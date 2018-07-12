MUSIC/DANCE

Kirk Dath and Penrose, July 13, 6 p.m., Hidden Hollow Nature Preserve, 1229 E. Wilmington Ave., Sugar House, free (facebook.com/utahopenlands)

Amiron Village, July 13, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

“ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” with the Utah Symphony, July 13, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $44 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Days of ‘47 KUTV Pops Concert, July 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, free, tickets required (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, July 13, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$110 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Pizzicato Strings and Co., July 13, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Ballet Under the Stars,” July 13-14, 8 p.m., Murray Park Amphitheatre, 5300 S. 500 East, $8 (theballetcentreinmurray.com)

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, July 13, 9 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., $28, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Scotty Haze, July 14, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Thirty Seconds to Mars and Walk the Moon, July 14, 6 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$99.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder with the Utah Symphony, July 14, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $37-$94 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

“Verdi to Wagner: An Evening of Dramatic Voices,” July 14, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Night of Disney Music” with Brian Stucki and Melinda Kirigin Voss, July 14, 8 p.m., Holladay City Hall Park, 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Strawberry Fields Band, July 14, 8:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Fabulous Flynnstones, July 16, 7 p.m., Canyon Rim Park Amphitheater, 3100 S. 2900 East, Millcreek, free (801-706-3344 or millcreekartscouncil.weebly.com)

Jagertown, July 16, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $5 (culturalcelebration.org)

Logic with NF Kyle, July 17, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$69.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

The Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir, July 17, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing, July 17, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Brit Floyd, July 17, 8 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $35-$75, parking is $10 per vehicle (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

International Opera Competition, July 18, 1 p.m., Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $14 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, July 18, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $47-$145 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Osmond Chapman Orchestra, July 18, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony, July 18, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $45 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Randy Rogers Band with Parker McCollum, July 18, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., $27, for adults ages 21 and older (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Ghostowne, July 19, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Ballet West Academy and artEmotion Summer Intensive, July 19, 7 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (balletwest.org)

GETTING OUT

Fear Factory Celebration Weekend, July 13-14, 8 p.m., The Fear Factory, 666 W. 800 South, $25-$35 (fearfactoryslc.com)

“The Blocks” kickoff party, July 13, 7-10 p.m., Exchange Place, 350 S. Main, free, (theblocksslc.com)

Jordan River SLC Neighborhood Naturalists, July 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fife Wetland Preserve, 1000 W. Genesee Ave., free (nhmu.utah.edu)

Living Planet Days at Valley Fair Mall, July 14 and 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (thelivingplanet.com)

Days of ‘47 Float Preview Party, July 16-17, 11 a.m.-9 p.m, Mountain American Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, free (daysof47.com)

Days of ‘47 Rodeo, July 19-24, excluding Sunday, 8 p.m., Utah State Fair Park, 155 N. 1000 West, $14-$59 (daysof47.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Prince of Egypt,” July 13-Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, tickets starting at $29 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Snow White,” July 13-28, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Annie Get Your Gun,” July 16-21, dates and times vary, 8 p.m., Salt Lake Community College Alder Amphitheater, 4600 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, $8 (801-803-0187 or taylorsvilleut.gov)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” July 19-30, dates and times vary, Valentine Theater, 839 E. 900 North, American Fork, $10-$15 (801-404-0736 or www.alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“Oklahoma!” July 19-Aug. 11, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $26-$38 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Seussical Jr.,” July 13-14, 7 p.m.; July 14, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Crazy for You,” July 13-14, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors, students and children (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Big River,” through July 21, dates and times vary, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $12-$16 for adults, $10-$14 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Doctor U,” through July 21, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 21, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, seniors and military, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“The Phantom of the Opera,” through July 22, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, call for availability and price (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“All Shook Up,” through July 23, dates and times vary, Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students with ID (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“The Who’s Tommy,” through July 29, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$60 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” through Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $16-$79 for general, $8-$39 for ages 3-19 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Barber of Seville,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Into the Woods,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Amazing Grace: The Musical,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Secret Garden,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Annie,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$59 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“My Son Pinocchio,” through Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under age 3 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“An Iliad,” through Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” July 14, dusk, Hurricane City Pool, 750 N. 200 West, Hurricane, Washington County, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“Believer,” July 18, dusk, Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, free (redbuttegarden.org)

"Best in Show,” July 16, 8:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (thegallivancenter.com)

“Big,” July 15 and 18, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6-$8 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Cars 3,” July 13, dusk, Detention Pond, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale, free (bluffdale.com)

“Coco,” July 13, dusk, across from Hatch Family Chocolates, 376 E. 8th Ave., free (hatchfamilychocolates.com); Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com); Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville, free (centervilleut.net); Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave., Vernal, free (uintahrecreation.org); July 14, dusk, Aspen Villas, 1847 Kearns Blvd., Park City, free, in Spanish (evensi.us); Heritage Park, 250 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville, free (kaysvillecity.com); July 16, dusk, Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville, free (springville.org); July 18, dusk, Fisher Park, 920 S. 1000 East, Clearfield, free (clearfieldcity.org); SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $4 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (scera.org)

“Despicable Me 3,” July 13, dusk, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org)

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” July 16-19, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Goonies,” July 16, dusk, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

“The Greatest Showman,” July 14, dusk, South Davis Recreation Center, 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (southdavisrecreation.com; July 16, dusk, Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St., Brigham City, free (boxelderchamber.com)

“Hoodwinked,” July 13, dusk, City Center Park, 200 N. State, Lindon, Utah County, free (lindoncity.org)

