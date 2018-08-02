MUSIC/DANCE

“Fighter,” Aug. 3-4, 3:30 and 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $12-$30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Jersey Street Band, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

“The ‘70s vs. The ‘80s” Utah Symphony, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $44-$101 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Jenny Oaks Baker Violin Workshop and Family Four, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

TrouBeliever Fest 2018, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 4, 9 a.m., Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, $50 (smithstix.com)

Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $79-$129 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Con Brio, Aug. 3, 9 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $18 (801-596-3560 or thestateroom.com)

2018 Utah Ukulele Festival, Aug. 4, 10 a.m., Willow Park, 450 W. 700 South, Logan, free (utahukefest.com)

Bill N Diane, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Lyceum Music Festival Youth 2018, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with the Utah Symphony, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $39-$96 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Josh Wright, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Holladay City Hall Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, $60, sold out (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Christian Mills Band, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lawn, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, free (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

Best of Africa, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, military with ID and U. staff, $7 for children ages 3-17, free for children under age 3 and garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Wasatch and District Pipe Band, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (wdpb.org)

Jambo Africa Burundi Drummers with Sonali Loomba and Mariachi Alma Ranchero de Utah, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Liberty Park Chase Home Museum, 900 S. 600 East, free (heritage.utah.gov)

Michelle Moonshine, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Canyon Rim Park Amphitheater, 3100 S. 2900 East, free (801-706-3344 or millcreekartscouncil.weebly.com)

World Travelers, Aug. 6, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Fire on the Mountain, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Greensky Bluegrass, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, $40 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Panic! At the Disco, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $27-$76+ (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Dusty Boxcars, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Gavin DeGraw and Phillip Phillips, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $42-$82 (435-649-1000 or deervalley.com)

“Lost ‘80s Live,” Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, $53 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

The Talbott Brothers, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main, Park City, $15, for ages 21 and older (435-565-4486 or shows.oprockwell.com)

Youth Ballet Festival Gala, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., Hillcrest Junior High School, 178 E. 5300 South, Murray, $10 (theballetcentreinmurraay.com)

Mipso with The Hollering Pines, Aug. 9, 9 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $15-$17 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

GETTING OUT

World Folkfest, Aug. 3-4, 7:30 p.m., Spring Acres Arts Park, 620 S. 1350 East, Springville, $10 for adults, $8 for students, military members and seniors, $6 for children ages 3-12 (worldfolkfest.com)

Dash for Donation 5K and 2K, Aug. 4, 8 a.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $25-$35 (801-521-1755 or yesutah.org)

Planes and Horsepower Car Show, Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Heber Valley Airport, 630 Airport Road, Heber City, $5-$65 for general, free for WWII veterans and children (801-928-6950 or cafutahwing.org)

Salt Lake County Fair, Aug. 9-11, times vary, Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Fairgrounds, 11400 S. 2200 West, South Jordan, free (385-468-1606 or slcountyfair.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

$2 Buck Tuesdays, Tuesdays through Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $2 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Bye Bye Birdie,” Aug. 3-18, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10-$16 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” Aug. 3-Sept. 8, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Aug. 3-11, 8:30 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $8-$16 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

“The Pirates of Penzance,” Aug. 3-Sept. 1, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Singin’ in the Rain,” Aug. 3-Sept. 15, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” Aug. 3-25, dates vary, 7 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $9-$12 for seniors, students and military, $7-$10 for children 12 and under (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“The Barber of Seville,” Utah Festival Opera, Aug. 3, 1 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Into the Woods,” Utah Festival Opera, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Peter Pan,” Aug. 3-4 and 6, 8 p.m., Silver Lake Amphitheater, 7920 Silver Lake Parkway, Eagle Mountain, $8 for general, $6 for seniors, students and children ages 12 and under (westsidetheatreco.org)

“Amazing Grace: The Musical,” Utah Festival Opera, Aug. 4, 1 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Secret Garden,” Utah Festival Opera, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Big The Musical,” Aug. 3-4 and 6, 7:30 p.m., Butler Middle School, 7530 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights, $10 for adults, $9 for children ages 2-12 and seniors (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

“Annie,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” through Aug 11, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $9 for general, $8 for children and seniors (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$59 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Oklahoma!” through Aug. 11, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$38 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, through Aug. 12, dates and times vary, The Gateway, 10 N. Rio Grande St., $5-$70 (greatsaltlakefringe.org)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The Nerd,” through Aug. 25, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

