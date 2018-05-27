SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to big performances by Matt Thaiss, Francisco Arcia and the pitching staff, the Salt Lake Bees won their fifth straight game, defeating the Reno Aces 7-2 on Sunday night.

Thaiss hit his third home run of the season in the first inning to open scoring, hit a triple and drove in a run with an RBI single, finishing the night 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Thaiss is just six games into his Triple-A career, but he is already fitting in well with Salt Lake.

WAY TO SWING THE BAT, MATT!

Thaiss hits his first homer at home to take the early lead!

“It’s been a lot of fun. I came up here a couple days ago, all the guys have been really awesome, guys like Kaleb Cowart, Jabari (Blash), they’ve been amazing, kind of working me through some things, telling me where to be at certain times, and how things go up here, I’m really lucky to have teammates like that,” Thaiss said.

Salt Lake also got contributions from Michael Hermosillo, who hit an RBI single, and Arcia, who hit his second home run of the year to score two runs. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Bees added to their lead with two bases-loaded walks.

Former BYU pitcher Taylor Cole improved his record to 3-0 on the season, earning the win while allowing only one hit in 2.2 innings of play. Jose Suarez, the starting pitcher, was also excellent, throwing four innings while allowing just one hit — a home run.

BEES IN THE MAJORS: In his major-league debut for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, catcher Jose Briceno hit his first big league home run against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Briceno went 2-for-4 in his first MLB game ever. Briceno played in 23 games with the Bees in 2018, hitting six home runs, three doubles and 23 hits. He also drove in 20 runs.

Jaime Barria, who started 2018 with Salt Lake, starting four games with an ERA of 3.6, was the starting pitcher on Saturday against the Yankees, throwing five innings and allowing four earned runs while striking out four. Barria was named the winning pitcher, improving his record in the majors to 4-1.

TRANSACTIONS: On Sunday, Salt Lake made four transactions. Adam Hofacket was placed on the disabled list with a right knee contusion, while catcher Wade Wass was sent down to Double-A Mobile.

Pitcher Jose Suarez was called up from Mobile, where he has amassed a 3.03 ERA and a 2-1 record. It is the first call-up to Triple-A for Suarez. Michael Hermosillo was also sent down to Salt Lake after four games with the Angels.

BEELINES

Bees — 7

Aces —2

Record: 30-21

Up next: Reno RHP Taylor Clarke (5-5, 4.61 ERA) at Salt Lake RHP Felix Pena (0-1, 4.35 ERA), Monday, 6:35 p.m.