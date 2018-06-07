MUSIC/DANCE

Current, June 8, 6 p.m., Canyon Rim Park, 3100 S. 2900 East, free (ventureout.org)

BDAC fundraiser concert with Cherie Call, Cori Conners and Jon Schmidt, June 8, 7 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, $100 (801-295-3618 or bdac.org)

Channel Z, June 8, 7 p.m., Midvale City Park Amphitheater, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Utah Dance Artists, June 8-9, 7 p.m.; June 9, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $12.50 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

“Bells are Ringing!” Bells on Temple Square, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Tabernacle, Temple Square, free, sold out, standby line will form at flagpole (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Red Rock Dance Festival, June 8-9, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Main Stage, Dixie State University, St. George, $10-$15 (435-773-1221 or tickets.dsutix.com)

Shilaylee and Rinceoiri Don Spraoi Irish Dancers, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Al Jardine, June 8-9, 8 p.m.; June 10, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $49-$80 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Junior Brown, June 8, 8 p.m., the Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., $20-$27 (thecommonwealthyroom.ticketfly.com)

“Night” with Municipal Ballet Co. and Color Animals, June 8, 8 p.m.; June 9, 3 and 8 p.m., Commonwealth Studios, 150 W. Commonwealth Ave., $12-$15 (801-875-0224 or municipalballet.com/night)

SLC Ballet Spring Gala, June 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Heart and Soul Music Stroll, June 9, 3 p.m., neighborhood of 1530 E. 2700 South, Sugar House, free (801-467-5499 or heartsoul.org)

Bayside, New Found Life, the Movielife and William Ryan Key, June 9, 6:30 p.m., the Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $24 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

The National Parks benefit concert, June 9, 7 p.m., Morgan High School, 55 N. 200 East, Morgan, $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 10 and younger, silent auction at 6:30 p.m. (801-829-6083)

Six Feet in the Pine, June 9, 7 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 E. U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $10 for general, $8 for students, free for children ages 12 and younger (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Amichevoli, June 9, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

The 5 Browns, June 9, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $29-$49 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand, June 9, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $12-$18 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

“Something Really Big: Part II,” SB Dance, June 9 and 15-16, 8 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Hayley Kirkland and Company B, June 9, 8:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Premier Brass, June 10, 7 p.m., North Park, 500 N. 500 West, Provo, Provo (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, June 10, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$129 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

FreQuency, June 11, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition, June 11-23, dates and times vary, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $30 for general, $15 for students per evening (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“The Mikado,” June 13-16, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $6-$11 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

GETTING OUT

Recreation Fair, June 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Building 8, 500 S. Foothill Drive, free, for VA staff and veterans (385-227-2906 or facebook.com/vasaltlakecity)

Mountain Bike Dawn Patrol, June 13, 6-9 a.m., Outdoor Program Building, Annex 9, WSU, Ogden, free, adults register by June 12, 4 p.m. (801-626-6373 or weber.edu/outdoor)

Miss Utah Scholarship Pageant 2018, June 13-16, 7 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $32-$62 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“A Healing Journey: Overcoming Anxiety and Depression,” June 14, 7 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Cirque Italia Water Circus, through June 17, dates and times vary, Provo Towne Centre, 1200 S. Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, $20-$40 for adults, $10-$35 for children ages 2-12 (941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com)

Utah Valley Parade of Homes, through June 23, noon-9 p.m., excluding Sunday and Monday, locations vary, $15 (801-225-8893 or uvparade.com)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 18, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $6-$7 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

“The Hive” exhibit, daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com/bees)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Camelot,” June 8-30, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” June 8-16, dates and times vary, Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” June 8-July 21, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, seniors and military, $12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” June 8-23, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Shrek the Musical,” June 8-23, dates and times vary, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $10-$16 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“Tarzan,” June 8-30, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $7-$12 for seniors, students, military and children ages 12 and younger (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” June 8-30, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Mary Poppins,” June 14-22, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $5 (culturalcelebration.org)

