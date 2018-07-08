Americans are tired of corruption in our federal “servants,” but we are more tired of seeing those who breach the public trust not prosecuted. We are then forced to pay for their retirement. Here are indisputable facts: First, the inspector general's report showed that texts between Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe and five other FBI agents/lawyers intended to prevent President Trump from being elected or to impeach him if he won. Second, Jim Comey violated FBI protocols to attack President Trump. Third, Eric Holder withheld secret documents in the Fast and Furious cover-up and is the only attorney general in history to be guilty of contempt of Congress. Fourth, Lois Lerner weaponized the IRS against conservative political action committees to obstruct their fundraising efforts.

The seditious acts of Strzok and others were an attempt to overthrow the presidency. They hoisted themselves on their own petards as they secretly formed an incestuous anti-Trump cabal that developed into a deep-state cancer to thwart and overturn the voice of the people.

The only way credibility can be restored is for the people to see consequences for egregious and criminal acts. I call on our senators and representatives to collaborate in passing a law that will revoke pension and benefits to any federal employee guilty of these crimes. If they will not be our voice, who will?

John Elsholz

Sandy