I am in disbelief that our elected officials, trusted because of their word and experience, trusted because they are educated, wise and certainly compassionate — have not yet resolved the disheartening problem of suffering, desperate people at our borders seeking to come into America for safety and peace. Is it pride or lack of faith that keeps reason and compromise from happening?

May the Statue of Liberty be their unavoidable reminder: "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free … Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the Golden Door!"

A way must be found, otherwise what has America become?

Dee Grappendorf

Sandy