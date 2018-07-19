Click here for a list of Pioneer Day events in Utah.

MUSIC/DANCE

City Jazz Big Band, July 20, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

“Retro Futura” with Belinda Carlisle, Modern English, ABC and more, July 20, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $57 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Rick Springfield with the Utah Symphony, July 20, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $43 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Village People, July 20, 8 p.m, Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $24-$45 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Mark Dee, July 21, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Five Finger Death Punch with Breaking Benjamin, July 21, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$99.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Sutton Foster with the Utah Symphony, July 21, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $52-$125 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Arrival: The Music of ABBA, July 21, 8 p.m, Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $17-$27 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

James McMurtry, July 21, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., South Salt Lake, $30, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Pioneer Day concert with Matthew Morrison, Laura Michelle Kelly and Oscar “Andy” Hammerstein III, July 20-21, 8 p.m., Conference Center, Temple Square, free but tickets are sold out, standby line will form at the north gate on Temple Square (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Stillhouse Junkies, July 21, 8 p.m., Logan Canyon Second Dam, Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students and seniors, free for children ages 12 and younger (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing, July 21, 8 p.m., Holladay City Hall Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Matthew and the Hope, July 22, 5 p.m., Ray’s Lawn at Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, free (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

Mountain Country Band, July 22, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

Paramore with Foster the People, July 23, 6:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $35-$79.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Thomas McClary’s The Commodores Experience, July 23, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, $20-$35 for adults, $15-$30 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

West Valley Symphony, July 23, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 25, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$350 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Tajmo: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band, July 25, 7:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $47 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, July 25, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $45 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Fox Brothers Band, July 26, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, July 26, 6:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$79.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Lark and Spur, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Drake with Aubrey and The Three Migos, July 26, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $46-$176 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

GETTING OUT

Days of ‘47 Rodeo, July 20-24, excluding Sunday, 8 p.m., Utah State Fair Park, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$59 (daysof47.com)

Apocalypse Salt Lake City, July 20-21, times vary, The Fear Factory, 666 W. 800 South, $35.99 (apocalypseworldtour.com)

The Gala of Royal Horses, July 21, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; July 22, 3 p.m., Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Event Center, 2100 W. 11400 South, South Jordan, $40-$60 for adults, $15-$30 for children ages 4-12, $30 general admission for seniors (800-626-8497 or galaoftheroyalhorses.com)

Senior Takeover Day, July 21, 9 a.m.-noon, National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way, Park City, free, registration required (435-649-3991 or discovernac.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” July 20-Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $9 for general, $8 for children and seniors (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Doctor U,” July 20-21, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, seniors and military, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Annie Get Your Gun,” July 20-21, 8 p.m., Salt Lake Community College Alder Amphitheater, 4600 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, $8 (801-803-0187 or taylorsvilleut.gov)

“Big River,” July 20-21, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $12-$16 for adults, $10-$14 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Phantom of the Opera,” July 20-22, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, call for availability and price (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“All Shook Up,” July 20-21 and 23, 7:30 p.m., Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students with ID (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Snow White,” through July 28, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Who’s Tommy,” through July 29, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$60 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 30, dates and times vary, Valentine Theater, 839 E. 900 North, American Fork, $10-$15 (801-404-0736 or www.alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” through Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $16-$79 for general, $8-$39 for ages 3-19 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Barber of Seville,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Into the Woods,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Amazing Grace: The Musical,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Secret Garden,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Annie,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$59 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Oklahoma!” through Aug. 11, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$38 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Prince of Egypt,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Black Panther,” July 20, dusk, Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 West, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“Brother Bear,” July 20, dusk, Storm Mountain, 11400 S. 1000 East, Sandy, free (sandy.utah.gov)

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” July 23, 7:30 p.m., Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (ogdencity.com)

“Cars 3,” July 20, dusk, Santaquin City Park, 100 W. 100 South, Santaquin, free (paysonsantaquinarea.com); and July 23, dusk, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

“Coco,” July 20, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org); 9:30 p.m., Heritage Park, 10800 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov); and July 23, dusk, Butler Fields, Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights, free (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

“Dina,” July 26, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“The Emoji Movie,” July 23-26, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Family Film Festival, July 20-21, 1 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free, no babes in arms (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Ferdinand,” July 24-Aug. 2, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Finding Nemo,” July 20, 9 p.m., Murray Outdoor Pool, 5109 S. Murray Park Ave., Murray, free (murray.utah.gov)

“The Greatest Showman,” July 20, dusk, Nephi City Park, 600 N. Main, Nephi, free (nephirecreation.com); July 21, dusk, Lee Park, 200 West Center, Hyde Park, Cache County, free (hydepark.utahlinks.org)

“Idiocracy,” July 20-21, 11 p.m., July 22, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Jumanji,” July 20, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, free (snowbird.com)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” July 23-26 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Loving Vincent,” July 25, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms,” July 20, 5 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $15 (801-304-4577 or megaplextheatres.com)

"The Naked Gun,” July 23, 8:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (thegallivancenter.com)

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” July 26, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com); and Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $12 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Princess Mononoke,” July 22, 12:55 p.m., English dubbed and July 23, 7 p.m, subtitles, select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com); and July 22, 12:55 p.m., and July 23 and 25, 7 p.m., The District, 3761 W. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Robin Hood,” July 20, dusk, Waterfall Amphitheatre in Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for Thanksgiving Point members (thanksgivingpoint.org)

“The Sandlot,” July 20, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org); July 22, 1 and 4 p.m. and July 24, 2 and 7 p.m., at select Cinemark and Megaplex Theatres, $9-$11.50 (cinemark.com and megaplextheatres.com)

