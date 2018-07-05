MUSIC/DANCE

Londs, July 6, 6:30 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

British Rock Royalty, July 6, 7:30 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $15-$28 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

“Disney in Concert: A Silly Symphony Celebration,” July 6, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $35-$75 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Synergy Dance Troupe, July 6, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Otep with Dropout Kings and One Day Waiting, July 6, 8 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $18-$20 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

Shaky Hand String Band, July 6, 8 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students and seniors, free for children 12 and under (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Nate Robinson, July 7, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Broadway Hits by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $37-$96 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

British Rock Royalty, July 7, 8 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $19-$39 (davisarts.org)

Paul Thorn with The Hollering Pines, July 7, 9 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., $25-$45 (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

Pizzicato Strings, July 8, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

The Mood Swings Band, July 9, 6:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $14 for general, $12 for seniors, military with ID and U. staff, $7 for children ages 3-17, free for U. students with ID, children under age 3 and members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Ballet Folklorico Newara and Men of Valor, July 9, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 900 S. 600 East, free (heritage.utah.gov)

The Strike, July 9, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $5 (culturalcelebration.org)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, July 10, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“You Are Strong!” Concert for Youth, July 10, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

The Pianists! July 11, 1 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $13-$43 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Drum and Bugle Corps Show, July 11, 7 p.m., Stewart Stadium, WSU, Ogden, $25-$37 (weberstatetickets.com)

Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 with Kathryn Eberle, July 11, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $45 for general, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

International Opera Competition, July 12 and 18, 1 p.m., Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $9-$14 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

Snyderville Electric Band, July 12, 6:30 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, free (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Tom Young Septet, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Pentatonix, July 12, 8 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$129.50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

GETTING OUT

Salt Lake Gaming Con, July 6, noon-midnight; July 7, 10 a.m.-midnight, Mountain American Credit Union Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $20-$85 (saltlakegamingcon.com)

Utah 1033 Ride and Benefit Concert, July 8, 1 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $20-$25 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

2018 USA Taekwondo National Championships, through July 9, times vary, Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, $19 for adults, $13 for children ages 6-17, free for children under age 6, tickets available to purchase inside convention center (usa-taekwondo.us)

Cedar City Arts Council Summer Social, July 10, 7 p.m., Frontier Homestead Museum, 635 N. Main, Cedar City, free (facebook.com/cedarcityarts)

“Uncovering the Separation between Islam, Culture and Politics,” July 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Living Planet Days at Valley Fair Mall, July 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, West Valley City, free (thelivingplanet.com)

“Connections and Communications: LaVonne Wells-Sandberg,” July 12, 7 p.m., Golden Braid Books, 151 S. 500 East, (801-322-1162 or goldenbraidbooks.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Amazing Grace: The Musical,” Utah Festival Opera, July 7-Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Secret Garden,” Utah Festival Opera, July 7-Aug. 4, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Into the Woods,” Utah Festival Opera, July 6-Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Big River,” July 6-21, dates and times vary, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $12-$16 for adults, $10-$14 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Million Dollar Quartet,” July 6-Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$59 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Who’s Tommy,” July 6-29, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$60 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“My Son Pinocchio,” July 7-Sept. 8, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for children in grades K-12, children under three years old not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Phantom of the Opera,” July 11-22, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, call for availability and price (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“All Shook Up,” July 12-23, dates and times vary, Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students with ID (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“An Iliad,” July 12-Oct. 9, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains intense scenes and descriptions of warfare and inhumanity, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Seussical Jr.,” through July 14, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Crazy for You,” through July 14, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors, students and children (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Doctor U,” through July 21, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 21, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, seniors and military, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” through Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $16-$79 for general, $8-$39 for ages 3-19 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“The Barber of Seville,” Utah Festival Opera, through Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Annie,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Big River,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40-$44 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” through Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“The Foreigner,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Airport,” July 9, dusk, Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (thegallivancenter.com)

“Attack on Titan,” July 10-11, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.50-$9.50 (cinemark.com)

“Beauty and the Beast,” July 6, dusk, Oquirrh Shadows Park, 10300 S. 4000 West, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

“Black Panther,” July 11, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

“Coco,” July 11, 2 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

“Dark Money,” July 11, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Despicable Me 3,” July 9, dusk, Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville, free (springville.org); and Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” July 11, 1 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Dreamer,” July 7, noon, Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Early Man,” July 9, 6:30 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

“Ferdinand,” July 6, dusk, Waterfall Amphitheatre in Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for Thanksgiving Point members (thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Ghostbusters,” July 6, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“The Greatest Showman,” July 6, dusk, Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (wvc-ut.gov)