COMEDY

Jann Karam and James P. Connolly, Aug. 3-4, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $15-$29 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Big, Loud, and Live 15,” Aug. 9, 4:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

Black and White Film Festival, Aug. 3, dusk, Evergreen Park, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“Black Panther,” Aug. 3, dusk, Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville, free (centervilleut.net); and Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (ogdencity.com)

“Captain America: The First Avenger,” Aug. 3, dusk, Roy West Park, 4500 S. 2900 West, Roy, free (roydays.info)

“Cars 3,” Aug. 4, dusk, South Davis Recreation Center, 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (southdavisrecreation.com)

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” Aug. 8, dusk, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $4 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (scera.org)

“Coco,” Aug. 3, dusk, Highpoint Park, 7800 S. 1000 East, Sandy, free (sandy.utah.gov); and Aug. 7, dusk, Pioneer Park, 150 S. 500 East, Lindon, free (lindoncity.org)

“Dark City,” Aug. 3-4, 11 p.m.; Aug. 5, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Donut Dollies,” Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Ferdinand,” Aug. 3, dusk, Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (wvc-ut.gov)

“Ghostbusters,” Aug. 3, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, free (snowbird.com)

“The Greatest Showman,” Aug. 3, dusk, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (thanksgivingpoint.org)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org); and Aug. 6, dusk, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

“Iron Will,” Aug. 3, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Jason Mraz: Have It All The Movie,” Aug. 7, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” Aug. 4, dusk, Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper, free (facebook.com/suncrestoa)

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” Aug. 9, dusk, DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (sundance.org)

“Moana,” Aug. 3, dusk, Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave., Vernal, free (uintahrecreation.org)

“The Nut Job: Nutty by Nature,” Aug. 6-9, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Paddington 2,” through Aug. 9, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Peanuts Movie,” Aug. 7, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“The Princess and the Frog,” Aug. 3, dusk, Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com)

“The Sandlot,” Aug. 3, dusk, across from Hatch Family Chocolates, 376 E. 8th Ave., free (hatchfamilychocolates.com)

“Sherlock Gnomes,” Aug. 6-9, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Space Jam,” Aug. 3, 6:15 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Aug. 3, 9 p.m., Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St., Murray, free (murray.utah.gov)

“The Sword in the Stone,” Aug. 4, dusk, Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Washington County, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“Red Dog: True Blue,” Aug. 4, dusk, City Park, 1354 Park Ave., Park City, free (sundance.org)

“Wonder,” Aug. 3, dusk, Veterans Memorial Park, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, free (facebook.com/westjordanevents)

“Wreck-It Ralph,” Aug. 3, 9 p.m., Skye Park, 4800 W. Skye Drive, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

“Zootopia,” Aug. 6, dusk, Hogan Park, 720 W. 1500 South, Woods Cross, free (www.woodscross.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, Devri Walls, author of “Venators: Magic Unleashed,” Aug. 3, 4 p.m., and Aug. 4, noon (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Russell Hamblin, author of “The Magnificent Mind-Set Man: The Seven Transcending Mind-Sets of Success,” Aug. 4, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Linda Whalen, author of “Little Red Rolls Away,” Aug. 4, 11 a.m.; Jessica Pack, author of “As Wide as the Sky,” Aug. 7, 7 p.m.; D.A. Bartley, author of “Blessed Be the Wicked,” Aug. 8, 7 p.m.; and Mary E. Pearson, author of “Dance of Thieves,” and Erin Summerill, author of “The Clash of Kingdoms” series, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., fictional podcasting presentation with screenwriter Lonnie Bradley, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m. (406-696-9965)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, “Religious Diplomacy and Dialogue in Our Modern Age” lecture with author Charles Randall Paul, Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

Writ and Vision, 274 W. Center, Provo, Michael Norman, author of “Slow Burn,” Aug. 3, 7 p.m.; and “Religious Diplomacy and Dialogue in Our Modern Age” lecture with author Charles Randall Paul, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. (801-647-7383 or writandvision.com)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Pasifika of Utah, Aug. 4, 1 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“UMFA in the Wild: Paint a Nightscape,” Aug. 4, 1 p.m., Wasatch Mountain State Park campground, 1281 Warm Springs Road, Midway, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Design Crew Workshop: Starting Out,” Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m., West Elm, 51 S. Main, free, registration required (801-363-1918 or westelm.com)

