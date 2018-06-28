Click here for a list of Fourth of July events in Utah.

MUSIC/DANCE

23rd Army Band, June 29, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Bluegrassroots Festival, June 29, 7 p.m., Mount Timpanogos High School, 1450 N. 200 East, Orem, $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-11, students and seniors, free for children under age 6 (bluegrassroots.net)

Rocky Mountain Express, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Night Ranger, June 29, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $25-$40 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

“A Tribute to John Denver” with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon, June 29-30, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$45 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Vans Warped Tour ‘18, June 30, 11 a.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $45-$50 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

The 4 Hims, June 30, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Rachel Potter, June 30, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $37-$94, $15 for youths with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Drapher Philharmonic and Choral Society, June 30, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $10-$20 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Night Ranger, June 30, 8 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $29-$49 (davisarts.org)

Flint and Steel, July 2, 7 p.m., Canyon Rim Park Amphitheater, 3100 S. 2900 East, Millcreek, free (801-706-3344 or millcreekartscouncil.weebly.com)

Halau Hula ‘O Kahealani and Rumba Libre Band, July 2, 7 p.m., Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 900 S. 600 East, free (heritage.utah.gov)

Utah Symphony with Time for Three, July 2, 8:30 p.m, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20-$55 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Merchant Family, July 3, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Phoenix Jazz and Swing Band, July 3, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Utah Symphony, July 3, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Wreckless Eric, July 3, 9 p.m., Sound and Vision, 3444 S. Main, $25, private party (facebook.com/soundandvisionvinyl)

Crescent Super Band, July 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

GETTING OUT

Self Defense and Active Shooter Course, June 29, 2 p.m., Zermatt Resort, 784 W. Resort Drive, Midway, $30 (tigerlight.net)

“Black, White and Mormon II: A Conference on Race in the LDS Church Since the 1978 Revelation,” June 29, 7 p.m.; June 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (thc.utah.edu)

TEDx Ogden, June 29, 7-10 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $40 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Cirque Italia, June 29-July 1, times vary, Utah State Fairgrounds, 155 N. 1000 West, $10-$40 (cirqueitalia.com)

Heber Half Marathon: Run For Autism, June 30, 6 a.m.-1 p.m, 1600 E. 980 South, $18-$80 (heberhalf.com)

Weber Pathways TrailFest and Expo, June 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Centennial Trail and Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, free (weberpathways.org/trailfest2018)

RDT’s “Dance All Day,” June 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Bluegrassroots Festival workshops, June 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mount Timpanogos Park, Highway 189, Orem, free (bluegrassroots.net)

“The Jimi Hendrix Glow Yoga Experience,” June 30, 5 and 8 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Foreigner,” June 29-Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains slight amount of mild language and deals with racial prejudice, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Henry VI Part One,” June 29-Sept. 6, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some violence, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Big River,” June 30-Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75, contains the “n-word,” consistent with the times and themes, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Merchant of Venice,” June 30-Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some innuendo and puns, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Cries of Freedom,” July 2-3, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; July 4, 1 and 4 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, free (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“The Barber of Seville,” Utah Festival Opera, July 5-Aug. 3, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $16-$79 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Camelot,” June 29-30, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 12 and younger, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

Creekside Theatre Fest, June 29-30, 6 and 8 p.m., Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah County, $15 for adults, $11 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Tarzan,” June 29-30, 7 p.m.; June 30, 2 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $7-$12 for seniors, students and military, $7-$10 for children ages 12 and younger (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“The Three Musketeers,” June 29-30, 7:30 p.m.; June 30, 2 p.m., Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork, $13 for adults, $11 for veterans, seniors and students (801-205-7759 or cobbcotheaterproductions.com)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” June 29-30, 7 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Who’s Tommy,” June 29-30, 7:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for children, students and seniors, contains strong language and difficult themes, according to theziegfeldtheater.com (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Seussical Jr.,” through July 14, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $12, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Crazy for You,” through July 14, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors, students and children (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Doctor U,” through July 21, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 21, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, seniors and military, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” through Aug. 1, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $16-$79 for general, $8-$39 for ages 3-19 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Annie,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Newsies,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Othello,” through Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

COMEDY

Kevin Hart, June 30, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $32-$122 plus, contains mature content, according to ticketmaster.com (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"Beauty and the Beast," July 4, dusk, Veterans Memorial Park, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, free (facebook.com/westjordanevents)

“Despicable Me 3,” June 29, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org) and Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine St., Tooele, free (tooelecity.org); July 3, dusk, Fisher Park, 920 S. 1000 East, Clearfield, free (facebook.com/clearfieldcity); and June 29-July 5, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (meagaplextheatres.com)

“Ferdinand,” June 30, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“The Great Dictator,” June 29, 6:30 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or slcpl.org)

"The Greatest Showman," June 29, dusk, Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper, free (facebook.com/suncrestoa)

