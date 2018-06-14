MUSIC/DANCE

Assembly 6.0, June 15, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Philip Kuehn Orchestra with Jon Batiste, June 15, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“The Mikado,” June 15-16, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $9-$11 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Skid Row and Vixen, June 15, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $25-$55 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

“Something Really Big: Part II,” SB Dance, June 15-16, 8 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Stratford Street Big Band, June 15, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“A Father’s Love Letters” with Mike Hamill, June 15, 8 p.m., Draper City Amphitheater, 1020 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, free (draper.ut.us)

Zero Flux, June 15-17, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $17 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Utah Blues Festival, June 16, 11:30 a.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $42 (utahbluesfest.org)

Nate Robinson, June 16, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, Rich County, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

The Utah Baroque Ensemble, June 16, 7 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark’s, 231 E. 100 South, free (utahbaroque.org/)

BYU Idaho Teton Brass Quintet, June 16, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Ziggy Marley, June 16, 9 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $45-$65 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

“Summerdance 2018,” June 18-29, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$700 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Snow Canyon High School Jazz Band, June 19, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Belle and Sebastian, June 20, 7 p.m., Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $40 (801-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

The Unlikely Candidates with Brick + Mortar, June 20, 7 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $13-$15 (kilbycourt.com)

Make Music Utah Valley, June 21, 10 a.m., Bill Harris Music, 312 S. University Ave., Provo, free (makemusicday.org/utahvalley)

Salt City 7, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Yardbirds, June 21-23, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$65 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition, through June 23, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, and Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15 general admission through June 19; $30 general admission, June 22-23 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

Chalk Art Festival, June 15-17, times vary, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (utahfostercare.org/chalkartfestival)

Bee Fest, June 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wasatch Community Gardens, 622 W. 100 South, free (facebook.com/catalystmagazine)

Miss Utah Scholarship Pageant 2018, June 15-16, 7 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $32-$62 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Cirque Italia Water Circus, June 15-17, times vary, Provo Towne Centre, 1200 S. Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, $20-$40 for adults, $10-$35 for children ages 2-12 (941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com)

Asian Festival, June 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, free (utahasianfestival.com)

Family History Library 2018 Block Party, June 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Family History Library, 35 N. West Temple, free (familysearch.org)

Hyundai Archery World Cup, June 19-24, times vary, Easton Archery Center, 575 John Glenn Road, $10 (archeryworldcupsaltlake.org)

Utah Arts Festival, June 21-24, noon-11 p.m., Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, $8 for seniors and military (801-322-2428 or uaf.org)

Utah Valley Parade of Homes, through June 23, noon-9 p.m., excluding Sunday and Monday, locations vary, $15 (801-225-8893 or uvparade.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Cirque Italia, June 21-July 1, dates and times vary, Utah State Fairgrounds, 155 N. 1000 West, $10-$40 (cirqueitalia.com)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

“The Hive” exhibit, daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com/bees)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Annie,” June 15-Aug. 11, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Crazy for You,” June 15-July 14, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors, students and children (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Doctor U,” June 15-July 21, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“The Three Musketeers,” June 15-30, dates and times vary, Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork, $13 for adults, $11 for veterans, seniors and students; opening night, $5 (801-205-7759 or cobbcotheaterproductions.com)

“Jersey Boys,” June 15-17, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $50-$130 for June 15-16 shows; $40-$120 for June 17 shows, not recommended for children under 13 due to strong, profane language, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Who’s Tommy,” June 15-30, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for children, students and seniors, contains strong language and difficult themes, according to theziegfeldtheater.com (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

Creekside Theatre Fest, June 18-30, dates and times vary, Heritage Park Amphitheater, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, $15 for adults, $11 for children ages 4-11 and seniors (creeksidetheatrefest.org)

“Tarzan,” June 21-Aug. 31, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 11 and younger (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Anne of Green Gables,” June 15-16, 2 p.m.; June 15, 7 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $7-$13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Bye Bye Birdie," June 15-16, 7 p.m.; June 16, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” June 15-16, 7:30 p.m.; June 16, 2 p.m., Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

