds, 11400 S. 2100 West, South Jordan, free (385-468-1606 or slcountyfair.com)

Panguitch Lake Heritage Arts Festival, Aug. 10, 4-9 p.m.; Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Panguitch Lake LDS Chapel, Highway 143, Panguitch, free (panguitchlakefestival.com)

BDAC Summerfest International, Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m.; Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (801-295-3618 or bdac.org/summerfest)

“SoJo Superhero 5K and Kids Fun Run,” Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Heritage Park, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, $5 for 5K, $3 for kids mile (801-446-4356 or sjc.utah.gov)

Craft Lake City, Aug. 10-12, times vary, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $5 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (craftlakecity.com)

“Breakfast with the Birds,” Aug. 11, 8 a.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $40 for adults, $15 for children, free for children under age 2, $100 for family of six (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“Beyond Intro to Computers: The Questions You Were Afraid To Ask,” Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-noon, Weber State University, Stewart Library, room 109, Ogden, $39 (continue.weber.edu/communityed)

Living Planet Days at Valley Fair Mall, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (thelivingplanet.com)

New Century Dance Project, Aug. 14-18, times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $495 (newcenturydanceproject.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

$2 Buck Tuesdays, Tuesdays through Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $2 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Oliver,” Aug. 10-Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Wait Until Dark,” Aug. 10-Sept. 1, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Biloxi Blues,” Aug. 15-18, 8 p.m.; Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $15-$29, contains some adult language and situations, according to Egyptian Theatre Company (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Aug. 16-Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Aug. 10-11, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$59 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Annie,” Aug. 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 11, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Aug. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $9 for general, $8 for children and seniors (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Oklahoma!” Aug. 10-11, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$38 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Aug. 10-11, 8:30 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $8-$16 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, Aug. 10-12, times vary, The Gateway, 10 N. Rio Grande St., $5-$70 (greatsaltlakefringe.org)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Bye Bye Birdie,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10-$16 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Nerd,” through Aug. 25, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” through Aug. 25, dates vary, 7 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $9-$12 for seniors, students and military, $7-$10 for children 12 and under (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Pirates of Penzance,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” through Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Bambi,” Aug. 10, dusk, Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper, free (facebook.com/suncrestoa)

“Black Panther,” Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org); and Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members (thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Blood Fest,” Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” Aug. 13-16, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Charlotte’s Web,” Aug. 10, 9 p.m., County Equestrian Polo Fields, 2100 W. 11400 South, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

“Coco,” Aug. 11, dusk, Taylorsville City Hall, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd., Taylorsville, free (taylorsvilleut.gov); and Lee Park, 200 W. Center, Hyde Park, Cache County, free (hydepark.utahlinks.org)

“Coffy,” Aug. 10-11, 11 p.m.; Aug. 12, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Colorado,” Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Star Hall, 159 E. Center, Moab, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Descendants 2,” Aug. 10, dusk, Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com)

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m., Swanny Park, 400 N. 150 West, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events)

“Elvis ‘68 Comeback Special,” Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Cinemark Farmington at Station Park, 900 W. Clark Lane, Farmington; and Cinemark at Provo, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd, Provo, $12-$14 (cinemark.com);

“Footloose,” Aug. 10, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, free (snowbird.com)

“The Incredibles,” Aug. 10, dusk, Big Cottonwood Park, 4300 S. 1300 East, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“Life in the Doghouse, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“The Lion King,” Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Aug. 15, dusk, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $4 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (scera.org)

“Ocean Film Tour, Volume 5,” Aug. 11, dusk, Prospector Square, Prospector Ave., Park City, $15 (parkcityfilmseries.com)

“Ready Player One,” Aug. 10, dusk, KOPFC’s Park Pavilion, 5624 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns, free (kopfc.com)

“Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More,” Aug. 13, 7:30 and 10:20 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6-$14 (cinemark.com); and Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., Pineview Megaplex, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $6-$8 (435-627-9700 or megaplextheatres.com)