“Missed Connections,” Page-to-Stage Festival, June 14-15, 8 p.m.; June 16, 1 and 8 p.m., WTC at The Gateway, 124 S. 400 West, $15, contains adult language and themes according to wasatchtheatre.org (801-869-4600 or wasatchtheatre.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Jaks Youth Theatre Company, June 8-9, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater Regent Street Theater, 131 S. Main, $8-$12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Monty Python's Spamalot," June 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; June 9, 2 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“No Exit,” June 8-9, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (artsaltlake.org)

“The Music Man,” June 8-9, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Centre Stage Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Anne of Green Gables,” through June 16, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $7-$13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Bye Bye Birdie," through June 16, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Law and Disorder,” through Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” through Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Matilda,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“All Saints,” June 4-7, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“The Boss Baby,” June 8-14, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 per movie, $10 for movie pass (megaplextheatres.com)

“A Brief History of Time,” June 12, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Coco,” June 8, dusk, Rohmer Park, 5100 S. 650 West, Ogden, free (washingtonterracecity.com)

“Coppelia,” Bolshoi Ballet, June 10, 10:55 a.m., Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Midvale; and Sugarhouse Cinemark, 2227 S. Highland Dr., $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“Despicable Me 3,” June 8, dusk, Intermountain Riverton Hospital, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free; and

June 12, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Redstone 8, 6030 N. Market St., Park City, $2 (metrotheatres.com)

“Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks,” June 11, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Enchanted,” June 13, 6 p.m., Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Ferdinand,” June 8, dusk, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main, St. George, free (sgcity.org); and June 9, dusk, City Park, 600 N. Main, Nephi, free (nephirecreation.com)

“Finding Nemo,” June 13, 2 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

“The Greatest Showman,” June 8, dusk, KOPFC’s Park Pavilion, 5624 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns, free (kopfc.com); June 13, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org); and June 13, dusk, SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem $3-$4 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

The Greatest Women Directors 2018 Films, through July 3, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” June 8, 9:30 p.m., Provo Library, Courtyard, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, free (provolibrary.com)

“Guardian of the Moon,” June 9, 2 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern,” June 8, 5 p.m., The Gateway, 165 S. Rio Grande St., and Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $15 (801-304-4577 or megaplextheatres.com)

“Incredibles” double features, June 13, 6 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $17.25 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Jumanji,” June 12, 7 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

“Jumanji” double feature, June 10, 2 p.m.; June 11, 6:30 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Megamind,” June 11, dusk, Rock Canyon Park, 2620 N. 1200 East, Provo, free (provo.org)

“The Money Pit,” June 11, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Mr. Mom,” June 8, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (scera.org)

“The Music Man,” June 13, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $5 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Paddington 2,” June 4-7, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 for individual movie, $7-$12 for series (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Peter Rabbit,” June 11, 6:30 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

“Point Break,” June 8-9, 11 p.m.; June 10, noon, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Resilience,” June 11, 6:30 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City; and June 12, 6:30 p.m., Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, free (trcutah.org)

“The Secret Life of Pets,” June 11, dusk, Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St., Brigham City, free (boxelderchamber.com)

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” June 11, 10 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (801-322-3891 or brewvies.com)

“Sing,” June 8, dusk, Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville, free (centervilleut.net)

“Space Jam,” June 8, dusk, Lindsey Gardens, 9th Avenue and M Street, free (slcgov.com)

“Space Mutiny,” June 14 and 19, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Thor: Ragnarok,” June 8, dusk, Canyon Rim Park, 3100 S. 2900 East, Millcreek, free (ventureout.org); and June 12, 1 p.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Wings of Desire,” June 8, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Wonder,” June 11, dusk, Hogan Park, 720 W. 1500 South, Woods Cross, free (www.woodscross.com)

