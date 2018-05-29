After the Utah Jazz fell to 16-23 on the season following a Jan. 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets, center Rudy Gobert tweeted four words that have since become famous as the Jazz made the second round of the playoffs.

"We will be fine," he wrote that night.

Early Tuesday morning Mountain Time (Gobert is currently traveling), hours after the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets to advance to the NBA Finals, the Frenchman sent another four-word tweet that should get Utah fans excited given his January prediction.

"Our turn is coming," he wrote.

Our turn is coming — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 29, 2018

Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma, Gordon Hayward appear in hilarious video

Throughout the season, Bleacher Report has produced a series of hilarious animated videos created by two men called "Game of Zones," which in part is meant to mimic "Game of Thrones."

Last week, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma and former Jazz forward Gordon Hayward made "cameo appearances" in the latest episode.

The video, which is 5:35 in length, is chock full of jokes about the Rookie of the Year race, and also pokes fun at Kuzma's fashion and Hayward's gruesome injury that kept him out for all but a few minutes of the Boston Celtics' season.

Watch it below.

NBA rookies are roasting each other over a game of "NBA 1K" 🎲 #GameOfZones (➡️ @McDonalds) pic.twitter.com/MJfDWQ0224 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2018

While Mitchell's game has developed tremendously, one thing he's clearly always had is hops, as evidenced by these rather jaw-dropping clips that ended up on Twitter last week of him dunking while in high school.

Enjoy.