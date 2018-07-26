MUSIC/DANCE

311 and The Offspring with Gym Class Heroes, July 27, 6:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $27.50-$79.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Crazy Coyote, July 27, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Amos Lee with the Utah Symphony, July 27, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $43-$100 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

On the Air, July 27, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Ashberry James, July 28, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Dallyn Vail Bayles and Amy Shreeve Keeler, July 28, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Music of John Williams, July 28, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $44-$77 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Joe Muscolino Band, July 28, 8 p.m., Holladay City Hall Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Niall Horan with Maren Morris, July 30, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$107 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Wasatch Intertribal Dance Troupe with Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, July 30, 7 p.m., Liberty Park Chase Home Museum, 900 S. 600 East, free (heritage.utah.gov)

Jake Gill, July 30, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $5 (culturalcelebration.org)

Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Toad the Wet Sprocket, July 31, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, $48 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

23rd Army Band, July 31, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Daniel Beck and Rachel Shill Beck, July 31, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Weezer and The Pixies, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$79.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Music of V. Williams and Holst, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., Chase Fine Arts Center, Utah State University, Logan, $13-$28 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Fremont String Quartet, Aug. 1, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $40 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Jenny Oaks Baker with the Utah Symphony, Aug. 1, 8:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $29 for general, $16 for children (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Godsmack and Shinedown with Like a Storm, Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$99.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Kings of 88, Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

“Fighter,” Aug. 2-4, 7 p.m.; Aug. 3-4, 3:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$30 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Death Cab for Cutie with Pedro the Lion, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $55 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

The Decemberists with Whitney, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $49-$77 (435-649-1000 or deervalley.com)

GETTING OUT

Job fair with resume building and mock interviews, July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Horizonte Instruction and Training Center, 1234 S. Main, free (801-535-6202)

Full Moon Lift Rides and ZipTour, July 27-28, 8:30-11 p.m., Ray’s Lift, Sundance Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $49 (800-892-1600 or sundanceresort.com)

World Folkfest, July 31-Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Spring Acres Arts Park, 620 S. 1350 East, Springville, $10 for adults, $8 for students, military member and seniors, $5 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (worldfolkfest.com) “Perennials: Late Summer and Fall Bloomers” garden workshop, Aug. 1 and 8, 6-8:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $64 for general, $70 for members (redbuttegarden.org)

Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival opening night party, Aug. 2, 6-10 p.m., Gateway Olympic Plaza, 10 N. Rio Grande St., $10-$70 (greatsaltlakefringe.org)

Opioid Health and Wellness Summit, Aug. 1-2, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, 75 S. West Temple, $199 for general, $149 for government/nonprofit (extension.usu.edu)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Big the Musical,” July 27-Aug. 6, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Butler Middle School, 7530 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights, $10 for adults, $9 for children ages 2-12 and seniors (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

“The Nerd,” Aug. 2-24, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and military (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Peter Pan,” Aug. 2-4 and 6, 8 p.m., Silver Lake Amphitheater, 7920 Silver Lake Parkway, Eagle Mountain, $8 for general, $6 for seniors, students and children ages 12 (westsidetheatreco.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Snow White,” The Sting & Honey Company, July 27-28, 7 p.m.; July 28, 2 p.m., Eccles Theater Regent Street Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Who’s Tommy,” July 27-28, 8 p.m.; July 29, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$60 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” July 27-28, 7 p.m.; July 28, 2 p.m., Valentine Theater, 839 E. 900 North, American Fork, $10-$15 (801-404-0736 or www.alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” July 31 and Aug. 1, 1 p.m., Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $16-$79 for general, $8-$39 for ages 3-19 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Barber of Seville,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Into the Woods,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Amazing Grace: The Musical,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Secret Garden,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Annie,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” through Aug 11, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $9 for general, $8 for children and seniors (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$59 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Oklahoma!” through Aug. 11, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$38 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Bee Movie,” July 27, dusk, Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (wvc-ut.gov)

“Coco,” July 27, dusk, KOPFC’s Park Pavilion, 5624 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns, free (kopfc.com); Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (thanksgivingpoint.org); Town Square Park, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org); and July 30, dusk, Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., free (ogdencity.com); and Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, free (snowbasin.com) “Cool Runnings,” July 27, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“Dina,” July 31, 7 p.m., UVU, Fulton Library Auditorium, Orem, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Ferdinand,” July 27, dusk, across from Hatch Family Chocolates, 376 E. 8th Ave., free (hatchfamilychocolates.com); and 8:30 p.m., Swanny Park, 400 N. 150 West, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events); and through Aug. 2, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“A Gray State,” July 31, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“The Greatest Showman,” July 27, dusk, Canyon Rim Park, 3100 S. 2900 East, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“Groundhog Day,” July 27, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, free (snowbird.com)

“The Incredibles,” July 28, dusk, City Park, 11000 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

“Justice League,” July 27, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org)

“Kung Fu Panda 3,” July 31, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“The Lion King,” July 27, dusk, Wildflower Park, 9939 S. Wildflower Road, Sandy, free (sandy.utah.gov)

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” July 30-Aug. 2, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Moana,” July 30, dusk, Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St., Brigham City, free (boxelderchamber.com)

