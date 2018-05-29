Both of the Utah Jazz's new franchise cornerstones have now written for The Players' Tribune.

After Rudy Gobert did so during the Jazz's first-round playoff series victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Donovan Mitchell followed suit with a piece that was published on Tuesday morning.

Mitchell spent much of the piece praising the team's fans, particularly those who greeted the squad at the airport after it was eliminated in the second round by the Houston Rockets, and also wrote about his team's mentality and goals for the future.

He closed by reflecting on his journey to the NBA, his rookie season and his love for the league and Salt Lake City.

"Jazz fans: I’ll see you around this summer — and I’ll see y’all in October for sure," Mitchell wrote. "Hopefully the next time we hang out at the airport, we’ll bring a trophy."