“Missed Connections,” Page-to-Stage Festival, June 15-16, 8 p.m.; June 16, 1 p.m., WTC at The Gateway, 124 S. 400 West, $15, contains adult language and themes according to wasatchtheatre.org (801-869-4600 or wasatchtheatre.org)

“Mary Poppins,” through June 22, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $5 (culturalcelebration.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through June 23, dates and times vary, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $10-$16 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The Little Mermaid,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Camelot,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 12 and younger, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Tarzan,” through June 30, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $7-$12 for seniors, students and military, $7-$10 for children ages 12 and younger (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” through June 30, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through July 21, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, seniors and military, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, Rich County, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Before Your Time,” June 15-21, times vary, University Megaplex, 1225 N. 200 East, Logan, $6.75-$9.25 (megaplextheatre.com)

“The BFG,” June 18, dusk, Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville, free (springville.org)

“Black Panther,” June 15, dusk, KOPFC’s Park Pavilion, 5624 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns, free (kopfc.com); and Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (wvc-ut.gov)

“The Boss Baby,” June 19, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“Coco,” June 15, dusk, Churchill Jr. High School, 3450 E. Oakview Drive, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org); and June 16, dusk, Heritage Park, 250 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville, free (kaysvillecity.com)

“Deep,” June 15, dusk, Mount Jordan (Independence), 15090 S. Freedom Point, Bluffdale, free (bluffdale.com)

“Despicable Me,” June 18, dusk, Rock Canyon Park, 2620 N. 1200 East, Provo, free (provo.org)

“Despicable Me 3,” June 15, dusk, Mountain View Park, 1651 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, free (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

“Ferdinand,” June 11-14, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org); June 15, dusk, Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road, Draper, free (draper.ut.us); and Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper, free (facebook.com/suncrestoa)

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” June 18, dusk, Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (ogdencity.com)

“Galaxy Quest,” June 15, dusk, Jordan Park, 900 W. 1000 South, free (slcgov.com)

“The Greatest Showman,” June 15, dusk, Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville, free (centervilleut.net)

The Greatest Women Directors 2018 Films, through July 3, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Hocus Pocus,” June 15, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” June 16, dusk, South Davis Recreation Center, 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful, free (southdavisrecreation.com)

“The Jungle Book,” June 15, dusk, Buttercup Park, 10075 S. 1550 East, Sandy, free (sandy.utah.gov)

“Love, Kennedy,” June 11-14, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Madagascar,” June 15, 8:30 p.m., Swanny City Park, 400 N. 150 West, Moab, free (discovermoab.com/events)

“Matilda,” June 20, dusk, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State St., Orem, $4 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (scera.org)

“Resilience,” June 19, 6:30 p.m., Pleasant Valley Library, 5568 Adams Ave. Parkway, Ogden; June 21, 6:30 p.m., Uintah County Library, 204 E. 100 North, Vernal, free (trcutah.org)

“Silverado,” June 15, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Space Mutiny,” June 19, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Smurfs: The Lost Village,” June 15-21, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 per movie, $10 for movie pass (megaplextheatres.com)

“Tarzan,” June 16, dusk, City Pool, 750 N. 200 West, Hurricane, free (hurricanerecreation.com)

