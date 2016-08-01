We are now roughly on day 62 of Family Summer Fun Academy. So far, we hope that your kids’ boredom has been crushed to smithereens with explosions of explore-their-own-backyard enthusiasm and that they have unleashed all that pent-up desk-sitting energy upon the Wasatch Range. And while that dreary first day of school is looming on the horizon, you still have a few weeks to plan more exquisite family excursions.

Below we have outlined two one-day itineraries. The first one involves hiking and is better for cooler days; the other has more climate-controlled activities and is suitable for any day. That being said, both options are fulfilling, easy on the wallet and a perfect way to spend a memorable day in Salt Lake City. Enjoy!

SUMMER DAY 1: Trail to grill

MORNING: Hike

Little Cottonwood Canyon

Temple Quarry Trail: 0.5 mile loop; paved (stroller-friendly)

Cecret Lake: 1.5 miles round trip; a family pilgrimage

White Pine: 1 mile to the river.

Big Cottonwood Canyon

Silver Lake: 0.75 miles round trip; boardwalk to the meadow

Mary/Martha/Catherine Lakes: 4 miles one way; go as far as you please

Dog Lake: 6 miles round trip; for the bigger kids

Salt Lake City Foothills

City Creek: 6.3 miles round trip; go as far as you please

Ensign Peak: 1 mile round trip; sunset is pretty pretty

Red Butte Canyon: 4 miles round trip; city views and end up in the gardens or the museum

Caption: Cecret Lake

LUNCH: On the trail

Snacks/bribes

Raisins

String cheese

Cheetos

M&Ms (for you to steal a few)

Granola bars

Potato chips (salt aids water retention)

Apple/applesauce

Compulsory water breaks.

Lunch

Bagels with cream cheese

Cheesy Couscous

PB & J/honey (pro tip: pack in a hard container to prevent smushing)

Pasta salad (with black olives for little fingers).

Other items for backpack

Extra bag for trash

Wet wipes (always & forever)

Sunblock

Hat

Bandana (dip in river for one of life's greatest pleasures)

Band-Aids for blisters

Mini[1] [2] first aid kit.

AFTERNOON: Play and rest at a park

Salt Lake City parks

Liberty Park: playground, restroom, basketball, tennis, jogging/walking path, drinking fountain, volleyball, pavilion (reservations), picnic tables, swimming pool, horseshoes

Laird Park: playground, multi-purpose fields, softball, drinking fountain, picnic tables, sandbox, sand toys

Sunnyside Park: playground, restroom, multi-purpose fields, basketball, tennis, softball, baseball, drinking fountain, volleyball, pavilion (reservations), picnic tables

Insert image

Caption: Liberty Park

DINNER: Backyard BBQ

There are the standard hot dogs + hamburgers + a bottle of ketchup for each child, but here are some other ideas for foodie kids who’ve been eating tikka masala and quinoa since their days livin’ it up in the womb:

Grilled pizza

Grilled salmon & veggies

Hummus & veggies

Seasonal fruits & cheese

Cherry tomatoes & corn on the cob.

SUMMER DAY 2: Air conditioning and shade

MORNING: Museum, animals or plants

Insert image

Natural History Museum of Utah

LUNCH: Nearby restaurants

Burgers, fries & shakes

B&D Burgers: Classic burger joint near the University of Utah's Presidents Circle.

Hires Big H: SLC's favorite drive-in burger and shake meeting place for generations.

Pizza

Este Pizza: New York City style pizza.

The Pie: The heartiest pizza in town with thick crusts, lots of cheese and garlic for days.

Settebello: The original Napoletana wood-fired pizza in town.

Flatbread Pizza: Wood-fired pizza in a charming part of Sugar House neighborhood.

Sandwiches, Soups & Salads

The Soup Kitchen: There's no Soup Nazi here. Famous for their tomato soup.

Corner Baker Cafe: A menu with everything kids love and things parents will enjoy as well: Mac & cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, pasta salad, salads, grilled sandwiches.

Ruth's Diner: Dining in the mountains just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City up Emigration Canyon.

Blue Plate Diner: Where sandwiches, soups and burritos abound.

Great Harvest Bread Company: Freshly baked breads daily and the heartiest sandwiches around. Their baked goods are tuh-die-for.

All the other stuff

Finn's Cafe: Cozy place for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Costa Vida: Fresh Mexican grill willing to whip up a good ol' quesadilla for your pickiest eater.

Kathmandu: Nepali food for the adventurous kids and the parents who want to enjoy their meal too.

AFTERNOON: Pick a park and play some games

Frisbee

Fly's up

Freeze tag

Mother, may I

"Lava" at the playground

Crocheting

Coloring books

Read under a tree.

EVENING: Drive to a pretty sunset point with a picnic

