COLD KENTUCKY RAIN

The Utes have scheduled two basketball games against Kentucky, one in Lexington, the other in Las Vegas.

According to a Twitter post by former Ute Keith Van Horn, Rick Majerus once told him, “You know, Keith, I think we can beat anyone in the country this year. Except Kentucky. We just can’t beat them.”

Majerus went 0-6 against the Wildcats.

Note to Larry Krystkowiak: Why not just schedule the Cleveland Cavaliers and get it over with?

