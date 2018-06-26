SALT LAKE CITY — The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that President Donald Trump's travel ban, decried by many as an attack on Muslims, is constitutional.

"The proclamation is squarely within the scope of presidential authority," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented, highlighting what they called problematic, anti-religious bias.

"The United States of America is a nation built upon the promise of religious liberty. Our founders honored that core promise by embedding the principle of religious neutrality in the First Amendment. The court's decision today fails to safeguard that fundamental principle," Sotomayor wrote in her dissent, which was joined by Ginsburg.

In Trump v. Hawaii, justices considered whether President Donald Trump's Sept. 24, 2017, proclamation that banned certain travelers from eight countries, was impermissibly broad. They debated when the Supreme Court can interfere with the president's efforts to protect national security and whether, in light of Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric in the past, the policy discriminated against the Muslim community, therefore violating the First Amendment.

During oral arguments on April 25, the justices disagreed on how to treat the president's tweets and campaign statements about Islam. The court's more conservative members rejected the characterization of the travel policy as a Muslim ban, while liberal justices said it was fair to worry about what Trump had said in social media and at campaign rallies.

"If you look at what was done, it does not look at all like a Muslim ban," said Justice Samuel Alito, noting the policy affects only around 8 percent of the world's Muslims.

"The question is not really what (Trump's) heart of hearts is. The question is what are reasonable observers to think," Justice Elena Kagan said.

Many faith groups have spoken out against the ban, claiming that the policy contradicts America's efforts to promote religious freedom around the world, as the Deseret News reported in April.

"I think religious groups who (filed) briefs in opposition to the Trump administration proclamation feel very strongly about the command of equal religious liberty for all," said Melissa Rogers, a nonresident senior scholar with the Brookings Institution and former director of faith-based and community initiatives for the Obama administration, at the time.

The contested policy in Trump v. Hawaii was the Trump administration's third attempt at limiting travel from certain countries. The first and second travel bans, released in January and March 2017, respectively, were blocked by multiple federal judges.