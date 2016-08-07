Pursuing higher education is one of the smartest and best things you can do for your future. You’ll learn valuable skills that will benefit both your personal and professional life. In addition, college graduates’ starting salaries are higher than they’ve ever been, according to a recent study by Korn Ferry.

Smaller, private schools also avoid the bureaucracy for which larger universities are renowned. "At small colleges you will be spared the endless lines at registration, the hand-to-hand combat to get into closed classes, and the sprinting between innumerable offices to try to get your simplest questions answered," explains an article in USNews.com.

Because attending college is a significant investment of time and money, it’s essential to do your homework and research a variety of colleges. When assessing colleges, consider a small, private school, such as LDS Business College.

Here are three advantages of choosing a private college over a public institution.

Smaller class sizes

Private colleges have smaller class sizes, ranging from 20 to 50 students at the most. Compare this with public colleges that might have hundreds of students in one class.

Smaller classes enable students to get to know each other better, collaborate more and participate in discussions, rather than just listening to lectures. Students can interact with each other frequently, study together and build close relationships that will extend past graduation.

In addition, smaller classes allow professors to get to know each student on a more personal level. Teachers and students are able to interact throughout the semester, developing professional relationships that will benefit students in their careers.

Students have more one-on-one time with their professors, which will benefit their coursework and learning experience. Small classes create an uplifting and positive environment that enables students to learn course material with the help of fellow students and professors.

Classes focus on practical, job-related skills

College is a great time to learn skills that will benefit your future career and life. Students choose classes each semester that help them progress and become experts in their majors. While learning in the classroom is great, on-the-job learning is even better.

Smaller schools often teach real-life work skills in the classroom. Students learn the textbook material but also learn practical, job-related skills that will transfer directly to their jobs on graduation.

Because private colleges have smaller classes, professors can work with students on a personal level and teach them skills that will be applicable in their chosen careers. This hands-on experience can make students more competitive when seeking jobs after college.

Credits transfer from school to school

From choosing majors to changing schools, a student's college years can be a time of frequent change. Because LDS Business College is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges, credits will easily transfer when students change colleges or pursue postgraduate schooling.

This is a major advantage because some schools do not give credit that transfers. When that happens, students lose the work they’ve done and cannot use it to pursue higher education. Because credits earned at LDS Business College are easy to transfer, students have more options after graduation. Everything learned at LDSBC will benefit them in their future endeavors.

Choosing a college is a major life decision. Large universities can be very alienating places. There it's easy to feel that no one cares about you and whether you learn anything. By choosing a small, private institution like LDS Business College you'll be recognized as an individual by instructors and other students who care about your academic success.