“Strike a Chord: Drawing to Music,” Aug. 9, 1 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Gayle Stratford, opening reception Aug. 6, 6 p.m.; on display through Aug. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Spontaneous Memorial: A Commemorative Installation,” by Frank McEntire, “Beyond the Visible,” by Jason Lanegan and Adam Larsen and art by Vincent Mattina and Rod Heiss, on display Aug. 3-Sept. 14 (801-295-3618)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Science of Lost Futures,” by Andrew Rice, opening reception Aug. 9, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 3 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Impossible Bouquets: After Jan van Huysum,” by Nancy Rivera; on display Aug. 3-Sept. 1 (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists, through Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Cliffs and Canyons: Utah’s National Parks,” by Bessann Swanson, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, private collection of early pioneer furniture, on display through August (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Hot Hot Hot!” by various artists, through Sept. 8 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill; and Minoyki China Art by Sel Heidel 777, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, through Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Virginia Catherall, Vanessa Romo and Wren Ross, through Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, through Sept. 20 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Static Patterns,” by Robin Banks, through Aug. 10 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through Sept. 1 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Under the Sea,” by Eliza Lozoya, through Aug. 10; and “The Quietude of Silence,” by Larry Cohen, through Sept. 7 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “West: The Effect of Land and Space,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer Group Show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Sandi Olson, through Aug. 12; and “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “postmodernposh,” by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn, on display through Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10; “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17; and “Movement, Balance and Refracted Light,” by Lauren Woodward, through Aug. 18 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Protect/Disarm,” by local artists, through Sept. 2 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face Of Utah Sculpture XIV,” by various artists, through Aug. 29 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; and “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; and Pulitzer Prize photographs by various artists, through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Affirmations,” by Ron Russon and Cristall Harper, through Aug. 18 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Currents,” by Audra Weaser; on display through Aug. 28 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Reclaimed,” by Erin Westenskow Berrett, through Sept. 2; and “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, through Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Peteetneet Gallery, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, photographs by Steve Parsons, through Aug. 31 (801-310-3995)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics,” by various artists, through Sept. 15 (801-863-4200)

FOOD CLASSES

FoodStruction and Food Sense Healthy Snack Demo, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m., Sandy Library, 10100 S. 1405 East, Sandy, free (extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

“Cooking in the Garden” with Purnima Gandhi, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m., Red Butte Garden, Herb Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $55 (redbuttegarden.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free admission (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Lego Harry Potter,” Aug. 4, 2 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, free, registration required (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

“Wild Wednesday: Wonders of the Wetlands,” Aug. 8, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Living Planet Days at Valley Fair Mall, Aug. 9. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (thelivingplanet.com)

“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Salt Lake Children’s Choir is now scheduling auditions for singers ages 8-15 from Aug. 4-11. Auditions are by appointment only. Call Ralph Woodward, artistic director, at 801-537-1412 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Visit childrensing.org for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. The restaurant is offering specials leading up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in August, guests purchasing one regular dinner will receive $20 off an accompanying dinner purchase, according to a news release. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer or white gift cards, does not include salad-area-only-dinners, discounted children’s prices or lunch. The offer is valid for regular dinner purchases only and guests must mention the offer to the server. Texas de Brazil guests can also help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions of any dollar amount may be added at the bottom of the check. For every $5 donated, the guest will receive a $5 certificate to use at a later date, according to the release. The restaurant will double the incentive Mondays when guests will receive $10 in certificates for every $5 donated. The maximum potential of $50 may be redeemed during a future visit. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

The Salt Lake County Center for the Arts is accepting proposals from artists living in Utah to create a holiday installation for the Eccles Theater during the holiday season, according to a news release. Proposals must be logged, stamped and received before 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the contracts and procurement office at the Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S. State, N4-600. The work must reflect the spirit of the holidays and bring to mind a holiday tree, according to the release. The work must be fabricated with non-traditional materials, have an LED lighting component, appeal to a wide demographic and be able to hold up and be easily maintained in a public setting. Questions may be submitted to [email protected] by Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Utah Community Action is offering families free meals to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners are available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program is offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program runs through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected].