“Hook,” July 9, dusk, Forbush Park, 100 S. Main, Farmington, free (farmington.utah.gov)

“The Iron Giant,” July 6, dusk, Fairmont Park, 900 E. 2361 South, free (slcgov.com)

“Jumanji,” July 9, 7:30 p.m., Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (ogdencity.com)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” July 6, dusk, Scott Ave. Park, 3475 S. 800 East, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“The Lego Batman Movie,” July 10, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“The Lego Ninjago Movie,” July 9-12, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org); July 10, 1 p.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org); and July 10-19, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Man on Wire,” July 6, dusk, City Park, 1354 Park Ave., Park City, free (sundance.org)

“The Man Who Invented Christmas,” July 9-12, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Midnight Special,” July 6, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (oremlibrary.org)

“The Nut Job 2,” July 6-12, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Outsiders,” July 6, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, free (snowbird.com)

“Paddington 2,” July 11, dusk, Fisher Park, 920 S. 1000 East, Clearfield, free (clearfieldcity.org)

“Peter Rabbit,” July 7, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com); and July 9, dusk, Hogan Park, 720 W. 1500 South, Woods Cross, free (www.woodscross.com)

“The Poseidon Adventure,” July 9, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (oremlibrary.org)

“The Sandlot,” July 10, 7 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” July 11, dusk, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State St., Orem, $4 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (scera.org)

“Step,” July 11, dusk, Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, free (redbuttegarden.org)

“Wonder,” July 12, dusk, Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road, Draper, free (draper.ut.us)

“The Workers Cup,” July 10, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Kit Allowitz, author of “Don’t Pull the Chicken Switch,” July 7, 6:30 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip with authors Matt Kirby, Stephen Savage and Tracey West, July 6, 2 p.m.; authors Jared Garrett and Nico Sin, July 10, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Mark A. Doherty, author of “Walking Natural Pathways,” July 12, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Go Play Outside,” by Nick Short, opening reception July 7, 3 p.m.; on display July 2-Aug. 25 (801-594-8651)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Under the Sea,” by Eliza Lozoya; on display July 6-Aug. 10 (801-594-8680)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Logan Riverside: The Restoration,” by Russ Fjeldsted; on display July 8-Sept. 30 (435-752-0211)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Across the Universe Divide,” by James Surls; on display July 7-Sept. 29; and “Othello in Black and White” volumes; on display July 7-Oct. 13 (435-586-5432)

Writ and Vision, 274 W. Center, Provo, "In the High Noon of the Heavenly Garden," by Samuel Evensen, opening reception July 6, 6 p.m.; on display July 6-27 (801-647-7393)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Small,” by Laura Sharp Wilson, through July 6 (801-245-7270)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by JT Harwood, through July (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Betta Inman, through July 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill; and Minoyki China art by Sel Heidel 777, through Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Motorcycles and Landscapes in 35mm,” by N.M. Dubon, through July 11 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Tamia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Virginia Catherall, Vanessa Romo and Wren Ross, through Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Ancient Nights,” by Marc Toso, through July 10; and “The Veil,” by Rylee Mecham, through July 13 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Connections with Dirt,” by Andy Joy Chase, through July 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through July 28 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Peaks and Valleys: Around the Wasatch Front,” by Trish Melander, through July 20 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Adrift,” by J. Vehar-Evanoff, through July 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Meri DeCaria, Heidi Moller Somsen, John Wood and Kathleen Peterson, through July 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “The Living Landscape,” by members of Utah Watercolor Society, through July 15 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Our Sacred Landscape,” by Karen Kurka Jensen, Cara Schwindt and Jodi Steen, through July 6 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20; “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10; “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17; and “Movement, Balance and Refracted Light,” by Lauren Woodward, through Aug. 18 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Fuhst/Floating World,” by Grant Fuhst and Nick Pedersen, through July 29 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “M.A.D.,” by Alison Neville, through July 28; “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, through Oct. 20; and “Working Hard To Be Useless,” by various artists, on display through Dec. 29 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by George M. Kehew; on display through July 30 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, Handcart Days Art and Craft, by various artists, through July 20 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Opus,” by Teresa Kalnoskas, through July 24 (435-649-7855)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Historias de Ayer y Hoy,” by local artists, through July 8 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 94th Annual Spring Salon, through July 7; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, UVU, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “A Decade of Art,” by Janell James, through July 14 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Figure Drawing 101,” July 7, 1-5 p.m., $100; and “Glass Fusion,” July 7, 10 a.m.-noon, $60 (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

