It's that time of year when the Castle Valley Pageant will once more open its gates and allow spectators into the world and lives of the early Latter-day Saints who settled in Castle Dale, Utah, in the 1800s.

The elaborate historical drama, which started in 1978 by Montell Seeley, will not only leave audience members inspired but also with more knowledge about the practical elements the settlers needed to survive and thrive.

The pageant is Aug. 2-4, 7-11 p.m. For more information, visit Castle Valley Pageant's Facebook page.

Below are just a few reasons to attend:

1. It's free

You don't have to pay a dime to watch this pageant, so bring your friends, family, neighbors, co-workers because they won't have to pay either.

2. Come as you please

No ticket or reservation is required. Those, along with the "free" status, are reasons enough to come. Mark it on your summer calendar and look forward to spending some quality time outside of your house.

3. It's outdoors

Breathe in the fresh air and soak in the experience of watching the pioneers' lives portrayed in a beautiful outdoor setting. Mountains that reach high into the sunset, the smell of soft dirt and horses, and the sagebrush will make the experience seem even more real.

4. Learn about their way of life

"The pageant...features a pioneer village exhibit that showcases the skills necessary to survive in a pioneer settlement," according to lds.org. Not only will audience members get to watch the dramatic presentation, they will also get hands-on instruction by pioneer-clad actors in the art of blacksmithing, weaving, spinning and much more.

5. Celebrate your heritage

We all have ancestors. Even if your ancestors are from Ireland or North Carolina (or nowhere else even near Utah), watching this pageant will bring new life and meaning to those who came before you. They'll come alive and provide heart-warming insights, love, and understanding and you'll feel the pull and new respect toward those who settled where you now live. And that's definitely something to celebrate.