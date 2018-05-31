How many football games will BYU win this season? Experts say put that number at five or six. If BYU wins less than six games, how hot will Kalani Sitake’s seat be? Also on the show: BYU’s QB carousel, the most accurate passers in BYU history, and determining the intensity of the BYU-Utah rivalry.