“Tell Them We Are Rising,” June 20, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Thank You for the Rain,” June 19, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Wonder,” June 16, dusk, Lee Park, 200 W. Center, Hyde Park, free (hydepark.utahlinks.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Liesl Shurtliff, author of “Grump: The (Fairly) True Tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” June 21, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, Bountiful, K.A. Parkinson, author of “A Chosen Life,” June 16, 4 p.m. (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Leah Gilbert, author of “A Couch for Llama,” June 15, 11 a.m.; StacyPlays, author of “Wild Rescuers: Guardians of the Taiga,” June 16, 2 p.m.; David McGlynn, author of “One Day You’ll Thank Me: Lessons from an Unexpected Fatherhood,” June 19, 7 p.m.; and Sandra Dallas, author of “The Patchwork Bride,” June 21, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Leah Gilbert, author of “A Couch for Llama,” June 16, 2 p.m.; and Charles Gannon, co-author of “Oblivion,” June 19, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Kristen Chandler, author of “Thief of Happy Endings,” June 19, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Fyrecon Preview Night, June 20, 7 p.m. (slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Salt Lake Gallery Stroll, June 15, 6 p.m., participating locations in downtown Salt Lake City, free (gallerystroll.org)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Minerva Teichert, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display through June 30 (801-328-2231)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Betta Inman, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display through July 14 (801-363-4088)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 46th Annual Invitational Quilt Show, by various artists, June 16-Sept. 1 (435-226-1439)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Virginia Catherall, Vanessa Romo and Wren Ross, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display June 15-Aug. 3 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “The Veil,” by Rylee Mecham, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display through July 13 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Connections with Dirt,” by Andy Joy Chase, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display June 15-July 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display June 14-July 28 (801-910-2088)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Adrift,” by J. Vehar-Evanoff, opening reception June 15, 7 p.m.; on display June 15-July 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Meri DeCaria, Heidi Moller Somsen, John Wood and Kathleen Peterson, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display June 15-July 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Only Abstraction,” by various artists, opening reception June 15, 4 p.m.; on display June 15-Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Exploring My Artistic Side,” by Laleh Ghotbi, through July 5 (801-594-8611)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, through June 28 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., art by Bryant Middle School students, through June 23 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by David Meikle and Kathleen Peterson, through June 15 (801-533-8245)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Tamia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Motorcycles and Landscapes in 35mm,” by N.M. Dubon, through July 11 (801-594-8632)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Ancient Nights,” by Marc Toso, through July 10 (801-957-4073)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Peaks and Valleys: Around the Wasatch Front,” by Trish Melander, through July 20 (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Tom Shankweiler, through June 30 (801-943-4636)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Enduring Forest,” by Ron Headings, through June 17 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15; “Inside Bolivia,” by Hadley Rampton, through June 17; “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20; and “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, through Aug. 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “In Her Own Image,” by local artists, through July 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8; and “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson, through Oct. 13 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2 (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Deann Rex-Free, through June 30 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Oonju Chun, Charles Lassiter, John Mack, Leslie D. Pippen, Havoc Hendricks and Amy Fairchild, through June 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein; “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer; and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Historias de Ayer y Hoy,” by local artists, through July 8 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Bob Wiser, through June 30 (801-298-0290)

Logan City Library, 255 N. Main, Logan, “Desert Daisies,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through June 18 (435-716-9123)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June 30 (435-752-0211)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Revolutionist for Modern Art in Utah,” by George Smith Dibble, through June 30 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 94th Annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, UVU, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “A Decade of Art,” by Janell James, through July 14 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, 410 Campus Center Drive, sumi ink painting class for families, June 16, 1-4 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Explorations in Painting,” Wednesdays, June 20-Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m., $225 (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Anne of Green Gables,” June 15-16, 2 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $7-$13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Punch-and-Judy show, June 16, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Harry Potter Academy, July 9-20, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, Jefferson Academy, 1425 S. Angel St., Kaysville, $255, for students in grades 3-7, register early (harrypotteracademy.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “A Taste of Utah” for teens, June 15, 3 p.m.; and outdoor watercolor class for teens, June 16, 11 a.m. (801-524-8200)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, lip balm craft for teens, June 15, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, “Robotic Explorers” with Clark Planetarium, June 15, 4 p.m.; read to a dog, June 16, 10:30 a.m.; and laser tag party for teens, June 16, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., Scales and Tails Utah, a free screening of “Mary Poppins,” June 16, 2 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Ogden Nature Center, June 16, 1 p.m.; and daddy daughter hair styling party, June 16, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, cosplay makeup for teens, June 16, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, June 16, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, June 16, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Salt Lake magazine will host the eighth annual Tastemakers, June 14-15, 5-10 p.m., at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Attendees can enjoy sample tastings from Utah restaurants and take a tour to downtown locations. Participating restaurants include Finca, Squatters, Sugar House Distillery, Provisions and more. Tickets are $45-$85 and can be purchased online. Tickets are valid both days. For more information, visit tastemakersutah.com.

