SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns will have one final chance today to decide who moves on to the November ballot for three seats in Congress, including the high-profile chair being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Polling locations in the state's primary election will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. throughout the state. To find out where to vote, visit vote.utah.gov.

Voter participation was higher than usual in most counties during early mail-in voting, officials said. They credit the GOP primary battle between former presidential candidate Mitt Romney and state Rep. Mike Kennedy for the U.S. Senate with fueling voter turnout.

Romney's notoriety, as well as his criticism of President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential primary, has brought national attention to the Utah Republican primaries.

There are two other federal races:

• Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and former state lawmaker Chris Herrod are vying for the U.S. Representative for 3rd District ballot in a rematch of last year's primary.

• Democrats Lee Castillo and Kurt Weiland are battling in the 1st Congressional District for the right to face Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, who has represented that district since 2003.

Candidates for 12 Utah House seats and five Senate seats will also be decided as well as school board and other local races.

Although it's too late to change party affiliation, unaffiliated voters can choose to affiliate and vote in the Republican primary at the polls. Democrat primaries are open to all voters.

Additionally, a new law passed in April allows 17-year-old Utahns to vote in the primary if they turn 18 on or before Nov. 6, the date of the general election.

And if you forgot to mail in your ballot by Monday's deadline, you can still drop it off at a polling center.

This story will be updated throughout the day.