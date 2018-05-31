MUSIC/DANCE

Mark Dee, June 2, 6 p.m., Conestoga Ranch, 427 W. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, free (800-565-5267 or conestogaranch.com/events)

BYU-Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, June 2, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Styx with Tesla and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, June 4, 6:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $29.50-$350 (801-417-5343 or usana-amp.com)

Six Feet in the Pine, June 4, 7 p.m., Canyon Rim Park Amphitheater, 3100 S. 2900 East, free (801-706-3344)

Joshy Soul and the Cool, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Salt Lake Dance Center, June 5, 6:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $11 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

BYU Mountain Strings, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, 50 W. North Temple, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Joe Muscolino Band, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free, dance lessons start at 7 p.m. (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Nonpoint with Butcher Babies, Islander and Sumo Cyco, June 6, 6 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $20-$25, for ages 21 and older (depotslc.com)

Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four with Dallyn Vail Bayles and the Utah Valley Symphony, June 6, 8 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $5-$10 for general, $15-$25 for reserved (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Utah Wind Symphony, June 7, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, $10 for adults, $5 for students (artsaltlake.org)

Al Jardine, June 7-9, 8 p.m.; June 10, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$70 on June 7; $49-$80, June 8-10 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Utah Dance Artists, June 7-9, times vary, Kingsbury Hall, U., $12.50 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Red Rock Dance Festival, June 8-9, 7:30 p.m., Dixie State University, St. George, $10-$15 (435-773-1221 or tickets.dsutix.com)

GETTING OUT

Utah Community Action Kearns Community Center Groundbreaking, June 1, 10:15 a.m., 4220 W. 5361 South, Kearns, free (utahca.org)

Elk and Okito Brand fashion show and store pop-up event, June 1, 8:30 p.m., Ember SLC, 623 S. State, free (elkclothingco.com)

Urban Habitat Weed Pluck, June 2, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Bonneville Shoreline Trail, Urban Habitat, 300 Wakara Way, free, release form required (nature.org)

10-07 Charitable Fund 5K walk/run, June 2, 10:07 a.m.-1:30 p.m., MTC Learning Park, 1750 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, $30 for adults, $10 for youths ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and younger, check in at 9 a.m. (1007fund.com)

“The Authentic Illusionist” Jay Owenhouse, June 2, 4 and 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $29-$89 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

National Ability Center Barn Party, June 2, 5:30-10 p.m., National Ability Center Bronfman Family Ranch, Recreation and Education Center, 1000 Ability Way, Park City, $55 for adults, $25 for youths, $150 for family package, free for children ages 5 and younger (435-649-3991 or discovernac.org/barnparty)

Golden Spoke group bike ride, June 2, times and locations vary, free (801-363-4250 or goldenspokeutah.org)

The Olate Dogs, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19-$50 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Wildflowers with More Than One Color, June 6, 7 p.m., REI, 3285 E. 3300 South, Millcreek, free (nature.org)

Cirque Italia Water Circus, June 7-17, dates and times vary, Provo Towne Centre, 1200 S. Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, $20-$40 for adults, $10-$35 for children ages 2-12 (941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com)

“The Hive” exhibit, daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com/bees)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Anne of Green Gables,” June 1-16, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $7-$13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Jaks Youth Theatre Company, June 1-9, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $8-$12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Matilda,” June 1-Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“No Exit,” June 7-9, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, $10 (artsaltlake.org)

“Law and Disorder,” June 7-Aug. 18, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Who Shot Juanito Bandito,” June 7-Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, $21-$27 for adults, $16-$22 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Spamilton,” June 1, 6 and 8:30 p.m.; June 2, 2:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m., Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

"Jurassic Park City," June 1-2, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"Sense and Sensibility," June 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; June 2, 11 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $14-$16 for children (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“The Full Monty,” June 1-2, 8 p.m.; June 3, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $23-$45, for ages 16 and older, contains mature subject matter, nudity and language, according to egyptiantheatrecompany.org (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

"Monty Python's Spamalot," through June 9, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Music Man,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"Bye Bye Birdie," through June 16, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Cinderella,” through Oct. 19, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, prices vary (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The 5 Browns Story: Digging Through the Darkness,” June 6, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, sold out, call 801-355-2787 for ticket availability; and June 7, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, U., free, ticket required (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Behind the Curtain,” June 3, 4 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Best F(r)iends: Volume 2,” June 1 and 4, 8 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“The Boss Baby,” June 5, 10 a.m, 10:30 a.m. for sensory friendly, select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Charlotte’s Web,” June 2, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Coco,” June 5, 1 p.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“The Eagle,” June 1, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel,” June 5 and 7, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

The Greatest Women Directors 2018 Films, June 1-July 3, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Hairspray,” June 1, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Indiscreet,” June 1, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (scera.org)

