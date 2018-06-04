Former Utah Valley University Director of Athletics Michael V. Jacobsen is among nine new members of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), announced the 2018 Hall of Fame class. Joining Jacobsen are: Warner Alford, University of Mississippi; Ron Case, Rowan College at Gloucester County; Deborah Chin, University of New Haven; Ed Farrington, Western Connecticut State University; Ed Matejkovic, West Chester University; Steve McCarty, Stephen F. Austin State University and Brian Quinn, Cal State Fullerton.

The honorees will receive their awards on Saturday, June 30, at NACDA's 53rd Annual Convention at the Learfield Directors' Cup Luncheon, located at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"I feel very honored to be inducted into the NACDA Hall of Fame, class of 2018. This has been a team effort from the beginning, which includes my family, especially my wife Alice, athletic staff and coaches, student-athletes, our community and UVU administration. It is very much like the movie Field of Dreams, 'If you build it they will come," Jacobsen said. "The Wolverines are making a name for themselves in a very tough market, and we are grateful to all those who have helped to make it all possible. It has been my privilege to be a part of it for 29 years. Go Wolverines."

Jacobsen retired in 2013 after 29 years as the director of athletics at UVU. With Jacobsen leading the way, Utah Valley made a successful - and unprecedented - jump from the junior college ranks to NCAA Division I status.

His foresight and vision were also key in UVU's move from a DI independent to the newly-formed Great West Conference. During the school's four years as members of the Great West, the Wolverines dominated the competition, winning all four Commissioner's Cups, along with 40 team conference titles.

Jacobsen's final feat came one day after his retirement was official when Utah Valley officially joined the Western Athletic Conference. The move to the WAC gave UVU something it has desired since its jump to Division I, a conference that holds an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The development of athletics facilities was also a major focus for Jacobsen during his tenure. He helped foster the relationships and raise funds for nearly all of what stands as UVU athletics' facilities today.

He was named the NACDA Athletics Director of the Year for the Junior/Community College West Region in 2000 and was the recipient of the L. William Miller Award in 2001, which is the administrator of the year award for the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA).

Jacobsen was active in the athletics community, serving on a number of local, regional and national positions. He was the director of Region 18 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). He served on the NJCAA committees for Division I basketball and football. He is also a NATYCAA past president and was on the Executive Committee for the NJCAA. He served on the NACDA Executive Committee from 1994-98 and is a past president of the Utah Chapter of the National Football Foundation. He has also been the president of the Utah Football Coaches Association and president of the Professional Association of College Employees at UVSC. Jacobsen has also served on the Utah County Cancer Board and is a past president of the Provo Rotary Club.

Jacobsen is originally from San Diego, California. He has a bachelor's and master's degree from Brigham Young University. Before coming to Utah Valley, he was at Springville High School in Springville, Utah, where he was the head football coach for 16 years and an assistant principal for three years. He and his wife, Alice, recently served as an LDS mission president in Lansing, Michigan. They have four children and 15 grandchildren.

