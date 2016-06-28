In previous editions of these job roundups, we’ve featured jobs that paid $12 and $13 an hour. This time, we dug a little deeper and found 10 listings on KSL Jobs for full-time entry-level jobs that pay at least 15 bucks an hour. These positions don’t require a ton of experience or specialization; they are perfect for college students, new professionals or those simply looking for a fresh start. Many of these jobs also offer commissions and advancement opportunities.

Good luck in your job search and remember, the sky’s the limit!

If you are a local company and would like to be featured the next time we publish this article (which will be in late July or August), give us a shout at [email protected].

Delivery Driver

Diamond Event and Tent

Wage: $15/hour

Location: Salt Lake City

Description: Diamond Event and Tent drivers ensure on-time delivery, pickup and movement of equipment in a safe and efficient manner. Competitive compensation packages include hourly and overtime pay, 401k options with employer match, health, dental, vision, disability and life insurance as well as paid vacation.

Paratransit Bus Operator

UTA

Wage: $16/hr during training (5 weeks), $16.87/hour

Location: Salt Lake City

Description: The Paratransit Bus Operator will be responsible for safe operation of a passenger bus on a specialized route in accordance with UTA operating procedures, assuming responsibility for the safety of customers and equipment.

Bus Operator

UTA

Wage: $16/hr during training (5 weeks), $16.87/hour

Location: Salt Lake City

Description: You will be responsible for operating UTA passenger buses following UTA operating procedures, and assume responsibility for the safety of customers and equipment. You will perform standard pre-trip/post-trip vehicle inspections, then communicate information to the dispatch center, customers, supervisors and others as needed.

Sales Development Representative

Woomply

Wage: $15/hour + commissions

Location: Lehi

Description: As a sales development representative, you will be responsible for making outbound calls to generate interest in the Womply Boost product. Other responsibilities include: calling leads and setting appointments, effectively gaining trust and capturing the attention of small business owners, and setting 10-plus appointments a day.

Inventory Specialist

Tri City Nursery South

Wage: $15-16/hour DOE

Location: Pleasant Grove

Description: The inventory specialist is responsible for receiving outside vendor orders, production orders, third-party orders and vendor order returns. The Inventory Specialist needs to be able to respond quickly to internal needs from the team as it pertains directly to our customers’ needs. This position will also work closely with the sales, nursery and accounting departments.

Warehouse/Customer Service

East Penn Mfg

Wage: $16.90/hour

Location: Salt Lake City

Description: Responsibilities of this position include:

Organizing deliveries

Answering phones

Maintaining, ordering and organizing labels.

Warehouse duties to include customer will-calls and pulling orders, as well as quality control.

Registrar/Assessment Director/ Data Governance

Merit College Preparatory Academy

Wage: $15–20/hour DOE

Location: Springville

Description: Responsibilities include:

Communicating with internal teams regarding project requests

Collaborating with School Counselors in a timely manner

Prioritizing project requests

Obtaining, recording and processing students immunizations

Creating, adding and process student transcripts

Overseeing all student, data privacy and registration systems

Sales Consultant

Business Promotion

Wage: $40,000/year

Location: American Fork

Description: Our sales associates have access to a database of thousands of new prospective clients. When you speak to these potential clients, you will describe our excellent services and convey the value of working with our industry-leading company. This is a full-time position with an amazing base pay and comprehensive benefits.

Assistant Meat Manager

Harmons

Wage: $17.86–20.30/hour DOE

Location: American Fork

Description: Responsibilities include:

Ensuring the quality and freshness of all products and services the meat department provides

Maintaining the appropriate product assortment and inventory levels for the meat department

Confirming pricing accuracy and signage for all products

Paying particular attention to ad items.

Insurance Sales Agent

Clearlink

Note that the base pay plus minimum commission for this job only results in a $14.50/hour wage. However, we are confident you’ll earn enough extra commissions to get to $15/hour.

Wage: $12.50/hour base salary + $2/hour minimum commission

Location: Orem

Description: The ideal candidate will be:

Able to use sales skills to consistently meet and exceed sales quotas

Looking for a long-term rewarding sales career

Have excellent phone presentation and communication skills

Capable of maintaining constant energy and enthusiasm on all calls

Love building and maintaining strong client relationships.

A few other options:

As a bonus, here are some other openings that are really close to the $15/hour mark or where you could potentially earn that wage depending on experience.

Order Fulfillment / Essendant

Salt Lake City

$14.50/hour

Driver / Le Bus

Salt Lake City

$14/hour

Customer Service Advocate / The Results Company

Provo

$13–16.50/hour DOE

Customer Service Dispatcher / McNeil’s Auto Care

Sandy

$14–19/hour DOE

Inbound Customer Service Agent / Young Living Essential Oils

American Fork

$12 (monthly promotions with pay ranging from $12.60–16/hour)

We hope this article was helpful. If you didn’t find any of the above jobs to be a good fit for you, browse over 6,000 listings on KSL Jobs here. Also stay tuned for the next edition of this series, which we’ll publish in late July or August.