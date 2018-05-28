Senior Patrick Fishburn will extend his college career by one more day as one of nine players competing as an individual at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships.

“I am excited to watch him play one more round for BYU,” BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. “It is a great opportunity to play one last round in collegiate golf at the NCAA Championships. He has been outstanding for our team his entire career and I am excited for his professional career.”

The BYU men’s golf team finished tied for 24th after all three rounds were completed. The team totaled a 54-hole score of 312, tying with the University of Central Florida and North Carolina State.

Carding a 67-72-78–217 in three rounds, Fishburn finished tied for 30th with UNLV's Shintaro Ban. The two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year, was one of the top nine individuals not on the top-15 teams advancing. He will be vying for the individual title Monday.

Live scoring of Fishburn's round can be found on the men’s schedule page.