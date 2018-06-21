MUSIC/DANCE

Buzzard Whiskey, June 22, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Alison Akin Clark and Company, June 22, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition, June 22-23, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $30 for general, $15 for students (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Kid ‘N Play, Young MC, Rob Base and All 4 One, June 22, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $40-$63 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, June 22, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$65 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Yardbirds, June 22-23, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $39-$65 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Break the Silence” charity concert, June 23, 6 p.m., Lone Peak High School, north fields, 10189 N. 4800 West, Highland, $10 (breakthesilenceutah.com)

Scotty Haze, June 23, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

Ensign Piano Quartet, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Home Free, June 23, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $18-$35 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Jenny Oaks Baker, Lexi Walker and Nathan Pacheco, June 23, 8 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $25-$55 (davisarts.org)

Timmy the Teeth, June 23, 8 p.m., Second Dam, Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students and seniors, free for children ages 12 and younger (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Utah Premier Brass, June 24, 7 p.m., North Park, 500 N. 500 West, Provo, free (upb.org)

Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 26, 7 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, $35-$44 (weberstatetickets.com)

Joshua Creek, June 26, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Timpanogos Big Band, June 26, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Milk Carton Kids, June 26, 8 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., $30 (eventbrite.com)

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 27, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (thegallivancenter.com)

“Disney in Concert — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” June 27-28, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $30-$60 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

American West Symphony and Chorus of Sandy, June 27, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, free (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Kenny Chesney, June 28, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $35-$125 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Mariachi de Mi Tierra with Ballet Folklorico de las Americas, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“A Tribute to John Denver” with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon, June 28-30, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$45 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Summerdance 2018,” through June 29, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$700 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

GETTING OUT

“Ruth” unveiling, June 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, free (thanksgivingpoint.org)

Utah Arts Festival, June 22-24, noon-11 p.m., Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, $8 for seniors and military (801-322-2428 or uaf.org)

Utah Valley Parade of Homes, June 22-23, noon-9 p.m., locations vary, $15 (801-225-8893 or uvparade.com)

Bonanza Campout, June 22-24, times vary, Rivers Edge, 7000 Old Highway 40, Heber City, $75-$195 (bonanzacampout.com)

Fyrecon, June 22-23, times vary, Weber State University Davis Campus, 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton, $5-$50 (fyrecon.com)

Hyundai Archery World Cup, June 22-24, times vary, Easton Archery Center, 575 John Glenn Road, $10 (archeryworldcupsaltlake.org)

Chalk Toss and Fun Run, June 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Limitless Supercar Shoot-Out and Car Show, June 23, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Cory Wride Memorial Park, 5806 Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain, free-$25 (luxeautospa.com/limitless)

Gratitude Fest, June 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Electric Park, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, free-$33 (granogi.com)

World Refugee Day Festival, June 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fairmont Park, 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive, free (refugee.utah.gov)

WWE Live, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $20-$105 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Immigration Heritage Celebration, June 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., McCarthey Plaza by Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, free (iamanimmigrant.com)

Cirque Italia, through July 1, dates and times vary, Utah State Fairgrounds, 155 N. 1000 West, $10-$40 (cirqueitalia.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug.18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” June 23-Aug. 1, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $16-$79 for general, $8-$39 for ages 3-19 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

“Newsies,” June 25-Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” June 28-Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains some bawdy humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Othello,” June 28-Oct. 13, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some violence, adult language and bawdy dialogue, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Shrek the Musical,” June 22-23, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $10-$16 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Tuck Everlasting," June 22-23, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Camelot,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 12 and younger, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

Creekside Theatre Fest, through June 30, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah County, $15 for adults, $11 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Tarzan,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $7-$12 for seniors, students and military, $7-$10 for children ages 12 and younger (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“The Three Musketeers,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork, $13 for adults, $11 for veterans, seniors and students (801-205-7759 or cobbcotheaterproductions.com)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” through June 30, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Who’s Tommy,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for children, students and seniors, contains strong language and difficult themes, according to theziegfeldtheater.com (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Crazy for You,” through July 14, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors, students and children (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Doctor U,” through July 21, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 21, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, seniors and military, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Annie,” through Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Ron White with Rocky LaPorte, June 23, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $27.50-$90, mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Anastasia,” June 22, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Back to the Future,” June 22, 7 p.m., The Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (davisarts.org)

“Bandstand,” June 25 and 28, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“Beuys,” June 27, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Dr., University of Utah, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Black Panther,” June 22, dusk, Hatch Family Chocolates, 376 8th Ave., free (hatchfamilychocolates.com); and June 25, dusk, Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County, free (snowbasin.com)