“Wonder Woman,” June 8, dusk, Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, free (magnautah.org); and June 11, dusk, Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (ogdencity.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Brian King, author of “The Laughing Cure,” June 9, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jess Smart Smiley, author of “Let’s Make Comics,” June 8, 7 p.m.; Samuel Miller, author of “A Lite Too Bright,” June 9, 2 p.m.; Heather Abel, author of “The Optimistic Decade,” June 9, 7 p.m.; and James A. McLaughlin, author of “Bearskin,” June 12, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Jacqueline Carey, author of “Starless,” June 14, 7 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Sabaa Tahir, author of “A Reaper at the Gate,” and Renee Ahdieh, author of “Smoke in the Sun,” June 12, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake Tribune Patio, 90 S. 400 West, Ann Edwards Cannon, author of “I’ll Tell You What … ,” June 13, 7 p.m., $20 (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Motorcycles and Landscapes in 35mm,” by N.M. Dubon, opening reception June 14, 6:30 p.m.; on display through July 11 (801-594-8632)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “The Veil,” by Rylee Mecham; on display June 8-July 13; and Ancient Nights,” by Marc Toso; on display June 12-July 10 (801-957-4073)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Splash!” by Jamie Wayman, Phyllis Horne, Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Ken Baxter, opening reception June 15, 6 p.m.; on display June 14-July 28 (801-910-2088)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Historias de Ayer y Hoy,” by local artists; on display June 9-July 8 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Bob Wiser, through June 30 (801-298-0290)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Peaks and Valleys: Around the Wasatch Front,” by Trish Melander, opening reception June 14, 7 p.m.; on display through July 20 (801-594-8680 or slcpl.org)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Art for Books and Periodicals,” by Robert Neubecker, opening reception June 14, 7 p.m.; on display through Aug. 17 (801-524-8290)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “In Her Own Image,” by local artists; on display thorugh July 1 (801-651-3937)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Roots and Branches,” on display June 13-Nov. 30 (801-489-2727)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Exploring My Artistic Side,” by Laleh Ghotbi, through July 5 (801-594-8611)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Random Acts of Glass,” by Linda Kalmar and Joe Peretto, through June 9 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, through June 28 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., art by Bryant Middle School students, through June 23 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by David Meikle and Kathleen Peterson, through June 9 (801-533-8245)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Tamia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “The Veil,” by Rylee Mecham, through July 13 (801-957-4073)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Tom Shankweiler, through June 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 9 (801-355-3383)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Enduring Forest,” by Ron Headings, through June 17 (801-585-0556

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15; “Inside Bolivia,” by Hadley Rampton, through June 17; and “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “In Her Own Image,” by local artists, through July 1 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Seven Deadly Sins: 2018 Spectacle Art Auction,” through June 9; “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; and “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July; “An American Modern,” by Chiura Obata, through Sept. 2; and “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson; on display through Oct. 13 (801-328-4201)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Deann Rex-Free, through June 30 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Oonju Chun, Charles Lassiter, John Mack, Leslie D. Pippen, Havoc Hendricks and Amy Fairchild, through June 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “Imagining Innovation: Aerospace Art,” by various artists, through June 12 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; and “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein, “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer, and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Historias de Ayer y Hoy,” by local artists, through July 8 (435-649-8882)

Logan City Library, 255 N. Main, Logan, “Desert Daisies,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through June 18 (435-716-9123)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June 30 (435-752-0211)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Revolutionist for Modern Art in Utah,” by George Smith Dibble, through June 30 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 94th annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, UVU, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “A Decade of Art,” by Janell James, through July 14 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Seven Deadly Sins” fundraiser, June 9, 6-11 p.m.; and “Stoller Tour: Informalism,” June 13, 9:30 a.m., RSVP required (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

World Oceans Day, June 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

“Arts in the Parks,” June 8, noon.-1 p.m., Lorin Farr Park, 769 Canyon Road, Ogden, free, for ages 18 and younger (weber.edu/artsintheparks)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Jaks Youth Theatre Company, June 8-9, 2 and 7 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $8-$12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

RAMP Summer Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Wild Wednesday: Father’s in Nature,” June 13, 3:45-4:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Anne of Green Gables,” through June 16, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $7-$13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

LIBRARIES

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, a free screening of “Paddington 2,” June 8, 10:30 a.m.; and Scales and Tails Utah, June 8, 1 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, a free screening of “Sing,” June 8, 1 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Candy Creations” craft, June 8, 1 p.m.; karaoke, June 8, 1 p.m.; instrument petting zoo, June 9, 11 a.m.; and no-bake cooking treat, June 9, 2 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Tracy Aviary, June 8, 2 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, Clark Planetarium presents Robotic Explorers for Teens, June 8, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, Kearns Night Out, June 8, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., STEAM activity, June 9, 1 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, Sprague Library 90th birthday party, June 9, 1 p.m. (801-594-8640)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Ogden Nature Center presents Owl Tales, June 9, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, miniature horses, June 9, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMMUNITY BRIEFS

