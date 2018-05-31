A big sign that the college football campaign is on its way is that kickoff times for a number of games were announced by television networks on Thursday afternoon.

Start times for five BYU games, five Utah games and two Utah State games were announced. One of the Utes' games will be against Weber State on Aug. 30, while one of the games announced will be the Oct. 5 showdown between the Cougars and Aggies.

Here's a rundown of the kickoff times that were announced Thursday, listed by school.

BYU:

Saturday, Sept. 1: BYU at Arizona, 8:45 p.m. MT, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 8: BYU vs. Cal, 8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 15: BYU at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. MT, ABC or ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 22: BYU vs. McNeese State, 4 p.m. MT, BYUtv and ESPN3

Friday, Oct. 5: BYU vs. Utah State, 7 p.m. MT, ESPN2

It was previously announced that the Cougars' Nov. 3 road game against Boise State will be on an ESPN station, although exactly which one, as well as the kickoff time, is still to be determined.

Utah:

Thursday, Aug. 30: Utah vs. Weber State, 6 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks

Saturday, Sept. 8: Utah at Northern Illinois, 5:30 p.m. MT, ESPNews

Saturday, Sept. 15: Utah vs. Washington, 8 p.m. MT, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 12: Utah vs. Arizona, 8 p.m. MT, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 26: Utah at UCLA, 8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN

Utah State:

Friday, Aug. 31: Utah State at Michigan State, 5 p.m. MT, Big Ten Network