Patrick Fishburn tees off. He will compete as an individual at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Senior Patrick Fishburn will extend his college career by one more day as one of nine players competing as an individual at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships.

“I am excited to watch him play one more round for BYU,” BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. “It is a great opportunity to play one last round in collegiate golf at the NCAA Championships. He has been outstanding for our team his entire career and I am excited for his professional career.”

The BYU men’s golf team finished tied for 24th after all three rounds were completed. The team totaled a 54-hole score of 312, tying with the University of Central Florida and North Carolina State.

Carding a 67-72-78–217 in three rounds, Fishburn finished tied for 30th with UNLV's Shintaro Ban. The two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year, was one of the top nine individuals not on the top-15 teams advancing. He will be vying for the individual title Monday.

Live scoring of Fishburn's round can be found on the men’s schedule page.

