Summer should be a time to enjoy, but all too often it ends up being more of a lost opportunity. The hot days meld together into work and the normal humdrum chores. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead, try doing something that pushes you out of your comfort zone and into the most fun summer you’ve ever had.

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your summer, consider attending a wizard’s ball. If you’re not sure what a wizard’s ball entails, know that this isn’t just any other Potter-themed dance party. Whether you’re a Harry Potter fan or not, the Utah Legend Wizard Ball is a celebration of all things magical, whether that be delectable food or a dance party in awesome costumes.

Celebrate wizardry in style

With July fast-approaching, what better way to celebrate Harry’s birthday than with a night out with friends? Summer is a great time to try new things or to finally do something you’ve always wanted to do. This isn’t just another costume party; it’s a fully loaded experience.

Even if you aren’t familiar with the Harry Potter books or movies, there’s something at this ball for everyone to enjoy. After all, who doesn’t love dinner and a show? In fact, your magical experience begins as soon as you arrive at the ball.

This high-caliber event could only be held at a fittingly Hogwarts-esque location. For this reason, Dazzle Events booked a real-life castle for all the wizards and witches to enjoy. Located at Wadley Farms in Lindon, Utah, the Castle is truly something to behold. Complete with a great hall, grand staircases and magnificent fireplaces.

Upon your arrival, you can marvel in the gorgeous grounds, gardens and architecture while you take in the variety of costumes. Wizards and witches alike will be dressed in their magical best, ranging from imaginative to eccentric.

To Hogwarts and beyond

At this night of wizard revelry, you’ll tuck in with a luxurious buffet-style feast of authentic European-inspired dishes. After you’ve eaten to your heart’s content, there’s plenty to explore outside under the stars. Hogwarts’ castle atmosphere is obviously one of the coolest parts of the Harry Potter Universe, but don’t forget about the rest of the wizarding world outside.

Visions akin to Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and more are just right outside the door. Capture that feeling from the fun of the Quidditch World Cup while you watch exotic street performers and fire dancers. Take a stroll through hand-picked shops to find that perfect magical trinket or unique purchase.

When you come back to the castle, it’ll be ready for the dance party of the century. Break it down wizard style to a beastly band of magical creatures that give the Weird Sisters a run for their money.

To finish it all, you’ll surely want to capture the magical night with some photos by a professional photographer, included in your ticket cost.

The beginnings of the ball

From the start, the mastermind behind this magical ball was a Harry Potter fan. Michele Clegg was tired of seeing events that claimed to offer the full Harry Potter experience but only sported a Potter-themed dance at most. Instead, Clegg wanted to create an immersive experience where fans and nonfans could come and eat, dance, pose and shop. The Utah Legend Wizard Ball was born. The idea behind the event is to provide high-end food, dessert, music and even shopping akin to Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade.

Two nights to turn it up

If your potter sense is tingling, you’re not alone. Utah is home to a high volume of Potterheads and gatherings, including real-life Quidditch teams, according to an article by Natalie Crofts of KSL. If you want to reserve your ticket for this anticipated event, know that space is limited to 200 people each night (July 30-31, 2018).

Get your tickets to enjoy an entertaining and lively night for anyone who has dreamed of being a witch or wizard. As for what to wear, who is a wizard to you? Whether you come as your favorite character or something you’ve imagined yourself, you’re going to be in good company and amongst friends. Wizards welcome.