Salt Lake Community College will host auditions for “The Marvelous Wonderettes” on June 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Grand Theatre Facilities and Arts Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. Participants should prepare 16 bars of a standard musical theater piece or a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Headshots and resumes are encouraged. Auditioners should download, complete and print the audition form online and bring to the audition. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 801-957-3322. Parking will be available at the southeast parking lot off 1700 South, and participants should enter through the north entrance of the building. Callbacks will be June 18, and rehearsals will begin July 7. The show will run Aug. 16-Sept. 8. For more information, visit grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions.

Salt Lake Magazine will host the eighth annual Tastemakers, June 14-15, 5-10 p.m., at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Attendees can enjoy sample tastings from Utah restaurants and take a tour to downtown locations. Participating restaurants include Fina, Squatters, Sugarhouse Distillery, Provisions and more. Tickets are $45-$85 and can be purchased online. Tickets are valid both days. For more information, visit tastemakersutah.com.

Utah Community Action will offer free meals to families to address summer food loss and nutrition needs, according to a news release. Free dinners will be available for children up to age 18. Adults can purchase a meal for $3. The summer dinner program will be offered at the following locations: Cathy Caputo Hoskins Head Start, 6447 W. 4100 South; South Salt Lake Head Start, 2825 S. 200 East; and Magna Head Start, 8275 W. 2500 South, Magna. The program will run through Aug. 10, excluding holidays. Call 801-977-1122 or visit utahca.org for more information.

Utah Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants are offering a free kids meal with the purchase of a regular burrito, bowl, salad or tacos, according to a news release. On Mondays this month, from 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m. at any Utah Chipotle, diners can receive one free kids meal for children ages 10 and younger with the purchase of one full-priced adult entree item. The offer is valid on in-restaurant orders only. For more information, visit facebook.com/chipotle/videos. Visit chipotle.com for locations in Utah.

Cuisine Unlimited will cater “Savor the Summit,” June 16, on Historic Main Street in Park City. The event, hosted by Park City Area Restaurant Association, will feature a five-course meal including hors d’oeuvres, formal dinner, entree with a choice of grilled beef tenderloin, poached halibut or portabella mushroom en croute with dessert and specialty drinks. The cost is $160 per person including beverage service. For more information and to place an order online, call 385-246-8203 or visit cuisineunlimited.com/savor.

Del Taco franchisee Paul Hitzelberger was recently awarded the Utah Restaurant Association’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award, according to a news release. Hitzelberger has been in the restaurant industry for more than 32 years. Hitzelberger and his wife, Jan, oversee Utah Del, which owns and operates 32 Del Tacos across Utah and Nevada. Three additional restaurants are in development. Utah Del was also a recipient of the Silver Award in Workplace Safety and Neighbor Award. According to the news release, the Hitzelbergers have donated more than $1.1 million to various state and local organizations since 2008. Visit deltaco.com for locations in Utah.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu nightly in June, Monday-Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Bison meatloaf will be served through June 9, and pretzel-crusted chicken June 11-16. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Grubhub, an online food ordering company, recently announced that it will expand delivery service to Ogden and Clearfield, according to a news release. The expansion is part of the company’s plan to grow its delivery service to reach more than 100 new markets this year. Ogden and Clearfield will join more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. that have Grubhub delivery capabilities, according to the news release. Customers can use the code GHDWELCOME for free delivery on their order through Tuesday, June 19. For more information, visit grubhub.com.

Craft Lake City, 239 S. Main, recently announced that the DIY organization is seeking volunteers to assist with the festival on Aug. 10-12. The festival will include more than 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, craft food creators, the Google Fiber STEM building, two stages of music and dance performances, local food trucks and approximately 20,000 attendees, according to a news release. Volunteers are needed to assist with artisan load in and load out, kids crafts, beverage trailers, the parenting lounge, the green team and more. Visit craftlakecity.com or email [email protected] for more information.