“Strike a Chord: Indian Bell Anklets,” July 12, 1 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Zoo Just For You: Zoo Detectives,” July 6, 9 a.m.-noon, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $30, for children ages 6-11 with special needs, adult must accompany each paying child (801-584-4563 or hoglezoo.org)

Red, White and Blue Food, July 6, 11 a.m. and noon, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, included with admission, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Arts in the Park,” July 6, noon -1 p.m., 4th Street Park, 275 4th St., Ogden, free; July 9-12, noon-1 p.m., West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden, free, lunch provided to those ages 18 and younger (weber.edu/artsintheparks)

“Science in the Parks,” July 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Mt. Ogden Park, 3144 Taylor Ave., Ogden, free; July 9-12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4th Street Park, 275 4th St., Ogden, free, lunch provided to those ages 18 and younger (scienceintheparks.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art’s Art Truck, July 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, included with admission, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Play-Well TEKnologies Lego Workshop, July 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, included with admission, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“The Space Adventure” puppet show, July 7, 11:30 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, included with admission, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Punch-and-Judy show, July 7, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Art Exploration Camp: “Get into Gear-Inventions and Contraptions,” July 9-12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $65, for children ages 5-15 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Family Summer Camp, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday through July 22, noon-3 p.m., select Bass Pro Shops, free (basspro.com)

Zoo Family Night, Mondays through July 30, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $5 off regular prices of $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, balloon cars craft, July 6, 11 a.m.; and games for teens, July 7, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Music Together, July 6, 1:30 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, resin-mold magnets craft for teens, July 6, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Scales and Tails Utah, July 7, 11 a.m.; read with a dog, July 7, 1 p.m.; and “Scientific Saturdays: Rockin’ Rubens’ Tube” for teens, July 7, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., SLC Ballet dance workshop and performance, July 7, 11 a.m.; and “STEAM Makerspace: Wind and Weather,” July 7, 1 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, DazzleDogzz, July 7, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, Tracy Aviary, July 7, 11 a.m. (801-594-8640)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, “Boredom Busters Crafternoon” for teens and adults, July 7, 11:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, DazzleDogzz, July 7, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, July 7, 3 p.m.; and “The Space Adventure” puppet show, July 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, Wild Wonders, July 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, will host auditions for “Littl’ Red and the Red Ryders” on July 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. Fourteen parts will be cast, including seven men ages 18-40, four women ages 16-40, two girls ages 14-18 and one boy age 12-16. The original musical will be performed Sept. 6-7 at Brigham City’s Peach Days. For more information, call 435-730-2065 or 435-723-0740.

Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, will host auditions for “Beauty and the Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Him” and “How the Grouch Stole Christmas” on July 10 from 5:30-9 p.m. Those interested in auditioning can call for an audition time, but auditions are open call and auditioners will be seen in order of arrival, according to a news release. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Auditioners should prepare 32 bars of two contrasting songs, a short comedic monologue and a short story or series of jokes or amusing anecdotes. Auditioners should bring their own sheet music as no recorded music is allowed. An accompanist will be provided. Males and females ages 18 and older must be able to perform comedy and be strong singers. Dance experience is preferred. “Beauty and the Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Him” will run Aug. 23-Nov. 3. “How the Grouch Stole Christmas” will run Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2019. For more information, visit desertstar.biz.

Sandy Arts Guild will host auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” on July 9 and 12, 7-9 p.m. at the Sandy Parks and Rec Building, 440 E. 8680 South, Sandy. Auditioners ages 16 and older are invited to prepare 16 bars of music similar to the style of the show. Participants should bring music that is properly marked with starting and ending points. An accompanist will be available. Callbacks will be by invitation on July 14, when a dance audition will be held. The show will run Oct. 5-20. Visit sandy.utah.gov for the audition form, character description and to sign up for an audition time.

Alamexo Cantina, 1059 E. 900 South, recently announced new hours. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday, 3-10 p.m. and Sundays, 3-9 p.m. The new “Cantina Happy Hour” menu of $4 botanas will include huarache plantanos, quesadilla con queso y hongos, jalapeno rellenos and taquitos de pollo. A dinner menu will also be offered. For more information, contact 801-658-5859 or alamexo.com/cantina.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. Beginning this month, the restaurant will offer specials as they lead up to the Oct. 13 anniversary. Every Monday in July, desserts will be available for 20 cents, according to a news release. Special quarterly menu additions will also be available. For more information visit texasdebrazil.com or call 385-232-8070.

Utah Community Action will offer free meals to families to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected]

Email: [email protected]