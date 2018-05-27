Real Salt Lake had a 0-1-5 record on the road this season, until Saturday afternoon. RSL took on the Seattle Sounders and was able to scrap its way to a 1-0 victory. Sebastian Saucedo found the back of the net in the 61st minute and Nick Rimando recorded three saves for the shutout.

Nick Rimando (7) — "The Wall of Wasatch" was in effect Saturday as Rimando had another shutout and his 201st victory as a goalie. He willed the team to victory with his timely deflections.

Danilo Acosta (7.5) — Acosta was a big part of RSL's defensive success. Acosta hasn't had a lot of time on the pitch this season, but he made the most of his time while adding an assist off of Saucedo's goal.

Marcelo Silva (7) — As Silva gets comfortable back in the starting lineup, RSL is more successful. Justen Glad and Silva are starting to click.

Justen Glad (7.5) — Glad received a 42nd-minute yellow card, but he was smart and savvy in the dying minutes of the match.

Brooks Lennon (7) — Lennon is finding a groove at right back. His skills are allowing him to move up field to help put pressure on opposing back lines while still getting back to support the defensive third.

Stephen Sunday (6.5) — Sunny got a chance to help RSL's midfield play. Other than his 24th-minute yellow card, he helped the Claret and Cobalt out-possess the Sounders 54 percent to 46.

Albert Rusnák (7) — Even with some internal turmoil going on between management and Rusnák, he was a consummate professional in anchoring the midfield against Seattle. He even got some rest at the end of the match, which rarely happens for this instrumental player.

Kyle Beckerman (7) — Beckerman mixed it up on the pitch for a yellow card, soon after Glad got his yellow. His physicality set the tone to help Real get a precious road win.

Sebastian Saucedo (8) — Bofo not only scored the winning goal of the match, but he also scored his first MLS goal. A day to remember for the Park City native.

Corey Baird (6) — One shot was all Baird could muster for RSL. With Plata out, who will score in the attacking third? Hopefully Baird can get a few more chances moving forward.

Jefferson Savarino (7) — The young Venezuelan equaled Baird's shot attempts with one, but he kept the pressure on the Sounders all night. If he can continue to make opposing teams sweat, Real will start to find the back of the net more often.

Substitutes:

Damir Kreilach (5) — Kreilach replaced Saucedo in the 68th minute. The traditional midfielder was asked to play in the attacking third, as Mike Petke continues to search for answers.

Nick Besler (N/A) — In the 86th minute, Besler checked into the match for Jefferson Savarino.

Aaron Herrera (N/A) — Herrera subbed into the match for Albert Rusnák in the 90th minute.

