We’re not trying to brag (we are), but KSL Cars is the best place to buy a used car on the Wasatch Front. With more than 80,000 listings, there’s bound to be a vehicle that suits your needs, whether you need a cheap, efficient commuter (point A to point B, you know?), something fancy (to finally impress your parents), or a huge, empty pickup (because you just really love doing favors for people).

We've done the research on the most common listings of 2017 and have separated the wheat from the chaff (which now you can haul away in your F-150, America’s number-one selling car for 35 years). Many of the 10 most common vehicles on KSL Cars are the same as the most popular vehicles sold nationally, though there are a few market-specific outliers.

10. Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler has never been a U.S. top-10 seller; it’s not even Jeep’s best-seller (the Cherokee holds the brand title). It must be a Utah thing that Wrangler ranks so high on KSL Cars. Few states have anything like Little Sahara, miles of canyon trails and Moab to drum up interest in Wranglers, which are more comfortable off-road than on. When you buy a Wrangler, you get more than an off-roader; you marry into the Jeep family as well. And we all know families are forever. Unless you list your family in the classifieds.

9. Nissan Altima

When Nissan finally became a serious carmaker, they made the Nissan Altima. In 2002 they stopped copying the Accord and Camry and gave it its own bold look. It’s Nissan’s best-selling car (although they sell more Rogue crossovers these days), and you can find them with a four-cylinder or the award-winning 3.5-liter V-6. Look out for CVT issues on the 2013s; Nissan expanded the warranty to cover these. If you can find a coupe model, you’ll have a lot of parts in common with a 350Z.

8. Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla was introduced in 1966 and has been through 11 incarnations since, picking up safety and convenience features along the way. It is the world’s best-selling car, passing the VW Beetle in 1997. Why is this basic transportation so popular? It starts up, takes you places and looks decent getting there. There are stories of people who grew tired of their Corollas so they stopped maintaining them, hoping they would die a natural death. Didn’t happen — the Corollas kept on.

7. Ford F-350

The Ford F-350 declared its independence from the F-150 in 1999 and got a whole new look and build. If you drive one of these and aren’t hauling something big, you’re throwing your money away. Need to tow something really big? For 2018 you can get a 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel that claims 925 lb-ft of torque, enough to pull most Utahns’ trailers and the driveways they’re sitting on.

6. Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma got its name in 1995 when the T-100 came out and calling it a “pickup” wouldn’t do anymore, but it’s been in the U.S. since 1972. They come in a variety of bed and cab configurations, but all ride quite firmly. Its reputation as a tank was upheld when the BBC’s Top Gear TV show tried to kill one by drowning it, burning it, smashing it, and setting it atop a high-rise before the demolition charges went off, leveling the building. It lived.

5. Chevrolet Silverado

The Silverado is the number-two selling vehicle in the country. They do everything from hauling construction supplies to chauffeuring grandma around town with her new boyfriend. There are several engine options to choose from, so you can usually find one just how you want it. Chevy owners are rabidly loyal: Try offering a Chevy owner a Ford truck and see what happens. Hope you like rabies.

4. Toyota Camry

The Camry has been the best-selling car in America for years. You can find one with four cylinders, six cylinders, or a hybrid powertrain. What is harder to find is one broken down on the side of the road; owners love their reliability. What Camrys have lacked in looks they made up for in dependability, and newer models are upping the style and handling game.

3. Honda Accord

The Accord came out in 1976 and, like the Civic, began growing. In 1993 the EPA classified it as a midsize car, and in 2008 it went full-size. Like the Civic, the sporty variants (mostly sold in Europe and Japan) keep it a decent-handling ride. Available in base models up to loaded hybrids, it has a solid reputation.

2. Honda Civic

The Civic debuted in 1972, which coincided perfectly with the Arab Oil Crisis the next year. It started as an economical little car and has grown in size and offerings. You can now get a basic sedan, 5-door hatchback, and sporty variants Si and Type-R. Call your insurance agent for a quote before you spring for the sporty ones. Even the basic models are pretty fun to drive. Kids recognized this and hot-rodded them like crazy in the mid-90s to early 00s. Too bad they weren't in school preparing for the techopolypse.

1. Ford F-150

Ford has sold more than 26 million F-Series trucks since 1977. It became the best-selling vehicle of any kind in America in 1982. If you’re concerned about fuel economy, the EcoBoost V-6 came out in 2011, and in 2015 Ford went to an all-aluminum body to save weight. Ford says the weight savings make the truck more capable. If you weren't busy hauling 700 pounds of hamster mittens, you’d feel the difference.

