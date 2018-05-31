Could Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz end up playing in Australia’s NBL when his playing days in the NBA are over? It’s a path he told the Sydney Morning Herald he may be interested in pursuing, just as former University of Utah star Andrew Bogut is doing.

"I'll weigh it up when I get to that part of my life but if they've got a spot on a team, I'll take it," Ingles said.

— Alex Smith getting to know is receivers in Washington. (redskinswire.com)

— All access with Kylie Fitts. (chicagobears.com)

— Did you hear the one about Matt Gay, the Houston Rockets and the NBA? (RedditCFB)