“Brigsby Bear,” June 28, dusk, Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, free (redbuttegarden.org)

“The Crucifixion,” June 28, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free, for adults only (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

“Despicable Me 3,” June 22, dusk, Falcon Park, 9200 S. 1700 East, Sandy, free (sandy.utah.gov); and June 25-28, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Emoji Movie,” June 22, dusk, Pioneer Park, 150 S. 500 East, Lindon, Utah County, free (lindoncity.org)

“Ferdinand,” June 22, dusk, Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville, free (centervilleut.net); June 23, 8 p.m., Trailside Park, 5715 Trailside Drive, Park City, free (basinrecreation.org); and June 26, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“The Greatest Showman,” June 25, dusk, Rock Canyon Park, 2620 N. 1200 East, Provo, free (provo.org)

The Greatest Women Directors 2018 Films, through July 3, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Hidden Figures,” June 25, 7:30 p.m., Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (ogdencity.com)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," June 28, dusk, Valley Regional Park, 5100 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (taylorsvilleut.gov); and June 27, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South (slcpl.org)

“The Lego Batman Movie,” June 22, dusk, Butterfield Park, 6212 W. Butterfield Parkway, Herriman, free (herriman.org); and June 25, dusk, Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville, free (springville.org)

“The Lego Ninjago Movie,” June 22, dusk, Peteetneet Amphitheater, 10 S. 600 East, Payson, free (paysonsantaquinarea.com)

“Lilo & Stitch,” June 22, dusk, Reservoir Park, 42 S. University St., free (slcgov.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” June 25, dusk, Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St., Brigham City, free (boxelderchamber.com)

“Mulan,” June 22, dusk, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org)

“My Little Pony: The Movie,” June 22-28, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 per movie, $10 for movie pass (megaplextheatres.com)

“Newsies” singalong, June 22, 7 p.m., Herriman Library, 5380 W. Main, Herriman, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org/events)

“Out of My Head,” June 26, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Puss in Boots,” June 25, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (oremlibrary.org)

“Ratatouille,” June 27, 2 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

“Resilience,” June 26, 6:30 p.m., Herriman Library, 5380 W. Main, Herriman, free; and June 27, 6:30 p.m., Kaysville Library, 215 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville, free (trcutah.org)

“Rubin and Ed,” June 22-23, 11 p.m.; June 24, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Sing,” June 22, dusk, Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave., Vernal, free (uintahrecreation.org)

“Sister Act,” June 26, 7 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” June 22, 9 p.m., Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St., Murray, free (murray.utah.gov)

“Sunset Boulevard,” June 22, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (oremlibrary.org)

“Tarzan,” June 22, dusk, Big Cottonwood Park, 4300 S. 1300 East, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

“Teen Wolf,” June 22, dusk, Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, Snowbird, free (snowbird.com)

“Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall,” June 26, 7 p.m., UVU Fulton Library Auditorium, 800 W. University Parkway, Orem, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Wonder,” June 22, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org); and Heritage Park, 10800 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

“Wonder Woman,” June 25-28, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Beverly Hurwitz, author of “Park City Hiking Guide,” June 23, 2 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Gregory Crouch, author of “The Bonanza King: John MacKay and the Battle Over the Greatest Riches in the American West,” June 22, 7 p.m.; Jim DeFelice, author of “West Like Lightning: The Brief, Legendary Ride of the Pony Express,” June 26, 7 p.m.; and Michael N. Graham, author of “Boss Nova Odyssey,” June 28, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, J. Scott Savage, author of the “Farworld” series, June 26, 1:30 p.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Ann Edwards Cannon, author of “I’ll Tell You What,” June 26, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows, authors of “My Plain Jane,” June 26, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, poets of the Utah Arts Festival, June 22, 7 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Wearable Landscapes,” by Virginia Catherall, on display through Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists; on display June 27-Feb. 16, 2019 (801-489-2727)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, “Wild Path,” by Bob Wiser, artist reception June 22, 6 p.m.; on display through June 30 (801-298-0290)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “The Living Landscape,” by members of Utah Watercolor Society, opening reception June 23, 3 p.m.; on display June 22-July 15 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Process,” by Cordell Taylor, on display through Aug. 10 (801-524-8200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Exploring My Artistic Side,” by Laleh Ghotbi, through July 5 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Minerva Teichert, through June 30 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Betta Inman, through July 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, through June 28 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., art by Bryant Middle School students, through June 23 (801-594-8651)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Motorcycles and Landscapes in 35mm,” by N.M. Dubon, through July 11 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Tamia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Virginia Catherall, Vanessa Romo and Wren Ross, through Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Ancient Nights,” by Marc Toso, through July 10; and “The Veil,” by Rylee Mecham, through July 13 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Connections with Dirt,” by Andy Joy Chase, through July 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, through July 28 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Peaks and Valleys: Around the Wasatch Front,” by Trish Melander, through July 20 (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Tom Shankweiler, through June 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Adrift,” by J. Vehar-Evanoff, through July 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Meri DeCaria, Heidi Moller Somsen, John Wood and Kathleen Peterson, through July 13 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20; and “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “In Her Own Image,” by local artists, through July 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; and “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Deann Rex-Free, through June 30 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Oonju Chun, Charles Lassiter, John Mack, Leslie D. Pippen, Havoc Hendricks and Amy Fairchild, through June 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, through Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Historias de Ayer y Hoy,” by local artists, through July 8 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Bob Wiser, through June 30 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June 30 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Traveling Exhibit, through Aug. 20; and art by Park City Professional Artists’ Association, through Aug. 26 (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Revolutionist for Modern Art in Utah,” by George Smith Dibble, through June 30 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 94th Annual Spring Salon, through July 7; “Roots and Branches,” through Nov. 30; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021; (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, UVU, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “A Decade of Art,” by Janell James, through July 14 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, Chalk Toss Color Festival, June 23, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “A-I-R Workshop: Diorama Build” with Alison Neville, June 30, 1 p.m., free, for ages 15 and older, space is limited, RSVP to [email protected] (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Arts in the Parks,” through June 22, noon-1 p.m., Monroe Park, 850 30th St., Ogden; June 25-29, Mt. Ogden Park, 3144 Taylor Avenue, Ogden, free, lunch provided to those ages 18 and younger (weber.edu/artsintheparks)