“Sing,” July 20-26, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com); and July 24, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“Sleepless in Seattle,” July 20, dusk, Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” July 20, dusk, Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville, free (centervilleut.net)

“Swan Lake,” Bolshoi Ballet, July 23, 7 p.m., Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Sandy, and Sugar House Cinemark, 2227 S. Highland Drive, $9.50-$17 (cinemark.com)

“Wonder,” July 25, dusk, Fisher Park, 920 S. 1000 East, Clearfield, free (clearfieldcity.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugar House, Timothy Zahn, author of “Thrawn: Alliances (Star Wars),” July 25, 6 p.m. (801-463-2610 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Beverly Hurwitz, author of “Park City Hiking Guide,” July 22, 1 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Brooke McAlary, author of “Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic World,” July 20, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, workshop with author Bobbie Pyron, July 21, 2 p.m. (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, James A. McLaughlin, author of “Bearskin,” July 25, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

“Botanical Pen and Ink 1,” July 19-20, 6-9 p.m.; July 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $200 for general, $160 for members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

“Third Saturday for Families: Color Journey Collages,” July 21, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by George M. Kehew, artist reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display through July 30 (801-628-9592)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Hot Hot Hot!” by various artists, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 8 (801-363-4088)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Virginia Catherall, Vanessa Romo and Wren Ross, artist reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display through Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Affirmations,” by Ron Russon and Cristall Harper, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display July 20-Aug. 17 (435-649-3001)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Zachary Bowman, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display through July 31 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Static Patterns,” by Robin Banks, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display July 20-Aug. 10 (801-596-3370)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Freedom Would Be Mine,” by Niki de Saint Phalle, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m., RSVP at kimballartcenter.org/exhibition; on display July 21-Sept. 16 (435-649-8882)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “West: The Effect of Land and Space,” by various artists, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display July 20-Aug. 31 (801-355-3383)

Peteetneet Gallery, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, photographs by Steve Parsons, through Aug. 31 (801-310-3995)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer Group Show by various artists, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display July 20-Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Sandi Olson; on display July 20-Aug. 12 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “postmodernposh,” by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn, opening reception July 20, 6 p.m.; on display through Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists, through Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill; and Minoyki China art by Sel Heidel 777, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, through Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through July 28 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Peaks and Valleys: Around the Wasatch Front,” by Trish Melander, through July 20; and “Under the Sea,” by Eliza Lozoya, through Aug. 10 (801-594-8680)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Summer Group Show by various artists, through Sept. 14 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20; “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10; “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17; and “Movement, Balance and Refracted Light,” by Lauren Woodward, through Aug. 18 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Fuhst/Floating World,” by Grant Fuhst and Nick Pedersen, through July 29 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face Of Utah Sculpture XIV,” by various artists, through Aug. 29 (culturalcelebration.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “M.A.D.,” by Alison Neville, through July 28; “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Working Hard To Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, Handcart Days Art and Craft, by various artists, through July 20 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Opus,” by Teresa Kalnoskas, through July 24 (435-649-7855)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Writ and Vision, 274 W. Center, Provo, "In the High Noon of the Heavenly Garden," by Samuel Evensen, through July 27 (801-647-7393)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

WSU STEM Camp, July 23-27, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Weber State University, Moyes College of Education, 1351 Edvalson St., Ogden, $205, for children ages 5-15 (801-839-3385 or ymcautah.org/camps)

Pioneer Days, July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Pioneer Day Celebration, July 24, 11 a.m.4- p.m, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Seed Adventures,” July 25, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Theatre Camp, July 25-27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $50, for youths ages 11 and older, bring a sack lunch (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Boy Scout Class: Reptile and Amphibian Study, July 26, 9 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $15 per scout, free for leaders, register online (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Beauty and the Beast Jr.” July 26-Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free admission (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., candy creations craft, July 20, 2 p.m.; and “STEAM Makerspace: Writing and Art,” July 21, 1 p.m. (801-414-4723)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, extending grabber craft for teens, July 20, 3 p.m.; and watercolor painting for teens, July 21, 11 a.m. (801-524-8200)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen DIY: Nintendoodle — How to Draw Nintendo’s Icons” for teens, July 20, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Geek Girl Party” for teens, July 20, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Mora Iced Creamery, 541 E. University Place, Suite A, Orem, recently opened to the public, according to a news release. The more than 30 flavors include dulce de leche, pink grapefruit sorbet, blackberry ice cream and Italian gianduja made with roasted hazelnuts. The store is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/moraicecreamorem.

Museum of Ice Cream, an interactive art exhibit, recently announced the museum’s own brand of ice cream is now available for purchase at more than 1,800 Target stores across the country. The new line of signature flavors includes Pinata, Sprinkle Pool, Vanillionaire, Chocolate Crush, Cherrylicious, Churro Churro and Nana Banana. The price for a pint of ice cream is $4.99 and will be available at most Target stores through December. For more information visit musuemoficecream.com/ice-cream.

Caffè Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will be open July 24, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for more information.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, will be closed July 24 for the holiday. For more information, call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com.

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 1080 E. 1300 South, will be closed July 24 for the holiday. Call 801-487-3525 or visit kyotoslc.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will be open regular hours on July 24. Regular hours are Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday -Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, will be closed July 24 for the holiday. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. Beginning this month, the restaurant will offer specials leading up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in July, desserts will be available for 20 cents, according to a news release. Special quarterly menu additions will also be available. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

Utah Community Action will offer families free meals to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected].

Email: [email protected]