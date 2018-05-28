You’ve got to give their (Reno) pitchers a little bit of credit... Sometimes, you go out there and you’re not able to get it going as well as you like, and tonight was one of those nights for us.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Reno Aces 6-1 on Memorial Day, going just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

“You’ve got to give their (Reno) pitchers a little bit of credit. For the most part, our offense has been doing a great job for us as of late. Sometimes, you go out there and you’re not able to get it going as well as you like, and tonight was one of those nights for us,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said. “We’ll be ready to come back at it tomorrow and give it our best effort.

Salt Lake scored its run in the bottom of the ninth, preserving its streak of scoring every game this season. Salt Lake is one of three teams in Triple-A or higher (Toledo and the New York Yankees) that have scored in every game this season.

BRIGHT SPOTS: After Francisco Arcia hit his second home run of the year in Salt Lake’s 7-2 victory over Reno Sunday night, Arcia was one of the few bright spots for the Bees on Memorial Day. Arcia led Salt Lake, going 2-for-4. Matt Thaiss continued his stellar play of late, accounting for one of the two extra base hits of the game, hitting a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Bees couldn’t bring him home. David Fletcher was 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a double.

“Offensively, he’s (Fletcher) not on the pace he was to begin the year, but just the consistency of what he’s been doing has been awesome. He’s been doing a great job for us at the top of the lineup, and hopefully he continues that. It’s a trend on who he is, as opposed to just a hot start,” Johnson said.

STREAK ENDS: Salt Lake’s five-game winning streak was one of the best in baseball entering Monday’s game against Reno, but the Aces snapped the streak with their win over the Bees. During the streak, Salt Lake had hit .359 with 10 home runs and scored 50 runs. The loss to Reno was the Bees’ first loss to the Aces in 2018.

RENO PITCHERS SHINE: Reno’s pitching staff, led by starter Taylor Clarke, shut down the Bees. Clarke went five innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two. Relievers Joey Krehbiel and Jake Barrett combined for the last four innings of play, with Krehbiel throwing two innings and allowing just one hit and Barrett allowing two hits and one earned run.

BEELINES

Aces — 6

Bees — 1

Record: 30-22

Up next: Reno RHP Troy Scribner (2-2, 5.30 ERA) at Salt Lake LHP John Lamb (1-0, 4.03 ERA), Tuesday, 12:05 p.m.