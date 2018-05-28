Patrick Fishburn finished his BYU college career taking 35th place as an individual at the NCAA Championship on Monday.

"Patrick and CJ Lee have been a big part of our success the last few years and we will surely miss them," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "We have a lot of work to do trying to fill the shoes of our two graduating seniors. This team has accomplished great things the last two years."

Fishburn, ranked No. 20 individually, competed in his final collegiate round of golf firing a 76 (+4). The senior and two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year finished the NCAA Championships with a 72-hole total of 293 (+5), carding a 67-72-78-76 through four rounds. He birdied four holes in Monday’s round finishing one stroke behind three individuals tied for 32nd.