“The Sandlot,” Aug. 10, 9 p.m., City Park, 425 W. 6th Ave., Midvale, free (midvaleharvestdays.com); and Hatch Park, 50 W. Center, North Salt Lake, free (nslcity.org)

“Shadow of the Thin Man,” Aug. 10, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Storks,” Aug. 14, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“The Stray,” Aug. 13-16,10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Trek: The Movie,” Aug. 10, dusk, Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville, free (centervilleut.net)

“Wonderstruck,” Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Fatima Doman, author of “Authentic Strengths,” Aug. 11, 2 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Scott Graham and Chip Ward, authors of “Fiction as a Force for the Environment,” Aug. 15, 7 p.m.; Blake Spalding and Jen Castle, authors of “This Immeasurable Place,” Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.; and “An Evening with Utah Romance Writers of America” with authors Becky Monson, Alysia S. Knight and September Roberts, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Emily R. King, author of “The Warrior Queen,” Aug. 14, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Bill Humbert, author of “Employee 5.0: Secrets of a Successful Job Search in The New World Order,” Aug. 11, 2 p.m.; , Jason Heller, author of “Strange Stars,” Aug. 12, 4 p.m.; and Jana Richman, author of “Finding Stillness in a Noisy World,” Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Craft Lake City workshops, Aug. 10-12, times vary, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $30-$50 (801-906-8521 or craftlakecity.com)

“Family Art Saturday: Hybrid Home Paper Sculptures,” Aug. 11, 2-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, free (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

“Design Crew Workshop: Styling Up,” Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m., West Elm, 51 S. Main, free, registration required (801-363-1918 or westelm.com)

“Mirror/Mask” artist talk, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch; on display Aug. 10-Jan. 12, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Justin Chouinard and Trent Alvey; on display Aug. 10-Sept. 21 (801-596-5000)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “The Perfect 10,” by various artists, opening reception Aug. 10, 6 p.m.; on display Aug. 10-Sept. 8 (435-649-3001)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Mirror/Mask,” by Marisa Moran Jahn, opening reception, Aug. 15, 5 p.m.; on display Aug. 16-Dec. 9 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists, through Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Cliffs and Canyons: Utah’s National Parks,” by Bessann Swanson, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, private collection of early pioneer furniture, on display through August (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Hot Hot Hot!” by various artists, through Sept. 8 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill; and Minoyki China Art by Sel Heidel 777, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, through Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Run Happy,” by Cindy McConkie, through Sept. 12 (801-594-8632)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, through Sept. 20 (801-666-8968) God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Static Patterns,” by Robin Banks, through Aug. 10 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through Sept. 1 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Under the Sea,” by Eliza Lozoya, through Aug. 10; and “The Quietude of Silence,” by Larry Cohen, through Sept. 7 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “West: The Effect of Land and Space,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer Group Show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Sandi Olson, through Aug. 12; and “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “postmodernposh,” by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn, on display through Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10; “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17; “Movement, Balance and Refracted Light,” by Lauren Woodward, through Aug. 18; and “The Science of Lost Futures,” by Andrew Rice, through Sept. 3 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Protect/Disarm,” by local artists, through Sept. 2 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face Of Utah Sculpture XIV,” by various artists, through Aug. 29 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Impossible Bouquets: After Jan van Huysum,” by Nancy Rivera, through Sept. 1; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Gayle Stratford, through Aug. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Spontaneous Memorial: A Commemorative Installation,” by Frank McEntire; “Beyond the Visible,” by Jason Lanegan and Adam Larsen; and art by Vincent Mattina and Rod Heiss, through Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; and Pulitzer Prize photographs by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Affirmations,” by Ron Russon and Cristall Harper, through Aug. 18 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Currents,” by Audra Weaser; on display through Aug. 28 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Reclaimed,” by Erin Westenskow Berrett, through Sept. 2; and “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, through Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Peteetneet Gallery, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, photographs by Steve Parsons, through Aug. 31 (801-310-3995)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes, on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics,” by various artists, through Sept. 15 (801-863-4200)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

