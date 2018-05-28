With the addition of a sixth high school sports classification in Utah this past school year, the UHSAA has started handing out state championship trophies like they were going out of style.

In total, there were 102 championship trophies handed out during the 2017-18 sports season. It was an increase from the 89 championship trophies from a year ago.

The overhaul by the UHSAA created new opportunities, primarily for schools in 3A and 2A, to win elusive state championships, which had a similar effect with the Deseret News All-Sports Awards.

Morgan captured the 3A All-Sports title for the first time since 1997, while Millard claimed the 2A title for the first time since 2007.

As for the other four winning schools, three are repeat winners while one is a first-time winner.

After finishing in sixth place in its classification a year ago, Corner Canyon captured its first 5A All-Sports award this season. Lone Peak dominated 6A all season, winning its fourth All-Sports title in the past five years. Desert Hills won the 4A All-Sports title for its eighth straight crown.

The 1A All-Sports title was dominated by Panguitch again, as it won for the fifth straight year.

The Deseret News All-Sports Award denotes the top overall athletic programs in each of the five classifications. Schools earn All-Sports points for placing in the top eight at state. Ten points are awarded for first, eight for second, six for third, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth. Points are divided when teams tie.

Schools earn points in football, cross-country, golf, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, track, soccer, tennis, volleyball and softball.

All but 14 schools in the state received All-Sports points in at least one sport.

Brighton holds the record for 11 consecutive awards from 1980-1991, but Desert Hills could be closing in on that record. Desert Hills also owns the record for most All-Sports points in a season with 116 in 2014.

Here’s a look at each classification.

Class 6A:

The inaugural 6A All-Sports crown was dominated by Lone Peak. It scored points in 15 of 19 sports and won seven championship (boys basketball, boys swimming, boys and girls tennis, volleyball, girls golf and girls track) and also had two second-place finishes.

The Knights finished with 111.5 points, just shy of the 112 points they racked up a year ago. The 112 points was a 5A record.

The points were evenly distributed between the boys and girls programs as well, with the boys earning 55 points and the girls racking up 56.5 points.

Lone Peak has now won four All-Sports Awards in the past five years.

American Fork finished second in 6A with 89.5 points, with Bingham, Pleasant Grove, Davis and Herriman rounding out the top six.

American Fork (boys cross-country, girls soccer, girls swimming) and Pleasant Grove (wrestling, boys soccer, girls cross-country) each won three state championships, while Bingham (football and baseball) and Davis (boys golf, boys track) each won two titles.

They were the only multi-championship schools in 6A this past school year.

Seven different schools won state titles this year.

Class 5A:

The state’s second-largest classification usually has the largest distribution of state championships and therefore a much tighter race for All-Sports titles.

That was again the case this school year with 12 different schools winning championships, including two titles by Corner Canyon, which captured its first All-Sports title.

Buoyed by state titles for girls golf and girls track, Corner Canyon racked up 72 team points to finished comfortably ahead of the 59 points from second-place Olympus.

Olympus won the most state titles of all the 5A schools, winning boys golf, boys basketball and girls tennis.

Corner Canyon is the fourth different school in the past four years to win the All-Sports title in the state’s second-largest classification.

Timpview, Skyline, Skyridge and Springville rounded out the top six.

The only other schools that won multiple 5A titles were Springville (boys cross-country, boys track) Box Elder (volleyball, softball) and Brighton (boys swimming, boys tennis).

Class 4A:

The classification designation may have changed for Desert Hills, but the results did not.

Desert Hills dominated Class 4A this year, winning four state titles and finishing with top three finishes in 12 of 19 sports. Along the way it tallied 108.5 All-Sports points to claim its eighth-straight All-Sports title.

Brighton holds the record with 11 straight titles from 1980-1991, but Desert Hills is closing in on that mark.

Desert Hills won state titles in boys swimming, boys track, boys soccer and girls golf, and scored points in 17 of 19 sports.

Park City won four state titles (boys and girls golf, volleyball and girls swimming) to finish in second place with 71.5 points. Orem, Sky View and Lehi rounded out the top five.

Thirteen different schools won state titles, including three football titles. Lehi played up in Class 5A and won the state title, while Juan Diego played down in 3A and won that title. Orem won the 4A title.

The other schools with multiple state titles were Orem (football, boys tennis) and Salem Hills (boys and girls basketball).

Class 3A:

Realignment’s biggest impact was felt in 3A.

Of the 19 state titles that were handed out during the previous 2016-17 school year, 17 went to schools that were bumped up to Class 4A this school year.

That paved the way for dozens of different programs to claim state titles and experience a different kind of success in 2017-18.

Morgan benefitted from realignment the most as it captured the 3A All-Sports crown with 92 points, its first title since 1997. It won state titles in volleyball and girls soccer, but also had top three finishes in nine of 19 sports.

Grantsville edged Richfield for second place, with Judge and Juab rounding out the top five.

Ten different 3A schools won state titles this year, with Emery winning the most with three. It won titles in boys cross-country, boys swimming and girls basketball.

Class 2A:

The quest for the 2A All-Sports title was incredibly tight, with the top four teams all finishing within five points of each other. The battle for the top two spots was even tighter as Millard edged Beaver by a measly half point, 77.5 to 77.

Two-time champ North Summit finished third with 74.5 points while Rowland Hall was fourth with 73 points.

Enterprise and Waterford tied for fifth with 44 points.

Millard won state titles in boys track and girls basketball to claim its first All-Sports title since 1997. It also finished with six other top-four finishes.

Eight different schools won 2A titles, with North Summit (boys and girls cross-country, volleyball and girls track) and Rowland Hall (boys tennis, girls soccer, girls swimming and girls golf) each winning four.

Class 1A:

Panguitch won five of the 12 state titles handed out in 1A sports this season and also added four runner-up finishes as it claimed its fifth straight All-Sports title.

Panguitch finished with 88 All-Sports points, which was more than during any of its previous five crowns. It won state titles this year in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls track and volleyball.

Milford finished with 68.5 points after winning state titles in football and girls cross-country. It also had runner-up finishes in three other sports.

Rich, Monticello and Valley rounded out the top five.

St. Joseph dominated 1A with seven straight titles from 2007 to 2013, but Panguitch is closing in on eclipsing that mark.

Only five different schools won titles in 1A.