“The Lego Batman Movie,” June 1-7, select Megaplex Theatres, $10 for movie pass (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Lion King,” June 6, 2 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, (801-264-2580 or murraylibrary.org)

“Macbeth,” June 2, noon, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $15-$20 (801-581-7989 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Magnificent Seven,” June 4, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Moroni for President,” June 2, 4 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Music Man,” June 6, 6 p.m., Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org)

Ogden Film Festival, June 1, 6 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $10 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“The Producers,” June 3 and 6, 2 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$9.50 (cinemark.com)

“Resilience,” June 5, 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South; and June 7, 6:30 p.m., Logan Library, 255 N. Main, Logan, free (trcutah.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, “Sugar Glider” comic book signing, June 2, 11 a.m. (801-763-3070 or afcity.org)

Barnes and Noble, 340 S. 500 West, Bountiful, Brian King, author of “The Laughing Cure,” June 1, 4 p.m. (801-299-8255 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7119 S. 1300 East, Midvale, Russell D. Hamblin, author of “The Magnificent Mind-Set Man: The Seven Transcending Mind-Sets of Success,” June 2, 1 p.m. (801-565-0086 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, StacyPlays, author of “Wild Rescuers: Guardians of the Taiga,” June 5, 6 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Brian King, author of “The Laughing Cure,” June 9, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

CrossPoint Church, 909 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo, new and used Christian book sale, June 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., in partnership with Calvary Church and Calvary Thrift Store (crosspointutah.com)

Golden Braid Books, 151 S. 500 East, Rasoul Shams, author of “The Words of Rumi: Celebrating a Year of Inspiration,” June 7, 7 p.m. (801-322-1162 or goldenbraidbooks.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jennifer Egan, author of “Manhattan Beach,” June 4, 7 p.m.; Preston Norton, author of “Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe,” June 5, 7 p.m.; Wallace Jeffs, Shauna Packer and Sherry Taylor, authors of “Destroying Their God: How I Fought My Evil Half-Brother to Save My Children,” June 6, 7 p.m.; Jess Smart Smiley, author of “Let’s Make Comics,” June 8, 7 p.m.; Samuel Miller, author of “A Lite Too Bright,” June 9, 2 p.m.; and Heather Abel, author of “The Optimistic Decade,” June 9, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Jess Smart Smiley, author of “Let’s Make Comics,” June 5, 7 p.m.; and “Sugar Glider” comic book signing, June 9, 10 a.m. (801-852-6722 or provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Christopher Husberg, author of “Blood Requiem,” June 5, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff, June 1, 6-9 p.m. (viridiancenter.org)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, “Spring into Books” with local authors, June 2, 2-6 p.m. (facebook.com/springintobooks)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Minerva Teichert, through June 30 (801-328-2231)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Deann Rex-Free, opening reception June 1, 6 p.m.; on display June 1-June 30 (801-628-9592)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Tom Shankweiler, through June 30 (801-943-4636)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “The Identity Project,” by Josh Samson; on display through Oct. 13 (801-328-4201)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, opening reception June 2, 7 p.m., artist talk at 6 p.m.; on display May 27-July 20 (801-524-8290)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, art by the Wasatch Camera Club, through July 31 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Exploring My Artistic Side,” by Laleh Ghotbi, through July 5 (801-594-8611)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Random Acts of Glass,” by Linda Kalmar and Joe Peretto, through June 9 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, through June 28 (801-594-8623)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Jorge Cocco Santangelo, through Oct. 9; and art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through January 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., art by Bryant Middle School students, through June 23 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by David Meikle and Kathleen Peterson, through June 9 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Motorcycles and Landscapes in 35mm,” by N.M. Dubon, through July 11 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Read the Fine Print,” by Carl Carbonell, Tamia Wardle, Nathanael Read and Andy Joy Chase, through July 18 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Darker Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, and “Head Lands,” by Sarah Bown Roberts, through June 8 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Seeing in Color,” by Bea Hurd, through June 5 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Always Elsewhere,” by Mike Murdock, through June 8 (801-596-3370)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 9; and art by John Berry, through July 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Teresa Jordan, Claudia Sisemore and Evan Smith, through June 8 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Enduring Forest,” by Ron Headings, through June 17 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15; “Inside Bolivia,” by Hadley Rampton, through June 17; and “The Spirit of Dance,” by Marc Santos, through July 20 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Star Wars: Heroes and Villains,” by local artists, through June 3 (801-651-3937)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Seven Deadly Sins: 2018 Spectacle Art Auction,” through June 9; “Control,” by Chase Westfall, through Aug. 9; and “Informalism,” by Buster Graybill, through Sept. 8 (801-328-4201)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Deann Rex-Free, through June 30 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Oonju Chun, Charles Lassiter, John Mack, Leslie D. Pippen, Havoc Hendricks and Amy Fairchild, through June 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “Imagining Innovation: Aerospace Art,” by various artists, through June 12 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11; and “Dignity: Tribes in Transition,” by Dana Gluckstein, “Refugee Trilogy,” by Rick Shaefer, and “Albanian Stories,” by Adrian Paci, through Sept. 29 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, art by Barbara Ciurej, Lindsay Lochman, Amy Theiss Giese and Rachel Farmer, through Sept. 28 (435-283-3456)