The Greatest Women Directors 2018 Films, through July 3, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” June 29, dusk, Riverside Park, 739 N. 1400 West, free (slcgov.com)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” June 29, dusk, KOPFC’s Park Pavilion, 5624 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns, free (kopfc.com); and July 3, dusk, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

“The Karate Kid,” June 29, dusk, South Ogden Friendship Park, 692 E. 5500 South, Ogden, free (southogdendays.com)

“Leap!” July 3, dusk, Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” June 29, 7 p.m., photos with Ariel and Prince Eric, 6:15 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“The Lorax,” July 3, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

"Man on Wire," July 6, dusk, City Park, 1354 Park Ave., Park City, free (sundance.org)

“Matilda,” June 29, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, Snowbird, free (snowbird.com)

“A Monster Calls,” July 2-5, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“My All-American,” June 30, dusk, Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Washington County, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“The Nut Job 2,” July 2-12, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Paddington 2,” June 29, dusk Evergreen Park, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“Peter Rabbit,” July 2, dusk, Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville, free (springville.org); and July 2-5, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Pursuit of Happyness,” June 30, noon, Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“The Sandlot,” June 30, 8:30 p.m., Center Street Ballpark, 250 E. Center, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events); and July 2, 7:30 p.m., Lorrin Farr Park, 769 Canyon Road, Ogden, free (ogdencity.com)

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” June 29, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (oremlibrary.org)

“Space Jam,” June 29, dusk, Mill Hollow Park, 2900 E. 6800 South, Cottonwood Heights, free (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov); and Bell Canyon Park, 11400 S. 1700 East, Sandy, free (sandy.utah.gov)

“Stars and Stripes Forever,” June 29, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Wonder Woman,” June 30, dusk, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, free (slcgov.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, West Bountiful, Tom Walker, author of “Walker: Put a Sock In It,” June 29, 4 p.m. (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Johnny Worthen, author of “The Hunger: A Collection of Utah Horror,” June 30, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Maximilian Werner, author of “The Bone Pile,” June 29, 6:30 p.m.; and Nora Wall, author of “The Dominion,” June 30, 2 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Kristen Chandler, author of “Thief of Happy Endings,” June 29, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

ART CLASSES

Topaz Museum, 55 W. Main, Delta, “Community Meetup: Topaz Museum,” June 30, 1 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “A-I-R Workshop: Diorama Build” with Alison Neville, June 30, 1 p.m., free, for ages 15 and older, space is limited, RSVP to [email protected] (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, gallery tour “Chiura Obata: An American Modern” and discussion with curator ShiPu Wang, June 30, 8 a.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Huber Grove, Wasatch State Park, 1500 Warm Springs Road, Midway, “UMFA in the Wild: Print Your Own Family Tree,” July 1, noon, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Studio Sampler,” Tuesdays, July 3-31, 6-9 p.m., $249 plus $26 for material (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Final Friday Art Walk, June 29, 5 p.m., participating locations in downtown Cedar City, free (cedarcityartscouncil.org)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by JT Harwood, through July (801-328-2231)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by George M., Kehew; on display July 1-30 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, Handcart Days Art and Crafts, by various artists, through July 20 (801-295-3618)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Shapes in Space: Mobiles,” by Matthew Linwood Hill and Minoyki China by Sel Heidel 777, opening reception July 4, 5 p.m.; on display July 5-Aug. 30 (801-594-8623)

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, “Opus,” by Teresa Kalnoskas, opening reception June 29, 5:30 p.m.; on display June 29-July 24 (435-649-7855)

Main Street Gallery, 825 Main, Park City, “Ode to the West,” by Rod Zullo, unveiling July 4, 10:45 a.m. (435-200-4445)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, paintings by Kathy Hodgeman’s watercolor students; on display July 2, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Movement, Balance and Refracted Light,’ by Lauren Woodward; on display July 5-Aug. 18 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Fuhst/Floating World,” by Grant Fuhst and Nick Pedersen; on display July 3-29 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “M.A.D.,” by Alison Neville, on display June 29-July 28; “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13; “SLUG Retrospective: 30 Years Under the Influence,” by various artists, on display June 29-Oct. 20; and “Working Hard To Be Useless,” by various artists, on display June 29-Dec. 29; opening reception June 29, 7 p.m. (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Small,” by Laura Sharp Wilson, through July 6 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Exploring My Artistic Side,” by Laleh Ghotbi, through July 5 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Minerva Teichert, through June 30 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Betta Inman, through July 14 (801-363-4088)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Motorcycles and Landscapes in 35mm,” by N.M. Dubon, through July 11 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Tamia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Virginia Catherall, Vanessa Romo and Wren Ross, through Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Ancient Nights,” by Marc Toso, through July 10; and “The Veil,” by Rylee Mecham, through July 13 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Connections with Dirt,” by Andy Joy Chase, through July 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through July 28 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Peaks and Valleys: Around the Wasatch Front,” by Trish Melander, through July 20 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Tom Shankweiler, through June 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Adrift,” by J. Vehar-Evanoff, through July 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Meri DeCaria, Heidi Moller Somsen, John Wood and Kathleen Peterson, through July 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “The Living Landscape,” by members of Utah Watercolor Society, through July 15 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Our Sacred Landscape,” by Karen Kurka Jensen, Cara Schwindt and Jodi Steen, through July 6 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20; “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10; and “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “In Her Own Image,” by local artists, through July 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; and “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Deann Rex-Free, through June 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Historias de Ayer y Hoy,” by local artists, through July 8 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Bob Wiser, through June 30 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Revolutionist for Modern Art in Utah,” by George Smith Dibble, through June 30 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 94th Annual Spring Salon, through July 7; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, UVU, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “A Decade of Art,” by Janell James, through July 14 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Science in the Parks,” June 29, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monroe Park, 850 30th St., Ogden, free, lunch provided to those ages 18 and younger (scienceintheparks.org)

