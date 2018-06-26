SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 26.

Rudy Gobert wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Nothing could stop Rudy Gobert from defending the paint this year.

And the NBA took note. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took home that Defensive Player of the Year award Monday night at the NBA Award show, according to the Deseret News.

“First of all, it’s a great honor for me to be here tonight,” Gobert told the crowd.“Having all these great people all around me, great players.

“If I would’ve thought 15 years ago that I would’ve been here today, I probably wouldn’t believe it,” he added.

New Layton bridge will help a lot

The new Midtown Cross Bridge over I-15 in Layton opened Monday.

According to the Deseret News, the two-lane bridge will look to ease congestion in the area near Layton Hills Mall.

The bridge also includes bike lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk.

The project cost $25 million to build.

Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras said the project looks to bring the community "together in a way we have not been able to do before."

Operation Rio Grande a success story, say leaders

Leaders who helped put together Operation Rio Grande admitted over the weekend that the project was a success, the Deseret News reported.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes all spoke at a panel at the Abravanel Hall Monday, talking about how the operation was a success for Utah.

Operation Rio Grande launched almost a year ago. The operation is meant to reduce drug dealing and crime in the area outside the Road Home.

"It hasn't been perfect, but a lot of people's lives have been changed," McAdams said at the panel discussion.

What’s next for Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the presidency of Turkey over the weekend, giving him new expanded executive powers previously unseen in the nation, according to The Associated Press.

But, Erdogan’s ruling party in parliament slipped, making way for a small nationalist party to creep in.

Critics worry about Erdogan’s rule, saying it will lead to the president acting alone when making decisions.

It could also lead to “putting someone with increasingly autocratic and intolerant tendencies at the helm of a strategically significant NATO country,” the AP reported.