“I Can Only Imagine,” July 16-19, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Jumanji,” July 13, dusk, Waterfall Amphitheatre in Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for Thanksgiving Point members (thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” July 13, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org); July 16, 7:30 p.m., Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (ogdencity.com) “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” July 13-19, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Lucky,” July 19, 7 p.m, Star Hall, 159 E. Center, Moab, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Night at the Museum,” July 13, 8:30 p.m., Swanny City Park, 400 N. 150 West, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events)

“Peter Rabbit,” July 13, dusk, Bywater Park, 3149 Banbury Road, Cottonwood Heights, free (cottonwoodheights.com)

“The Princess Bride,” July 13, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

Puccini’s “Turandot,” July 18, 1 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Rodents of Unusual Size,” July 17, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Romeo and Juliet” Bolshoi Ballet, July 16, 7 p.m., Century 16 Sandy Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Sandy; and Cinemark Sugar House, 2227 S. Highland Drive, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Secret Life of Pets,” July 17, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“Sing,” July 16-26, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Spider-Man: Homecoming," July 13, dusk, Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper, free (facebook.com/suncrestoa)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” July 13, dusk, KOPFC’s Park Pavilion, 5624 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns, free (kopfc.com); Olympus Hills Shopping Center, 3990 S. Wasatch Blvd, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“Toy Story,” July 13, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, free (snowbird.com)

“WALL-E,” July 13, dusk, Wasatch Hollow Park, 1700 S. 1650 East, free (slcgov.com)

“Wreck-It Ralph," July 14, dusk, Taylorsville City Hall, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd., Taylorsville, free (taylorsvilleut.gov)

“Yellow Submarine,” July 13, 2:10 and 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Zack Matheson, author of “Heatwave,” July 13, 6:30 p.m.; Patty Rayman, author of “Humans Think. Animals Feel,” July 14, 2 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jennifer Adams, author of “Peter Pan: A Babylit Adventure Primer,” July 14, 11 a.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Josi Kilpack, author of “Lemon Tart,” July 18, 7 p.m.. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art from the Utah State Fine Art Collection, by various artists; on display July 13-Sept. 7 (801-245-7270)

City View Event Center, 1001 11th Ave., “Flower Show,” by T.K. Stephens, artist reception July 13, 7 p.m. (facebook.com/cityvieweventslc)

Logan Gallery Walk, participating locations in downtown Logan, July 13, 6 p.m. (cachearts.org/gallerywalk)

The Red Barn, 4300 N. State Route 32, Oakley, Summit County, Summit Arts Showcase, July 13, 4 p.m.; July 14, 10 a.m. (435-783-5734)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, art by Mitchell Lee and Nolan Flynn; on display July 13-Aug. 31 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Movement, Balance and Refracted Light,” by Lauren Woodward, opening reception July 16, 6:30 p.m.; on display through Aug. 18 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Face Of Utah Sculpture XIV,” by various artists, opening reception July 19, 6 p.m.; on display July 19-Aug. 29 (culturalcelebration.org)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill; and Minoyki China art by Sel Heidel 777, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, through Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Tamia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through July 28 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Peaks and Valleys: Around the Wasatch Front,” by Trish Melander, through July 20; and “Under the Sea,” by Eliza Lozoya, through Aug. 10 (801-594-8680)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks,” by Sean Kenney, through Sept. 16 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20; “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10; and “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Fuhst/Floating World,” by Grant Fuhst and Nick Pedersen, through July 29 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “M.A.D.,” by Alison Neville, through July 28; “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; “Working Hard To Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, Handcart Days Art and Craft, by various artists, through July 20 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Opus,” by Teresa Kalnoskas, through July 24 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Reclaimed,” by Erin Westenskow Berrett, through Sept. 2 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727) OP: JULY 28, OCT 17

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls, through Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes on display through Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Writ and Vision, 274 W. Center, Provo, "In the High Noon of the Heavenly Garden," by Samuel Evensen, through July 27 (801-647-7393)

ART CLASSES

“UMFA in the Wild: Make a Nature Rubbing Book,” July 13, 7:30 p.m., Antelope Island Visitor Center Amphitheater, 4528 W. 1700 South, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Family Art Saturday: Lawn Chair Strap Paintings,” July 14, 2-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, free (utahmoca.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Arts in the Park,” July 13, noon-1 p.m., West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden, free, lunch provided to those ages 18 and younger (weber.edu/artsintheparks)

“Science in the Parks,” July 13, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4th Street Park, 275 4th St., Ogden, free; July 16-20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden, free, lunch provided to those ages 18 and younger (scienceintheparks.org)

HawkWatch International, July 14, noon, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Musical Theater and Puppetry Workshop, July 16-20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $60, for children in grades 4-12 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Family Summer Camp, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday through July 22, noon-3 p.m., select Bass Pro Shops, free (basspro.com)

Zoo Family Night, Mondays through July 30, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $5 off regular prices of $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “Diagon Alley: Flourish and Blotts,” July 13, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “The Space Adventure” puppet show, July 13, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, musical instruments for children ages 6-9, July 13, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, mapping with Tracy Aviary, July 13, 1 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, karaoke for children and teens, July 13, 1 p.m.; and no bake cooking club for teens, July 14, 2 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, candy creations, July 11, 3 p.m.; and “Mario Kart” tournament for teens, July 13, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, tiny canvas painting for teens, July 13, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, a tie-dye party, July 14, 10 a.m., bring shirt (801-264-2580)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, SLC Ballet performance and workshop, July 14, 11 a.m.; and “Rockin’ Rubens’ Tube” for teens, July 14, 2 p.m. (801-594-8640)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Azur and Asmar: The Princes’ Quest,” July 14, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. Beginning this month, the restaurant will offer specials leading up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in July, desserts will be available for 20 cents, according to a news release. Special quarterly menu additions will also be available. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

Utah Community Action will offer families free meals to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

