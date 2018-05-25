BYU men’s golf team participated in the first official day of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships despite challenging weather conditions on Friday.

“It has been a crazy couple of days,” BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. “This is a great championship golf course because you have to hit the ball in the right spot off every tee. We played average for our Sunday score, getting behind and losing our focus. We have asked these players to do some things they have never had to do, like starting and stopping their rounds several times in 27 holes.”

On Thursday, BYU played part of its third round Sunday score but was unable to finish because of weather and darkness.

On Friday, the Cougars finished their Sunday round in the morning and were only able to complete part of their first round, again due to weather and darkness.

The men’s team will complete its first round at 7 a.m. CST on Saturday followed by its second round.

“We will plan to play 27 holes tomorrow if the weather permits,” Brockbank said. “We will have to play some great golf tomorrow if we are going to make the 15-team cut after 54 holes.”

The Cougars are currently sitting tied for 19th at 5-over par with eight to 11 holes still to play. Fifteen of the 30 teams have finished their first round, with the other 15 slated to finish Saturday.

BYU's Patrick Fishburn is at 1-under par through the back nine holes. Rhett Rasmussen and CJ Lee are even at 36. Teammate Spencer Dunaway is at 4-over par, while Peter Kuest is at 6-over par.

Live scoring and weather updates can be found on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.