Logan City Library, 255 N. Main, Logan, “Desert Daisies,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through June 18 (435-716-9123)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June 30 (435-752-0211)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Every Piece Has a Story,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Revolutionist for Modern Art in Utah,” by George Smith Dibble, through June 30 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 94th annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Seven Deadly Sins” fundraiser, June 9, 6-11 p.m. (801-328-4201 or utahmocagala.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, 410 Campus Center Drive, Sumi-e Ink Painting class for adults, June 6, 6-8 p.m. (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff, June 1, 6-9 p.m., Viridian Event Center and Veterans Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Super Summer Challenge” kickoff party, June 1, 3-5 p.m. Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

“Anne of Green Gables,” June 1-16, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $7-$13 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Jaks Youth Theatre Company, June 1-9, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $8-$12 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“PJ Masks Live!” June 2, 1 and 4 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20-$99.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Punch-and-Judy show, June 2, 2 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, free (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, family dance party, June 1, 11 a.m.; and Block Party, June 2, 1 p.m. (801-594-8680)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, rock painting for teens, June 1, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, Summer Reading Kickoff Party, June 2, 10 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, “Pets Rock” adoption and Summer Reading kickoff, June 2, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, pet parade, June 2, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, “Summer Saturdays,” June 2, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, read to a dog, June 2, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Strike a Chord” kickoff party, June 2, 1 p.m.; read to a dog, June 2, 1 p.m.; “Scientific Saturdays: The Why of Dye with Henna,” June 2, 2 p.m.; and DrumBus, June 2, 4 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, homemade guitars, June 2, 1 p.m.; and card games, June 2, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Mammals of the Wasatch, June 2, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, June 2, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, big band dance, June 2, 7:30 p.m.; magic with Paul Brewer, June 2, 3 p.m.; and 100th Birthday Celebration, June 2, all day (801-594-8623)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Walmart will give away free doughnuts to customers on Friday, June 1, as part of National Doughnut Day. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts by the end of the day, according to a news release. The day was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who served the treats to soldiers during World War I, according to the release. Call your local Walmart for more information.

The Utah Watercolor Society, Capitol Reef National Park and V. Douglas Snow Studio present the fifth annual “Arts and the Park, Light on the Reef” watercolor plein air event. The Entrada Institute will host the event from May 29-June 3 at Capitol Reef National Park near Torrey, Wayne County. Artists interested in participating can register online. The cost is $75 for UWS members and $100 for nonmembers. A gallery stroll for the public will be June 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. Participating organizations include The Torrey Gallery and Gallery 24, and art by youths will be displayed throughout Torrey. Guest artist Spike Rees will hold a discussion that night at 7:30 p.m. at Robbers Roost, 185 W. Main, Torrey. The exhibition and auction with music and refreshments will be June 2, 6-9 p.m. at The Saddlery, 422 State Route 24, Torrey. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit utahwatercolor.org.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a three-course, $30 dinner menu nightly from Monday through Saturday starting June 4 at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Bison meatloaf will be served June 4-9. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Grubhub, an online food ordering company, recently announced that it will expand delivery service to Ogden and Clearfield. The expansion is part of the company’s plan to grow its delivery service to reach more than 100 new markets this year, according to a news release. Ogden and Clearfield will join more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. that have Grubhub Delivery capabilities, according to the release. Customers can use the code GHDWELCOME for free delivery on their order through Tuesday, June 19. For more information, visit grubhub.com.

Westgate Park City Resort and Spa, 3000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, recently won eight 2018 Best of State Awards, according to a news release. The Edge Steakhouse was named the winner of the Best of State Statue, recognizing it as the most outstanding restaurant in Utah, with Chef Ivan Ruiz recognized as the best fine dining chef in the state. Drafts Burger Bar, located at the resort, was also awarded Best American Pub and Best Gourmet Burger. For more information, visit westgateresorts.com.

Salt Lake Community College will host auditions for “The Marvelous Wonderettes” on June 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Grand Theatre Facilities and Arts Annex, 1610 S. 250 East. Participants should prepare 16 bars of a standard musical theater piece or a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Headshots and resumes are encouraged. Auditioners should download, complete and print the audition form online and bring to the audition. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 801-957-3322. Parking will be available at the southeast parking lot off 1700 South, and participants should enter through the north entrance of the building. Callbacks will be June 18, and rehearsals will begin July 7. The show will run Aug. 16-Sept. 8. For more information, visit grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions.