“Science in the Parks,” through June 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lester Park, 663 24th St., Ogden; June 25-29, Monroe Park, 850 30th St., Ogden, free, lunch provided to those ages 18 and younger (scienceintheparks.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Who Eats Whom?” June 27, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Water Play exhibit grand opening, June 23, 10 a.m.-noon, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children age 2 and younger (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Harry Potter Academy, July 9-20, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, Jefferson Academy, 1425 S. Angel St., Kaysville, $255, for students in grades 3-7, register early (harrypotteracademy.com)

RAMP Summer Saturday, Saturdays through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, Cache County, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, CD Hovercraft and DIY Thumb Pianos for teens, June 22, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, “Robotic Explorers” for teens, June 22, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., a magic show with Craig Campbell, June 23, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., magic with Paul Brewer, June 23, 11 a.m. (801-594-8651)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, miniature horses, June 23, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “STEAM Makerspace: Ecosystems and Gardening” for teens, June 23, 1 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Creature Encounters, June 23, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, a free screening of “The Incredibles,” June 23, 3 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, an instrument petting zoo, June 23, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, will host an Indian cuisine cooking class with Purnima Gandhi on June 21, 6-8 p.m. Gandhi will introduce spices, flavors and instructions as participants help prepare and enjoy the meal. Space is limited and the cost is $55 for general and $44 for garden members. Additional classes will be offered in July and August. For more information, visit redbuttegarden.org/indian-cuisine.

Salt Lake Community College will host auditions for “The Rocky Horror Show” on June 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Grand Theatre Facilities and Arts Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. According to a news release, participants should prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Headshots and resumes are encouraged. Auditioners should download, complete and print the audition form online and bring to the audition. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 801-957-3322. Parking will be available at the southeast parking lot off 1700 South, and participants should enter through the north entrance of the building. Callbacks will be July 2, and rehearsals will begin Aug. 25. The show will run Oct. 4-27. For more information, visit grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu nightly in June from Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Cornmeal crusted pan fried chicken will be served through June 23. White bean green chili will be served June 25-30. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Campos Roastery and Kitchen, 228 S. Edison St., is now open in Salt Lake City. Campos Coffee, with flagship cafes throughout Australia, opened its first Utah cafe in Park City. The Salt Lake City location is open Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 pm. For more information, contact 801-953-1512 or us.camposcoffee.com.

Utah Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants are offering a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regular burrito, bowl, salad or tacos, according to a news release. On Mondays this month, from 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m. at any Utah Chipotle, diners can receive one free kid’s meal for children ages 10 and younger with the purchase of one full-priced adult entree item. The offer is valid on in-restaurant orders only. For more information, visit facebook.com/chipotle/videos. Visit chipotle.com for locations in Utah.

Utah Community Action will offer free meals to families to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting artist proposals for an exhibition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, according to a news release. Proposals for new work as well as existing works that relate to the topic will be accepted. Applications will be accepted through July 2. The Rio Gallery will facilitate the exhibition in 2019. For more information, including a full description and guidelines, visit heritage.utah.gov.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].