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” July 28, 4 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com); and select Megaplex Theatres, July 28, 12:55 p.m., $12 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Paddington 2,” July 27, dusk, Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper, free (facebook.com/suncrestoa); and Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave., Vernal, free (uintahrecreation.org); and July 30-Aug. 9, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” July 28, dusk, Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“Space Jam,” July 27, dusk, Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St., Murray, free (murray.utah.gov)

“The Star,” July 30-Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Swan Lake,” The Royal Ballet, July 31, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $12 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Wonder,” July 27, dusk, Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com)

“Zootopia,” July 27, 7 p.m., Zions Bank Real Academy, 14787 S. Academy Parkway, Herriman, free (herriman.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Daniel Stone, author of “William Bickerton: Forgotten Latter Day Prophet,” Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. (benchmarkbooks.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Avital Miller, author of “Healing Happens,” July 28, 2 p.m.; and Amanda Skenandore, author of “Between Earth and Sky,” July 31, 7 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Amy Makechnie, author of “The Unforgettable Guinevere St. Clair,” July 27, 7 p.m.; and Kristen Rogers-Iversen, author of “Interwoven: Junipers and the Web of Being,” Aug. 2, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Roy Scranton, author of “We’re Doomed. Now What?” July 29, 2 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Cedar City Friday Art Walk, participating locations in downtown Cedar City, July 27, 5 p.m. (cedarcityartscouncil.org)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Currents,” by Audra Weaser, opening reception July 27, 6 p.m.; on display through Aug. 28 (435-649-7855)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Science of Lost Futures,” by Andrew Rice; on display July 27-Sept. 3 (801-524-8200)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, opening reception July 28, 11 a.m.; on display July 28-Sept. 22 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “Heroes and Villains: How Mythology Made Comics,” by various artists; on display July 28-Sept. 15 (801-863-4200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists, through Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Cliffs and Canyons: Utah’s National Parks,” by Bessann Swanson, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, private collection of early pioneer furniture, on display through August (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Hot Hot Hot!” by various artists, through Sept. 8 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill; and Minoyki China Art by Sel Heidel 777, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, through Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Virginia Catherall, Vanessa Romo and Wren Ross, through Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, through July 31 (801-666-8968) God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Static Patterns,” by Robin Banks, through Aug. 10 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through Sept. 1 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Under the Sea,” by Eliza Lozoya, through Aug. 10 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “West: The Effect of Land and Space,” by various artists, through Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer Group Show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Sandi Olson, through Aug. 12; and “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “postmodernposh,” by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn, on display through Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10; “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17; and “Movement, Balance and Refracted Light,” by Lauren Woodward, through Aug. 18 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Fuhst/Floating World,” by Grant Fuhst and Nick Pedersen, through July 29 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face Of Utah Sculpture XIV,” by various artists, through Aug. 29 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “M.A.D.,” by Alison Neville, through July 28; “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Working Hard To Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by George M. Kehew, through July 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29; and Pulitzer Prize photographs by various artists through March 3, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Affirmations,” by Ron Russon and Cristall Harper, through Aug. 17 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Reclaimed,” by Erin Westenskow Berrett, through Sept. 2; and “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, through Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Peteetneet Gallery, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, photographs by Steve Parsons, through Aug. 31 (801-310-3995)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 45th Annual Utah Quilt Show, through Sept. 22; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Writ and Vision, 274 W. Center, Provo, "In the High Noon of the Heavenly Garden," by Samuel Evensen, through July 27 (801-647-7393)

ART CLASSES

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Botanical Color Pencil 1,” Aug. 2-4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $160 for members, $200 for general (801-581-8454 or redbuttegarden.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Art, 410 Campus Center Drive, sumi ink painting, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., free; and Pasifika of Utah, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“UMFA in the Wild: Paint a Nightscape,” July 28, 8 p.m., East Canyon State Park, pavilion, 5535 S. Highway 66, Morgan, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Boy Scout Class: Mammal Study, July 27, 9 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per scout, free for leaders, register online (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Garden Adventure: Larger Than Life Art,” July 28, 10-11:30 a.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $30, for children ages 4-12 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Art Exploration Camp, July 30-Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $65, for youths ages 5-15 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

WSU STEM Camp, July 30-Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Weber State University, Moyes College of Education, 1351 Edvalson St., Ogden, $205, for children ages 5-15 (801-839-3385 or ymcautah.org/camps)

Zoo Family Night, Mondays through July 30, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $5 off regular prices of $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Sensory Inclusive Afternoon,” July 31, 4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Harry Potter Party, July 31, 5 p.m., The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, $10 (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

“Wild Wednesday: Mammal Mania,” Aug. 1, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free admission (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Scales and Tails Utah, July 27, 11 a.m. (801-594-8623)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, tie-dye socks craft for teens, July 27, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., CD craft for teens, July 28, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, tissue paper candle holder craft for teens, July 27, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, jazz jam session, July 28, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. Beginning this month, the restaurant will offer specials as they lead up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in July, desserts will be available for 20 cents with purchase of a meal, according to a news release. Special quarterly menu additions will also be available. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

Utah Community Action will offer free meals to families to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change.