International Food Festival, Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m.; Aug, 11, noon-8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $5 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (foodfestutah.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“SoJo Superhero 5K and Kids Fun Run,” Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Heritage Park, 10778 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, $5 for 5K, $3 for for kids mile (801-446-4356 or sjc.utah.gov)

“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” Aug. 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Garden Adventure: Miniature Lego Bricks Gardens,” Aug. 11, 1-2:30 p.m, Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 300 Wakara Way, $30, for children ages 4-12 accompanied by adult (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

“KidRow,” Aug. 11, noon-4 p.m., Craft Lake City, Gallivan Plaza, 239 S. Main, $5 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger (craftlakecity.com)

HawkWatch International, Aug. 11, noon, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Living Planet Days at Valley Fair Mall, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (thelivingplanet.com)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free admission (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, “Kids Bootcamp” with Anytime Fitness, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, karaoke for teens and kids, Aug. 10, 1 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, Clark Planetarium, Aug. 10, 4 p.m., register at calendar.slcolibrary.org/events (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Huevos: Little Rooster’s Egg-cellent Adventure,” Aug. 11, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Salt Lake Children’s Choir is now scheduling auditions for singers ages 8-15 through Aug. 11. Auditions are by appointment only. Call Ralph Woodward, artistic director, at 801-537-1412 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Visit childrensing.org for more information.

Ballet West will host children’s auditions for “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Capitol Theatre, 52 W. 200 South. Open auditions for youths ages 8-18 will be by registration only, according to a news release. Girls between 4 feet to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and boys 4 to 6 feet tall are invited to audition. Parents and guardians can register students, and at least one year’s experience of dance training is recommended. For more information and to register for a time slot, visit balletwest.org.

The Salt Lake County Center for the Arts is accepting proposals from artists living in Utah to create a holiday installation for the Eccles Theater during the holiday season, according to a news release. Proposals must be logged, stamped and received before 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the contracts and procurement office at the Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S. State, N4-600. The work must reflect the spirit of the holidays and bring to mind a holiday tree, according to the release. The work must be fabricated with non-traditional materials, have an LED lighting component, appeal to a wide demographic and be able to hold up and be easily maintained in a public setting. Contact [email protected] for details.

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, invites Utahns to participate in the “Nature All Around Us” photo contest. Participants may enter up to three images of photos taken in a Utah city or town, according to a news release. Files submitted must be no larger than 4032 X 4023 pixels and no more than 4 MB, according to the release. Photos should accurately reflect a wild plant or animal as it naturally appeared. Entries may originate in any format and must be submitted electronically in a JPEG or PNG format. Photos may be submitted online until Sept. 4 at nhmu.utah.edu/photocontest.

Utah Community Action is offering meals to families to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners are available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program is offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program runs through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1871 W. 5300 South, Roy, is hosting a 20th birthday celebration this month. Now through Aug. 24, guests are invited to vote for a new flavor for the Nebraska-based company. The options include Toasted Coconut Caramelicious, Peanut Butter Mocha Caramelicious and Cinnamon Roll Caramelicious. The winner will be announced on Aug. 31 in Omaha and also via Facebook live. The new Caramelicious flavor will be featured on the 2019 menu. Visit scooterscoffee.com/vote for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. The restaurant is offering specials leading up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in August, guests purchasing one regular dinner will receive $20 off an accompanying dinner purchase, according to a news release. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer or white gift cards, does not include salad area only dinners, and discounted children’s prices or lunch. The offer is valid for regular dinner purchases only and guests must mention the offer to the server. From Aug. 13-16, up to two children ages 12 and younger can dine for free with the purchase of one regular adult dinner. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers or with the salad area only dinners, according to the news release. Texas de Brazil guests can also help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions of any dollar amount may be added at the bottom of the check. For every $5 donated, the guest will receive a $5 certificate to use at a later date, according to a news release. The incentive will be doubled on Mondays when guests will receive $10 in certificates for every $5 donated. The maximum potential of $50 may be redeemed during a future visit. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected].

Email: [email protected]