World Connections Children’s Festival, June 30, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, free (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Family Summer Camp, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday through July 22, noon-3 p.m., select Bass Pro Shops, free (basspro.com)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, stained glass craft, June 29, 3 p.m.; and Princess Fearless, June 30, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Name That Tune and Music” trivia for teens, June 29, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, Clark Planetarium for teens, June 29, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, firework salt painting craft for teens, June 29, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., Wild Wonders, June 30, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Rock the Chalk Walk,” June 30, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Salt Lake Community College will host auditions for “The Rocky Horror Show” on June 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Grand Theatre Facilities and Arts Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. According to a news release, participants should prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Headshots and resumes are encouraged. Auditioners should download, complete and print the audition form online and bring to the audition. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 801-957-3322. Parking will be available at the southeast parking lot off 1700 South, and participants should enter through the north entrance of the building. Callbacks will be July 2, and rehearsals will begin Aug. 25. The show will run Oct. 4-27. For more information, visit grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions.

The Food Truck Face-Off for Charity will be June 30, 4-9 p.m. at Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South. More than 30 local food trucks and carts will participate in the event, according to a news release. Tickets purchased to buy food at the event will also support Fourth Street Clinic, Utah Community Action, Volunteers of America, Utah and YMCA Utah. The event will include live music and a movie in the park. Participants can pre-order $5 food tickets at foodtruckfaceoffslc.org or at the event for $6. The tickets can then be redeemed at food trucks during the event. Menu items will be priced at one, two or three tickets, with most meals going for two tickets. Tickets sold will raise money for the participating nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit group that sells the most tickets will win a cash prize provided by event sponsors. The food truck that collects the most tickets will be named the 2018 Food Truck Face Off champion. For more information, visit foodtruckfaceoffslc.org.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting artist proposals for an exhibition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, according to a news release. Proposals for new work as well as existing works that relate to the topic will be accepted. Applications will be accepted through July 2. The Rio Gallery will facilitate the exhibition in 2019. For more information, including a full description and guidelines, visit heritage.utah.gov.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, will host auditions for “Littl’ Red and the Red Ryders,” on July 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. Fourteen parts will be cast, including 7 men ages 18-40, four women ages 16-40, two girls ages 14-18 and one boy age 12-16. The original musical will be performed Sept. 6-7 at Brigham City’s Peach Days. For more information, call 435-730-2065 or 435-723-0740.

Desert Star Playhouse, 4861 S. State, Murray, will host auditions for “Beauty and the Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Him,” and “How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” on July 10 from 5:30-9 p.m. Those interested in auditioning can call for an audition time, but auditions are open call and auditioners will be seen in order of arrival, according to a news release. Participants should bring a headshot and resume. Auditioners should prepare 32 bars of two contrasting songs, a short comedic monologue and a short story or series of jokes or amusing anecdotes. Auditioners should bring their own sheet music as no recorded music is allowed. An accompanist will be provided. Males and females ages 18 and older must be able to perform comedy and be strong singers. Dance experience is preferred. “Beauty and the Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Him” will run Aug. 23-Nov. 3. “How the Grouch Stole Christmas” will run Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2019. For more information, visit desertstar.biz.

Sandy Arts Guild will host auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” on July 9 and 12, 7-9 p.m. at the Sandy Parks and Rec Building, 440 E. 8680 South, Sandy. Auditioners ages 16 and older are invited to prepare 16 bars of music similar to the style of the show. Participants should bring music that is properly marked with starting and ending points. An accompanist will be available. Callbacks will be by invitation on July 14 where a dance audition will be held. The show will run Oct. 5-20. Visit sandy.utah.gov for the audition form, character description and to sign up for an audition time.

Utah Community Action will offer free meals to families to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