Cuisine Unlimited will cater “Savor the Summit” June 16 on Historic Main Street in Park City. The event, hosted by Park City Area Restaurant Association, will feature a five-course meal including hors d’oeuvres, a formal dinner, entree with a choice of grilled beef tenderloin, poached halibut or portabella mushroom en croute with dessert and specialty drinks. The cost is $160 per person including beverage service. For more information and to place an order online, call 385-246-8203 or visit cuisineunlimited.com/savor.

Cuisine Unlimited will offer a catered Father’s Day BBQ this weekend. The menu will include spare ribs, grilled salmon, corn on the cob, tossed green salad, cornbread and apple pie. The cost is $35 per person, with a minimum of 6 people. Orders must be placed by Thursday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Pickup will be available on Saturday at a designated time or delivery on Sunday. For more details visit cuisineunlimited.com.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will celebrate Father’s Day by giving all dads dining at the restaurant on Sunday a $20 gift certificate. The certificate will be good toward dinner for two any Monday-Thursday between June 18-Aug. 31. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will serve the full dinner menu and price all day. Visit texasdebrazil.com for more information.

Veneto Ristorante Italiano, 370 E. 900 South, will offer a special Father’s Day Facciamo Noi Monday menu on Monday. The special menu will include four courses for $60 or two courses for $35. Visit venetoslc.com or call 801-359-0708 for more information.

Marie Callenders, with locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, will offer a Father’s Day brunch on Sunday, June 17. The menu will include a carving station, omelet, Belgian waffle bar, fresh fruit, soup, salad and bakery treats. Guests will receive $10 off orders of $30 for more, valid through Tuesday, July 3. For more information, visit mariecallenders.com.

Subway Restaurant and the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake will team up on Tuesday, June 19, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., to provide resources for the homeless, according to a news release. During Subway’s annual Day of Giving, homeless and low income individuals can receive a free meal, haircut and resources for job opportunities. For more information about Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, visit rescuesaltlake.org.

Utah Community Action will offer families free meals to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

Utah Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants are offering a free kids meal with the purchase of a regular burrito, bowl, salad or tacos, according to a news release. On Mondays this month, from 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m. at any Utah Chipotle, diners can receive one free kids meal for children ages 10 and younger with the purchase of one full-priced adult entree item. The offer is valid on in-restaurant orders only. For more information, visit facebook.com/chipotle/videos. Visit chipotle.com for locations in Utah.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu nightly in June from Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Pretzel-crusted chicken will be served through June 16. Cornmeal crusted pan fried chicken will be served June 18-23. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Grubhub, an online food ordering company, recently announced that it will expand delivery service to Ogden and Clearfield, according to a news release. The expansion is part of the company’s plan to grow its delivery service to reach more than 100 new markets this year. Ogden and Clearfield will join more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. that have Grubhub Delivery capabilities, according to the release. Customers can use the code GHDWELCOME for free delivery on their order through Tuesday, June 19. For more information, visit grubhub.com.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is accepting artist proposals for an exhibition to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, according to a news release. Proposals for new work as well as existing works that relate to the topic will be accepted. Applications will be accepted through July 2. The Rio Gallery will facilitate the exhibition in 2019. For more information, including a full description and guidelines, visit heritage.utah.gov.

Salt Lake Community College will host auditions for “The Marvelous Wonderettes” on June 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Grand Theatre Facilities and Arts Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. Participants should prepare 16 bars of a standard musical theater piece or a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Headshots and resumes are encouraged. Auditioners should download, complete and print the audition form online and bring to the audition. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 801-957-3322. Parking will be available at the southeast parking lot off 1700 South, and participants should enter through the north entrance of the building. Callbacks will be June 18, and rehearsals will begin July 7. The show will run Aug. 16-Sept. 8. For more information, visit grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].

Email: [email protected]